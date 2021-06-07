THE ISSUE: It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for neighborhoods across the county. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as we return to everyday life and the state of the pandemic lessens. All of this news deserves a brighter spotlight.

We begin this week by highlighting the welcome and important efforts of Safe Communities, a local organization that supports survivors of sexual violence.

The group’s outreach includes a new resource for churches, “The Guide to Creating Safe Environments for Survivors of Sexual Abuse in the Congregation.”

LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Carole Deck reported May 29 that the 36-page guide was published by the Safe Church program at Safe Communities as part of a $50,000 grant from the LMC Legacy Foundation.

The guide was co-written by Linda Crockett, founder and director of Safe Communities, and the Rev. Mark Harris, pastor of Salem United Church of Christ in Columbia.

Harris talked about why the guide is an important resource for pastors.

“When we review the statistics that one in four women and one in six men have experienced some level of sexual abuse as children, it’s the rare pastor who’s not already preaching to survivors, whether they are aware of it or not,” he told Deck.

“It’s educational, informative, loaded with resources and offers options for pastors to respond to survivors in healthy, helpful ways,” added the Rev. Pam Reist, pastor of Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren.

We’re grateful for the efforts that went into writing and publishing this guide. It’s is available for download from the Safe Communities website at safecommunitiespa.org.

In other good things:

— We were moved by correspondent Joan Kern’s May 29 article about the mission that has been undertaken by the Rev. Lale Labuko with his nonprofit Christian organization, Omo Hope.

Labuko recently visited Gordonville while fundraising across the United States for his organization, which rescues Ethiopian children who are at risk of being killed by their tribes because of a long-held tribal belief in “curses” that are attached to, for example, twins or children whose top teeth grow in before their bottom teeth.

(This is only within a remote region of Ethiopia; it is not a widespread practice. The Omo Hope website states: “There are nine main tribes that occupy the Omo Valley region of Southwest Ethiopia, with a total population of approximately 225,000 tribal peoples. There is very limited outside support for this region, partly due to its extreme remoteness — it is approximately a 7-hour drive to the town of Jinka over rough, pitted roads.”)

The “cursed” babies are called the mingi children, and it’s the life work of Labuko and his wife Gido to rescue them.

Labuko rightly sees these children as blessings to the world, not curses.

“Two years ago, Omo Hope built Omo Children’s Home in Jinka, (which) now houses more than 50 children rescued from nearby tribes,” Kern wrote. “Last year, a private primary school, now with 261 students, was built across from the home.”

There’s a personal connection to all of this for Labuko. As Kern notes, it wasn’t until he was an adult that he learned his two older sisters were secretly killed because his tribe believed they were cursed. He later convinced the king of his village to stop the ancient tradition of the mingi killings.

Omo Hope was launched soon after.

But Labuko needs ongoing support to rescue the mingi children and raise them to be future leaders in their communities. That’s why he makes trips to southcentral Pennsylvania and other regions of the U.S. that have generous and caring faith communities.

For more on his efforts, go online to myomochild.org.

— Congratulations to 17-year-old Lancaster County archer Casey Kaufhold, who has earned a berth in next month’s Tokyo Olympics.

For Kaufhold, who was a junior at Conestoga Valley High School this year, it’s another milestone on a list of impressive accomplishment in her young athletic career.

“Recurve archery aptitude and dedication have already carried her to the World Cup and the Pan-American Games,” LNP | LancasterOnline reported last week. “They’ve earned her medals and recognition on national and international stages.”

The next stop will be the Summer Games, which were originally set for 2020 but were understandably postponed for a year because of COVID-19.

Patience paid off for Kaufhold after that delay.

But making the Olympics requires more than patience.

“Hard work really does make dreams come true,” Kaufhold wrote on her Facebook page June 1. “I’ve put in so much work over the past few years leading up to trials and since we took the break due to COVID in the middle of the trials process. I’ve shot every arrow with my biggest goal in mind, the Olympic gold medal.”

All of Lancaster County will be rooting for her to get that gold.

— Looking for something fun and educational to add to your summer or autumn calendar? Monthly guided walking tours that highlight Lancaster’s African American history and heritage have returned, after taking a year off because of the pandemic.

The tours lead visitors to 12 historic sites, including four that have connections to the Underground Railroad, according to the African American Historical Society of South Central Pennsylvania.

“Tour participants move along an outstanding tour route, across bustling roads, down narrow alleys; through cemeteries and churches, learning stories seldom heard beyond the intimacy of local families and read in only a few history books,” the historical society writes on its website.

The tours are held on a Saturday each month. Upcoming dates are July 10, Aug. 7, Sept. 4, Oct. 2 and Nov. 6.

For more information on the guided tours (which require a ticket) or to find materials for a self-guided walk you can do any time, go to aahsscpa.org/walking-tours.

— Finally, we were heartened to see that the 152-year-old Columbia Market House reopened to the public on May 29 after undergoing a $3.5 million renovation.

The 9,000-square-foot space now features locally sourced products such as meats, baked goods, produce, juice and fresh flowers.

It will operate year-round from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. There are 19 vendors and a 100-seat restaurant.

Throughout the summer, 10 additional outdoor stands will be added along the alleyway between the borough municipal building and the market house.

Checking out what’s happening in Columbia — and supporting local vendors in the process — should be another item for your summer to-do list.