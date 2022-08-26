THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light during the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic and with other worrisome developments enveloping our nation and world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

We’re bookworms ourselves, so we were inclined to love the article about 15-year-old Darci Musselman’s summer job that appeared on the front page of Thursday’s LNP | LancasterOnline.

Correspondent Carole Deck wrote about how Darci assisted with the development of children’s programs at Eastern Lancaster County Library in New Holland as part of her summer vacation in the United States.

Darci, who lives in Thailand with her missionary parents, was participating in the Leadership in the Library program while visiting her grandparents here.

Her responsibilities “included helping plan children’s programming; processing incoming library materials; helping to reorganize library spaces; assembling learning activity packs for young children; and assisting with the summer reading program data collection,” Deck wrote.

The leadership program, designed by library director Anna D’Agostino, seeks to teach teenagers about library services and related career paths.

“Darci’s enthusiasm for children’s programming and experience doing activities with younger children made the program a perfect fit for her,” D’Agostino told LNP | LancasterOnline.

Darci helped Jen Watson, the library’s assistant director and youth services coordinator, find appropriate books for story time sessions and worked on Facebook banners for summer promotions.

And she had a blast doing it.

“Working with the kids was my favorite thing to do,” Darci said.

It sounds to us like she had the perfect summer.

In other good things:

— Students at Hans Herr Elementary School in the Lampeter-Strasburg School District have a new outdoor basketball court to play on this year, the district announced this week in a news release.

The orange-and-blue RelentlesS basketball court was constructed in memory of Lampeter-Strasburg alum Ryan Smith, who died in March 2021 of acute myeloid leukemia.

“The Ryan N. Smith RelentlesS Fund was founded by the Smith family,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s John Walk reported last month. “The goal of the fund, which is set up through the Lancaster County Community Foundation, is to preserve Smith’s characteristics of hard work, kindness, humility and desire to show the love of his Christian faith by providing opportunities that encourage and bring out the best in people.”

The capital R and S in RelentlesS stand for Ryan Smith.

The new court is open for community use when school is not in session. Bikes, skateboards and rollerblades are prohibited on the surface and the only other rule, the district notes, is that people should “help Ryan’s legacy live by playing with a RelentlesS spirit.”

— Members of St. Luke’s United Church of Christ in Lititz are raising money to help build multiple wells that will provide safe water to people in Ghana. And the efforts got a big boost this summer from some of the youngest members of the church.

The 26 children who attended the church’s Vacation Bible School in July raised $600 toward the $1,550 cost of one well, correspondent Deck reported.

That inspired other members to give, and the congregation was recently nearing enough money to fund the construction of a fourth well.

The fundraising was inspired by a presentation that church member Valerie Weaver, of East Earl Township, delivered following a medical mission trip to Ghana in 2021.

“Weaver saw how women and girls in Ghana are most responsible for retrieving water,” Deck reported. “They walk to water sources, sometimes taking three or more hours for one round trip — and, typically, they take more than one trip a day. The physical demands of pumping and carrying five gallons of water routinely often causes injuries, and children may miss school if they need to get water for their families.”

The benefits of having more and closer wells are obvious. Every new well, including those that St. Luke’s is funding, is crucial.

“I hope people will catch the vision, and we can build a well every year,” Weaver said.

Those who want to donate toward St. Luke’s Ghana Water Well Project can contact the church at church@stlukesucc.com or call 717-626-7100.

— Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity is planning a new, larger home improvement store and donation center in Manheim Township (on Manheim Pike, just west of Fruitville Pike) that would eventually replace its East Lampeter Township store.

The centers, called ReStores, are beneficial to communities in multiple ways.

“ReStore accepts and resells gently used furniture, appliances, building materials and home goods,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Chad Umble wrote this week. “Store proceeds support Habitat for Humanity’s work of building and improving homes for low-income families.”

The construction project will be subject to approvals in both Manheim Township and Lancaster city, as the property overlaps both of those municipal borders, but there is optimism that the new ReStore can open in fall 2023, Umble reported.

— Finally, the arts collective The Ripple Effect and the organization Music for Everyone teamed up for a school supply drive and concert at Lancaster city’s Reservoir Park last Friday.

Attendees were encouraged to bring backpacks and school supplies for local students and then stay and listen to local bands such as Worldwide Wednesday and Pinexpple, plus musician Laddie Moran, LNP | LancasterOnline reported.

People also could donate bicycles and bicycle supplies, and attendees could receive free haircuts.

Check out LNP | LancasterOnline staff photographer Chris Knight’s photo gallery from the event at lanc.news/ReservoirPark.

A round of applause for all who worked to make this happen.