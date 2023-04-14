THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light in the fourth year of the pandemic and as we are facing serious and stressful issues in Pennsylvania and the world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

Leading off this week are some terrific academic achievements: Odyssey of the Mind teams from Solanco High School, Manheim Township Middle School and Montessori Academy of Lancaster have earned spots in the world championship competition next month in East Lansing, Michigan.

“Each year, Odyssey of the Mind teams are presented with a list of problems and must select one to solve over the course of six months leading up to regional, then state and world competitions,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Ashley Stalnecker explained. There are elementary school, middle school and high school divisions for each problem to be tackled.

The Solanco High School team, which includes Lexi Groff, Emma Kline, Autumn Butler, Caleb Cutler, Tae Martin, Grace Pursel and Lucy Costigan, earned first place in its division for how it addressed the problem “Because iCan.”

The Manheim Township Middle School team tackled “The Most Dramatic Problem Ever!!!” and became the school’s first team to qualify for the world championships since 2011. It includes eighth grade students Marisol Irvine, Delaney Stockbauer, Anna McCamant, Nora Hudack, Claire Pinzer and Piper Fogleman.

Montessori Academy of Lancaster’s team also grappled with “The Most Dramatic Problem Ever!!!” It finished first in its division thanks to the efforts of fourth grade student Maisie Rich, third grade students Sophia Wang and Jackson Conrad and second grade students Collin Dinardi and Lilya Carrigan.

Meghan Dinardi, who coaches the Montessori Academy team, described to Stalnecker what it takes to be successful in the competition.

“The secret is: exceptional creativity, thinking outside of the box, resilience in the face of adversity, supporting team members, listening with an open mind, willingness to take risks, perseverance, compromise and compassion,” she said. “A team can’t make it to world finals without having developed these skills.”

Those are outstanding skills to nurture in students, no matter their age.

Congratulations to all of the local students who participated in Odyssey of the Mind — and extra cheers for those who’ve earned a trip to Michigan.

In other good things:

— On another academic achievement note, congratulations to Cocalico School District student Hana Schneider, who earned first place in the biotechnology category of a January competition that involved students from 12 school districts.

“My presentation was about probiotics and how they might be able to help long-term space expeditions,” Schneider told the members of the Cocalico school board who recently recognized her achievement.

— The Lancaster Barnstormers start their 2023 season soon. As we wrote in an editorial about the team and Clipper Magazine Stadium last summer, “Lancaster County is so fortunate to have the Barnstormers and the team’s lovely, family-friendly home.”

We’ve applauded the team’s involvement with fundraising by nonprofits, as well as its holiday celebrations, blood drives, job fairs and more.

As a new season gets underway (the home opener is May 2), we want to amplify the Barnstormers Reading Program.

This free program rewards students for doing reading outside of their standard classroom assignments.

“We will supply students with a special Barnstormers bookmark to track their reading progress,” the Barnstormers explain on their website. “Students are asked to read and accumulate books or minutes read. Goals for each class or individual student may be set by the teacher or reading specialist.”

Students who complete reading goals earn a free ticket to one of the Barnstormers’ “Reading Night” games and can participate in a pregame parade on the field.

Baseball and books together? That’s a winning combination. Learn more at lancasterbarnstormers.com.

— Finally, there’s a great opportunity to view the work of young artists at the Lancaster County Art Association’s Kauffman Gallery, located at 149 Precision Ave. in Strasburg.

The “Elementary & The Middle” exhibit features artwork from 120 students in the first through eighth grades and runs through April 23, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mike Andrelczyk reported.

It’s the second year for this show, which was established to give young artists an opportunity to exhibit their work publicly and perhaps win awards.

“By introducing art at a young age, it is hopeful that the dedication and appreciation of art will become a lifelong commitment,” Lancaster County Art Association member Patricia Keller told LNP | LancasterOnline.

The Lancaster County Art Association was founded in 1936, and it’s heartening to see its continuing efforts to bolster the arts community here.