THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, ingenuity, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as we confront critical and stressful issues in Pennsylvania, across the nation and around the world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

Some might envision summer camp as involving swimming pools, nature hikes and craft projects. And there are plenty that offer just that. But not all camps are the same, and some are geared toward the specific interests and vocational aspirations of today’s teenagers.

That’s the case with a two-week career exploration camp focused on helping local students explore careers in manufacturing.

Four J.P. McCaskey High School students were invited to the free “Career Test Drive: Applied Engineering” camp — coordinated by regional nonprofit manufacturing resource center Mantec — based on their high-level mathematics skills, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Lisa Scheid reported.

The camp was created with a $200,000 grant from the state Department of Community & Economic Development, covering two summers, to help recruit future manufacturing workers from among those with strong science, technology, engineering and math backgrounds.

“It is imperative that we focus on attracting diverse talent to not only manufacturing but specifically for engineers and technologists,” Anna Ramos, director of the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board, wrote in a letter of support for the camp.

We agree with that focus. And the first year of the camp seemed to show that it can succeed at its aim.

“My general goal after high school is something to do with engineering, but I’m still not exact on what I want to do,” McCaskey High School’s Bryan Perez, one of the campers, told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Scheid. “The camp kind of just made me want to go into engineering more after hearing about all the stuff I could do.”

That stuff included a session working with robotic arms and the bin-picking program at Precision Cobotics in Manheim Township. That was just one of the local companies that participated in Career Test Drive.

Precision Cobotics President John Bridgen talked to the McCaskey students about the well-paying careers that could be available to members of Generation Z in the field of applied engineering.

“Applied engineering solves real-world problems such as the dirty, dull and dangerous jobs in manufacturing,” Scheid reported. “(Bridgen) noted that automation enables manufacturers to bring back jobs that were sent overseas.”

That’s encouraging news for Lancaster County businesses and the state’s future workforce.

We applaud those who made this camp a reality and hope it grows to include more students next year. Scheid noted that those interested in attending or getting involved with the Career Test Drive next summer can contact Cindi Moses at cindi@mantec.org.

In other good things:

— Congratulations to Penn Manor High School graduate Brooke Spezialetti, who recently earned her master’s degree at Alvernia University and has been nominated by the Middle Atlantic Conference for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

“The NCAA Woman of the Year program, now in its 33rd year, was established in 1991 and honors the academic achievements, athletic excellence, community service, and leadership of a graduating female collegiate athlete that has exhausted their NCAA eligibility,” Alvernia explained in a news release.

Spezialetti was a standout field hockey player at Alvernia. She started 82 games in four collegiate seasons and earned numerous regional and national honors while studying occupational therapy. She’ll start a job in the Solanco School District this month.

“I never thought I could qualify for something like that,” she told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jason Guarente. “It definitely meant a lot to me that my school and my conference thought highly enough of me that I deserved to be nominated.”

It’s an honor she certainly earned, through her performances on the field, in the classroom and in the community.

— Finally, hats off to those who will be inducted into the Lancaster County Tennis Hall of Fame on Sunday at Four Seasons Golf Club. Leah Rutt Barber, Lauren Stauffer and David Schlosser will be inducted, and they’ll be joined by Jeff Kitsock, who will receive the Richard Green Community Service Award, LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Earle Cornelius reported.

Barber graduated from Lancaster Christian School and played for McCaskey High School under a cooperative agreement prior to an outstanding collegiate career at Dallas Baptist University. Stauffer was a four-time Lancaster-Lebanon League doubles champion at Manheim Township and won three District Three doubles titles. And Schlosser, who has been involved in tennis for more than 50 years, was ranked No. 1 in the Central Penn District as a 16-year-old and was part of Donegal’s 1972 undefeated league championship team.

They will be joining a long list of outstanding players in the county hall of fame.