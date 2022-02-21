THE ISSUE: It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light during another winter of this long, stressful pandemic. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

Fabulous food is being served up as part of the Soul Food Thursday lunch series celebrating Black History Month at Crispus Attucks Community Center.

Plates are piled with great things to eat, toward a goal of “establishing connections that foster mental, physical and financial health while celebrating Black culture,” LNP | LancasterOnline reported last week.

Chef Lorionna Thomas, who served up corn bread, cabbage and jambalaya on a Soul Food Thursday earlier this month, said participation in the event is also a matter of representation.

“It’s important that people that look like me and come from backgrounds like myself see that there’s people out here still willing to do things for the community,” she said.

Thomas, the owner of Soulfully Famous in East Petersburg, also had praise for Crispus Attucks’ role in bringing the event together.

“Sometimes as people of African American heritage, we don’t have a place for us, and that’s where Crispus Attucks comes in, and we want to keep it going,” she said.

One lunch remains. The final Soul Food Thursday is from 11 a.m. to noon this Thursday at Crispus Attucks Community Center, 407 Howard Ave. The event is free and open to the public. The menu is fried chicken, baked macaroni and cheese and sweet potatoes prepared by Denisha Gantz.

In other good things:

— The historic Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 13, which brought hip-hop into the spotlight for the first time in the National Football League’s championship event, got a big assist from Lancaster County.

“Lititz-based Atomic, an entertainment company whose work includes set construction and project planning, was responsible for getting the football field to look like a nighttime aerial view of Compton with LED lights,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mickayla Miller reported last week.

Many popular rappers, including Super Bowl performers Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar, come from Compton, which is located in southern Los Angeles County, California. The city itself has inspired many songs, Miller noted.

Atomic’s program manager, James Rogers, explained to LNP | LancasterOnline how the nighttime view of Compton was created for the show.

“We used 31,000+ square feet of printed fabric to create the field cover that set the stage,” he wrote in an email. “The entire piece was created by digitally stitching together 1200 photos of an aerial map of Compton, CA. Then, we sewed 16,000+ individually controlled LED lights into the fabric.”

Phew! That’s a lot of sewing.

It then took a lot of hustling to make the magic happen at halftime. There were only eight minutes for setup and six minutes for disassembly.

“We separated the overall piece into about 20 sections. 12-15 people were assigned to each section and on cue, they were strategically placed on the field to appear as one giant map of Compton,” Rogers wrote.

“It was incredibly rewarding,” added Alix Reynolds, account manager for Atomic.

And quite a feather in Lancaster County’s hat on the NFL’s biggest night, in front of an estimated 112 million viewers.

— It’s been a while since we’ve written about the historic Rocky Springs Carousel, the 26-foot-tall amusement ride that was created by Gustav Dentzel, debuted at Rocky Springs Park in the early 1900s and was there for most of the century before being relocated to Lake Lansing Park in Michigan in 1983 and then to Dollywood in Tennessee in 1990.

In 1999, the nonprofit Rocky Springs Carousel Association raised $1.3 million to purchase the carousel and return it to Lancaster County, where it sits to this day, disassembled, in a warehouse.

The carousel may be slipping from our memory, but Eileen H. Gregg, a retired Lancaster music teacher, is working to make sure the memory doesn’t disappear completely.

In The Scribbler column that appeared in the Feb. 13 Sunday LNP, Jack Brubaker explained that Gregg has researched, written and self-published “Lancaster’s Hidden Treasure: The Rocky Springs Dentzel Carousel.” Gregg had help on the project, including from six writers who contributed short essays.

“When nothing new happens, a subject gets pushed into the background,” Brubaker wrote. “Fortunately, (Gregg) has decided to do what she can to resurrect not only the memory but possibly the reality of the antique amusement.”

The 234-page book details the carousel’s storied history and has more than 100 color photos, including new pictures of some of Dentzel’s hand-carved animals that have undergone renovation.

Gregg said she feels she’s done her part to preserve its memory.

“If the carousel is lost, (readers) will know what it is that has been lost, and if the carousel is saved, they will know what it is that has been saved,” she said.

Copies of the book can be obtained by emailing eileengregg32@gmail.com or through her Facebook page, Lancaster’s Hidden Treasure — The Rocky Springs Dentzel Carousel.

— Finally, American Music Theatre on Lincoln Highway East is one of five national venues that have been nominated for Theater of the Year at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards. It’s up against the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio; Blue Gate Performing Arts Center in Shipshewana, Indiana; Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, Florida; and Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The winner will be announced March 7.

American Music Theatre opened in 1997 and has hosted Loretta Lynn, Merle Haggard and Marty Stuart, among others.

“The Theater of the Year Award nomination truly speaks to the caliber of artists and entertainers that have graced our stage, as well as our region’s support of live country music,” Brandon Martin, director of operations at the venue, said in a news release.

Presidents Day

Today is Washington’s Birthday, a federal holiday celebrating the first president of the United States, George Washington, who was born on Feb. 22, 1732.

The day is known more commonly as Presidents Day, and some states also use the date to specifically honor President Abraham Lincoln and/or other American presidents or historic figures alongside Washington.

“Looking at the past and the present, we realize how fragile this democracy can be,” we wrote of this holiday a year ago.

As we move closer to America’s 250th birthday, we ought to reflect on our role as voters and think about what traits we’d like to see in those who guide our nation in the years ahead. Happy Presidents Day.