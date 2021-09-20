THE ISSUE: It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for neighborhoods across the county. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light in a still-difficult time of the pandemic. All of this news deserves a brighter spotlight.

First up, we owe a big thanks to the members of the Conestoga River Club who helped to clean up that river recently, after the remnants of Hurricane Ida brought as much as 8 inches of rain to parts of Lancaster County.

The club is “committed to cleaning any impairments with hopes of preserving the river as a clean, safe place to recreate for future generations,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Sean Sauro reported Sept. 12.

The “biggest catch” during the cleanup, as club member Joe Van Marter told Sauro, was a commercial dumpster that was likely carried into the Conestoga by the flooding.

The hardworking cleanup crew also dealt with “broken decking, picnic tables and park-style benches, as well as a portable toilet,” Sauro reported. Additionally, tarps and plastic sheeting were tangled up in vegetation along the riverbank.

The river, which swelled to nearly 18.5 feet before cresting after the storm, was also filled with natural debris such as downed tree limbs.

“Man-made trash is actually less than natural debris,” Todd Roy, the club’s president, told Sauro. “You can’t go 10 feet without seeing a tree down or broken.”

We’re grateful to the Conestoga River Club for being so committed to keeping the waterway clean. It’s a constant task, they say, to pull junk, buckets and tires — especially tires — from the Conestoga.

“I could pull 100 tires a month for the next five years,” Roy said. “There are so many tires in the river that it’s not even conceivable.”

That makes us tremendously sad, but, as we said, incredibly grateful for the environmental warriors who are up to the task.

In other good things:

— Speaking of the environment, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mike Andrelczyk wrote recently about a Lancaster woman who joined part of a cross-country bike ride to advocate for legislation addressing climate change.

Laura Pauls-Thomas, 26, of Lancaster, “joined the core group of 18 cyclists — calling themselves the Climate Riders — for the final five days of a nearly two-month cross-country ride that spanned 3,737 miles from Seattle, Washington, to Washington, D.C.,” Andrelczyk noted.

The event was organized by the Center for Sustainable Climate Solutions, Mennonite Central Committee, Eastern Mennonite University and Goshen College.

Pauls-Thomas rode 326 miles, from Pittsburgh to the ending point in Washington, D.C. Impressively, she did her part without any use of a car.

The long-distance bicyclists she joined told her of seeing parts of the nation that have been affected by weather made more extreme because of climate change. They saw forests devastated by wildfires and farms failing due to drought.

“What sticks with me the most is the parallel between riding your bicycle across the country and the enormous issue of climate change,” Pauls-Thomas told Andrelczyk. “Climate change can feel overwhelming. It’s a big problem, and it’s very urgent. Riding your bicycle across the country is also a daunting thing, but what the riders told me is that you can accomplish daunting things when you have the support of other people around you.”

We appreciate her efforts and attitude when it comes to raising awareness of this vital issue facing current and future generations.

— We were happy to see that, a year after online-only programming because of the pandemic, the Pennsylvania Farm Show will return to being a live event in Harrisburg in January.

“Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding announced the PA Farm Show’s intent to host a live event from Jan. 8 to 15 during a Facebook Live from Vale Wood Farms in Cambria County,” LNP | LancasterOnline's Mickayla Miller reported last week.

The Farm Show will pivot from a “Cultivating Tomorrow” theme to “Harvesting More,” and it will focus on conservation, diversity in farming and investments in agriculture, Redding said.

“Farming remains part of the bedrock of Lancaster County and vast parts of the commonwealth,” we wrote in an editorial last year. “And we have rich traditions ... to celebrate the year-round efforts of those who are learning the time-honored skills of raising livestock.”

We also noted that when the agricultural fairs and the Farm Show return, we should “give an extra nod of appreciation to the hardworking kids who get up before dawn each day to continue our state’s rich agricultural tradition.”

So let’s indeed remember that. It’s wonderful that these events are returning, but they exist for more than our merriment and milkshakes.

— Finally, our thanks to letter writer Greg Wilhelm of Lancaster Township for alerting us to an opportunity in Lancaster city to experience the arts.

He wrote: “If you have not ventured to the Square Halo Gallery located in The Trust Performing Arts Center in downtown Lancaster, you are missing real creative beauty of prose and aesthetic. The current exhibit is a series of illustrations featuring heartfelt tanka poetry by Leslie Bustard and exquisite calligraphy and graphics by Hannah Weston. The combination is one of the most alluring and impactful art exhibits I have experienced.”

If you’re curious, the Tanka Society of America explains that “tanka may be defined in several ways, but this often lyrical, chiefly five-line poem, derived from the Japanese tanka and its predecessor, waka, continues to attract poets around the world.” It is written in 31 syllables.

If you’re even more curious, please check out the local exhibit, which will be up until the end of October, according to the gallery’s Facebook page.