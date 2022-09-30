THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light during the third year of the pandemic and with other worrisome developments enveloping our nation and world as we enter autumn. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

We greatly enjoyed this week’s story about Lee Stoltzfus’ retirement project.

The 67-year-old Stoltzfus is using his lifelong experience as a photographer “to make a living catalog of homes in Lancaster city,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mickayla Miller reported. “It’s a celebration to those who live in the homes now, as well as those who lived there before.”

Those are both wonderful things to celebrate and preserve. Our history and our present — the future history — both matter. So Stoltzfus is snapping away to record what he can for posterity.

“When I photograph those historic houses, I realize it’s more than just photographing historic houses,” Stoltzfus told Miller. “It’s celebrating the people who live in those houses, the people who live and work in the area. It’s celebrating the city.”

He keeps the process as simple as possible, which we think is a good strategy for retirement hobbies and life itself.

“On cloudy days, Stoltzfus walks around Lancaster city in hopes of finding the next house to capture his fancy, an endeavor he calls ‘urban hiking,’ ” Miller reported. “Cloudy days ensure that he gets the best lighting for his photos, as too much sunlight would cast stark shadows.”

The photos are taken with his iPhone and then cleaned up in Photoshop. The internet and social media assist with his efforts and help him share his work with others.

“It’s a great time to be a historian,” Stoltzfus said. “You can be a historian in your basement, in your pajamas, and do as much significant research, almost, as someone could 20 years ago when they were wandering around from library to library.”

Some of Stoltzfus’ photos of houses are on display at the Community Mennonite Church of Lancaster, 328 W. Orange St. in Lancaster city. The easiest way to follow him is via his Instagram account, @lancaster_streetscape.

And if this inspires you to be a camera-wielding historian, too, Stoltzfus has shown us that doing so is a snap.

In other good things:

— Warwick High School freshman Ryker Geesaman built a gaga pit at Bonfield Elementary School as part of an Eagle Scout project for his troop, the school district reported in a news release this week.

A gaga pit (which we assure you has nothing to do with Lady Gaga) is used for a variant of dodgeball.

“The pit was built just before the school year started and has allowed for students to enjoy during recess, gym class or even after school hours,” the district noted. “During the building stages, Ryker and his team were able to add rubber matting to make sure that the pit wouldn’t get muddy and an (Americans with Disabilities Act) gate to allow anyone to join in on the fun!”

The pit’s construction was funded by local companies and individuals, and also by VFW Post 1463 of Lititz Springs.

Geesaman was helped by Ryan Geesaman, Travis Stuckey, Matt Stuckey, James Brennan, John Spead and Carsen Sangrey, and they built the pit in just four hours once all materials were ready, the district noted.

“My hope for this project is that it will be able to continue to bring happiness and joy to kids for many years to come,” Ryker Geesaman stated in the news release. “Hopefully, it might inspire some of the students to do something like this and give back to their community.”

That’s an attitude we love seeing — and see so much — from Generation Z.

— Pennsylvania’s entire congressional delegation has united behind a bill to rename the Mount Joy post office for Harold W. Billow, a U.S. Army veteran who died at age 99 in May.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker introduced the bill that would make the name change official.

“After returning home from the war, each Memorial Day, July 4th holiday and Veterans Day ... Mr. Billow would honor and remember the 87 fellow soldiers lost during the Malmedy Massacre, by displaying 87 American flags in his front yard,” Smucker said in introducing the measure. “He was truly a patriot and an exceptional member of the greatest generation.”

We agree with Smucker’s sentiment, and think renaming the building on East Main Street in Mount Joy would be a great way to honor the memory of Billow, a true hero who lived and worked most of his life in that Lancaster County borough.

— Finally, we were happy to see the recent announcement that this year’s Make-A-Wish fundraising campaign and Mother’s Day truck convoy officially raised $543,875.

“The fund raised will help grant life-changing wishes for the children in the Susquehanna Valley who are battling critical illnesses,” convoy committee co-chair Terry Finch stated.

The popular event featured 500 trucks this year, and there were also Pennsylvania Farm Show milkshakes for sale at a carnival that was part of the event. Spider-Man also swung in and made an appearance.

Truck driver Michael Kindt of Reading raised the most money this year — just over $50,000.

“We are very appreciative of the support we receive from the Lancaster community,” said Jennifer Davis, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley. “The tremendous effort put forth by the truck drivers, volunteers and the community to make this event a success is truly inspiring, and we are so grateful.”

We add our thanks to everyone involved in this great cause.