It's Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region.

A couple of news items tied to the value that Lancaster County places on preservation lead this week’s roundup of good things.

Carol and John F. Pyfer Jr. have granted $1 million to the Lancaster Conservancy to boost efforts to rebuild and restore trails at the popular Tucquan Glen and Pyfer nature preserves in Martic Township, LNP | LancasterOnline reported Nov. 1.

“John F. Pyfer Jr. was chair of the conservancy’s board of directors from 2019 until earlier this year, according to the announcement, which notes that the organization was able to acquire more than 1,190 acres during that period,” this newspaper wrote. “The conservancy preserves natural land by taking ownership of wild spaces to ensure that they will not be developed — a process that relies heavily on donations, either of land or public and private grant dollars.”

The funds will help with needed maintenance in the nature preserves and the creation of more sustainable trails, ensuring more people can enjoy their beauty in the long run.

In what we see as appropriate thanks for the generous gift, the Lancaster Conservancy will name one of the trails the Pyfer Trail.

In a different kind of preservation, the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County recently honored seven projects that focus on historic buildings and sites.

“The C. Emlen Urban Awards recognize projects that reflect the trust's mission of educating and advocating for the preservation of historic sites and architecture,” LNP | LancasterOnline's Erin Negley reported last week. “The awards are named after Urban, a renowned architect who modernized the city’s landscape.”

Negley detailed the seven sites honored:

— The Accelerator, 252 N. Prince St., Lancaster, owned and redeveloped by Henrietta Heisler, won an adaptive reuse award.

— Best Engine Works, 341-349 E. Fulton St., Lancaster, also won an adaptive reuse award (Caldwell, Heckles & Egan; Tippetts/Weaver Architects; and RGS Associates).

— Columbia Market House, 15 S. Third St., Columbia, won the community revitalization award. The project by Columbia borough, CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health and Hammel Associates Architects renovated the market house, which was built in the 1860s.

— Jeremy Simmons won the historical awareness recognition award for preserving and salvaging the farmhouse at 791 Stony Battery Road before its demolition.

— Elizabeth Furnace Campus, 2121 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, won the landmark property rehabilitation award. Owner Craig Coleman, James Bubb of BubbDesign and Lynn Scott Paden of Citadel DCA restored the 18th century estate.

— Long Crest-Presbyterian Senior Living, 200 N. West End Ave., Lancaster, won the neighborhood preservation award. Presbyterian Senior Living Housing Management Corp. Wohlsen Construction, Noelker & Hull Associates and RGS Associates remodeled the former Long Home and carriage house to create apartments for seniors.

— And Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church, 1068 Chestnut Level Road, Quarryville, won the preservation award. Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church and Hammel Associates Architects restored and expanded the historic church.

It’s wonderful to see all of these locations mix the old with the new and continue to be a thriving part of Lancaster County’s heritage.

In other good things:

— Penn Manor School District announced that the Manor FFA Poultry Evaluation Team placed in the top 10 nationally at the FFA National Convention.

FFA (formerly the Future Farmers of America) is a youth organization preparing members for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology sectors of agriculture.

On Oct. 28 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, "the team of Lizzy Strickler, Jenna Smith, Carly Railing and Molly Gehr — all Penn Manor sophomores — earned a gold ranking and placed ninth out of 37 teams in the National Poultry Evaluation Career Development Event," the school district reported.

The competition involved a written test on poultry management, a team problem-solving activity center on poultry nutrition, the evaluation of live hens and broilers and the grading of eggs based on U.S. Department of Agriculture criteria.

Our hats are off to these Penn Manor students for their fine efforts. Additional applause goes to 2020 Penn Manor graduate Darby Conrad, who received the American Degree — FFA's highest honor — during the national convention.

— Finally, Lampeter-Strasburg School District is preparing for its annual turkey drive, which gives folks an opportunity to brighten some local families’ spirits at Thanksgiving.

The drive, sponsored by Lampeter-Strasburg/Willow Street Community Churches, will hold its collection at district schools Nov. 15-17 and then allow registered families to pick up meals Nov. 22-23 at Lampeter Church of the Brethren.

Items sought are: canned vegetables, gravy, cranberry sauce and fruit; boxed stuffing; instant mashed potatoes; $25 Weis or Giant gift cards (so recipients can purchase turkey or ham and a dessert). Monetary donations also are accepted so that organizers can ensure there are enough gift cards and food items for each recipient.

Meals must be reserved by Friday. For more information and/or to register, go to bit.ly/LSturkey