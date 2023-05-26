THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, ingenuity, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as we confront critical and stressful issues in Pennsylvania, across the nation and around the world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

To steal a phrase from late Philadelphia Phillies ace Roy Halladay, “it’s only gonna get funner” this summer in Lancaster County for kids looking to cool off in a pool.

That’s because, one year after a lifeguard shortage prevented the county’s Central Park Pool from opening on time, “the 2023 summer season will see the largest lifeguard staff at the pool in 20 years,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tom Lisi reported.

And it’s opening right on time.

The pool will have its opening day Saturday and operate throughout the three-day holiday weekend.

It will have 32 lifeguards on staff and seven senior lifeguards, said Michael Fitzpatrick, spokesperson for the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners.

What a way to make a splash.

Following the holiday, the pool will begin its seven-day-a-week schedule June 2. Regular pool hours through July are noon to 7 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays, and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.

More information about the pool, including fees for daily and season passes, is available on the county’s website (short link: lanc.news/splash).

As we’ve noted before, community pools aren’t moneymakers, and they’re expensive to maintain and operate. But they improve the quality of life for residents by giving families and those of all ages, especially kids, a place to spend hot summer afternoons.

We’re grateful for all those who worked to get Central Park Pool ready for its Memorial Day weekend opening this year.

In other good things:

— J.P. McCaskey High School graduating seniors were recently awarded more than $254,000 in scholarships from the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The long-time fund’s stated mission is “to provide scholarships for McCaskey graduating seniors who have been accepted to an accredited higher education program and have demonstrated financial need.”

The scholarship process includes academic and extracurricular reviews, interviews and an essay themed on King’s challenge, “What are you doing for others?”

Community donations have helped the fund award more than $1 million in scholarships since 1982.

You can learn more at mlkjrfund.org, which further notes that past recipients have gone on to become doctors, lawyers, teachers, nurses, accountants and other professionals.

— Artwork by Solanco High School senior Anika Hodgdon has been juried into “An Artistic Discovery: The 42nd Annual National Congressional Art Exhibition” in Washington, D.C., the school district announced in a news release this week.

Her pastel work, titled “Reader’s Quiet Reflection,” was selected to represent the 11th Congressional District and will be on view in the highly trafficked Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol.

“Every day, members of Congress, distinguished visitors, and tens of thousands of tourists — from the United States and abroad — walk through the tunnel and admire the award-winning artwork from congressional districts across the nation,” the school district noted.

Solanco Visual Arts Department Chair Candace Rakers called Hodgdon’s piece “an exquisite, contemplative figurative work that expresses the search for truth and meaning through the human spirit.”

“The exhibition represents the unifying power of the arts to bring people together,” Rakers added.

Anything that can bring people together in Washington in a great thing. We congratulate Hodgdon on this honor and can’t wait to see what she creates in the future.

— Finally, high school graduation season — a time of pride, joy and celebration — is upon us. Hempfield kicked off the commencement season Wednesday night in Landisville.

The Class of 2023 was shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, which abruptly ended in-person schooling toward the end of the students’ freshman year in March 2020.

Hempfield school board President Dylan Bard commented on that reality Wednesday evening.

“As a freshman you started your high school experience in the most challenging, unexpected circumstances,” Bard said, according to LNP | LancasterOnline’s Ashley Stalnecker. “Despite these adversities, you have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence in all your pursuits. I urge you to face the next chapter of your life with the same level of determination, tenacity and unwavering confidence.”

We’ll be writing much more about local graduations in this space as they unfold in the coming weeks. We especially love sharing the pearls of wisdom from thoughtful student speakers.

For now, we applaud all of those who have graduated or are about to graduate in Lancaster County. Your time is now.