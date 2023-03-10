THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as we enter the fourth year of the pandemic and are facing other serious issues. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

We enjoyed this week’s story by LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Rebecca Logan about Penn Manor High School’s newly formed Unified Club.

The club was born from a desire to have a year-round group with the same camaraderie that exists on Penn Manor’s Unified track team.

“Unified track and field pairs students with disabilities (athletes) and those without (partners) in running, jumping and javelin events,” Logan explained.

Now, with the club, the students can also get together for food, music, activities and friendship. They’re also hoping to form a bocce team, to give themselves a winter activity.

“Inclusivity is really important. ... We need to make sure that everyone at our school feels welcome,” said Penn Manor senior Caity McGough, who has been a partner in Unified track and is now a club member. “I wanted to be part of that process. ... I thought it was an amazing opportunity to meet everyone here.”

Nate Habecker, an athlete in Unified track, gave LNP | LancasterOnline’s Logan insight on the philosophy that drives the sports team and the club. He had been nervous to participate in track at first, but soon found comfort in a welcoming atmosphere that never seeks to judge.

Habecker’s goal, be it on the track or elsewhere, is just to better himself a little bit each day. And he’s surrounded by students and instructors who reinforce that.

“This is so much fun. It’s such a loving atmosphere,” club member Olivia Cox said. “I don’t know if you can see that from the outside ... but we all love each other and we have a really special connection.”

Added club member Cassidy McCollum: “We’re starting to understand what including everyone means.”

What a great life lesson.

In other good things:

— Last Friday, a group of fifth grade students in the Lampeter-Strasburg School District earned a first-place finish at the STEM Design Challenge at the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13.

Logan Crawford, Kasen Fasnacht, Ella Schaefer and Jackson Zook are on the team, which calls itself the LS Propellers.

They were “tasked to identify and research a real-world environmental issue and create a solution,” the school district explained in a news release. “The group decided to address the removal of microplastics from the ocean and, using K’Nex, built a prototype to support their solution. The group maintained a design notebook, a blueprint, and a two-minute video presentation on how their model answered the challenge.”

It’s encouraging to see all of the robust STEM programs and projects in this area. Students infused with that science, technology, engineering and math knowledge will make our world a better place.

— It’s especially heartening for us to see the work of the next generation of potential journalists. We read their columns each Sunday on the Generation Z(eal) page in Perspective, and it was great to see a pair of Elizabethtown College communications students honored recently in the Student Keystone Media Awards.

Elizabethtown junior Faith Morrow earned a first-place nod for her broadcast news package, while fellow junior Kyle Florey earned second place in the same category.

The two students reported, shot and edited their videos in a class taught by communications professor Kirsten Johnson, according to an Elizabethtown College news release.

“It ... validates that the students are producing professional and high-quality work, as determined not only by me but also by the contest judges,” Johnson said. “Both Faith and Kyle do excellent work, and I am so proud that their work is being recognized publicly.”

— Finally, congratulations to Lancaster Catholic High School graduate Kiki Jefferson, who is now a senior at James Madison University and was recently named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year in women’s basketball.

Jefferson, who is majoring in sport and recreation management, led the Sun Belt Conference in scoring at 18.3 points per game this season, while pulling down 8.1 rebounds a game.

After finishing her career at Lancaster Catholic with 2,510 points — the second most in Lancaster-Lebanon League history — she’s climbing James Madison’s all-time scoring list, too.

On Monday, Jefferson scored 22 points to help James Madison win the Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship over Texas State and earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

She continues to be a very impressive student-athlete.