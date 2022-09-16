THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light during the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic and with other worrisome developments enveloping our nation and world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

It’s wonderful to see the joy associated with the launch of something creative — in this case, a rock band.

All the greats got their start somewhere.

Remember where you read it first: the story of the Small Town Troubadours, a small-town group of high school teenagers finding their passion in music.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mickayla Miller detailed in Thursday’s edition, the group consists of four Solanco High School students and one from Hempfield High School.

“All barely old enough to drive, these old souls are bringing classic rock to parks, flatbeds, local concert venues and even Clipper Magazine Stadium,” Miller wrote.

The band was born during the COVID-19 pandemic. Looking for something to do, Waylon Simcox and Shaun Graybill bought guitars and improved their craft by trying to best each other.

Later, vocalist Logan Bear, Raif Groves and Riley Hornberger were added to the fledgling band. Simcox has moved to the drums, with Groves on lead guitar, Graybill on rhythm guitar and Hornberger on bass.

The band plays covers from classic rock bands such as Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Eagles. That’s not something one expects to see from musicians who were all born well into the 21st century.

“In this day and age, to find people who play the music we play, it’s actually really hard,” Bear told Miller. “You have to have a respect for that old kind of sound.”

And they’re doing their practicing and performing while juggling school and work.

But, as it goes with the things we love in our lives, the “work” of becoming a better band doesn’t feel like work at all.

“I genuinely enjoy spending time with these guys. It’s not just about the music, it’s about the friendship we’ve actually created,” Bear said. “It’s not like it’s a chore, or a job to do.”

The Small Town Troubadours are aiming to perform their first set of original songs by next summer, and, to quote a solo song by Petty, we wish them the very best in “Runnin’ Down a Dream.”

In other good things:

— Continuing with this week’s arts theme, here’s a round of applause for Manheim Central High School senior Joseph Roach, who won first prize in the works on paper category at the annual Art of the State exhibit at Harrisburg’s State Museum of Pennsylvania.

His award-winning “Celestial Dreams” consists of “hundreds of tiny, colorful, hand-drawn shapes, puzzle pieces and stars,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mary Ellen Wright reported.

Roach said he was inspired by nature and “a thought in my mind that I wanted to make celestial.” It took him about four months to finish.

He said his middle school art teacher, Julie Hibshman at Manheim Central Middle School, helped to inspire and nurture his passion for creating art.

“Hibshman was kind to me unconditionally even when I would do nothing,” Roach said in a July 2021 interview with LNP | LancasterOnline. “She gave me a booklet to start little drawings and encouraged what she saw. She changed my life and gave me a great interest in art.”

And we love what his mother, Carol Roach, said about helping your children find their passion.

“Whatever it is that sparks your child’s interest, run with it and grow with it,” she said.

This is great advice.

— Artists and students helped to beautify Lebanon this summer with a stunning mural on the exterior of the Lebanon Valley Council on the Arts building.

“This year’s project ‘Where There is Art, There is Life’ features a mandala forming a sun to honor former board member Angela Funk, who died of cancer last year,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Ann Rejrat reported.

The project was truly a community effort. Public surveys by the arts council helped to generate ideas. Artists Amanda Zook and Michaelanne Helms took inspiration from Funk’s artwork, and artists broke tiles to create the many, many colorful pieces needed for the mosaic. And then local high school students helped with the work of turning the vision into reality.

“It is so cool that you can take a tile, break it with a hammer and put it together in a new way to make art,” Lebanon High School junior Ren Flores told Rejrat.

The finished project is something they can all be proud of. And enjoy every day when going by the building.

— Finally, while much of this week’s “Good things” has focused on up-and-comers in the world of the arts, we now note an impressive accolade that was bestowed upon one of Lancaster County’s most famous — and nicest — celebrities.

Jonathan Groff, who graduated from Conestoga Valley High School in 2003, has been named a Disney Legend.

The hall of fame program is for those who have made a significant contribution to the Disney company.

“Groff, who voiced Kristoff the mountain man in two animated ‘Frozen’ films and its TV specials, joined this Disney hall of fame with his ‘Frozen’ co-stars Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Kristen Bell,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Wright noted.

Among those Groff credited during his acceptance speech were his mother, Julie Groff, a retired Conestoga Valley physical education teacher, and his Mennonite grandparents.

“As a young, gay boy growing up in the late ’80s, early ’90s in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Disney VHS tapes were my primary source of escape and self-expression,” Groff said.

Groff has shared in a Grammy for his work on the musical “Hamilton” and has been nominated for Emmy and Tony awards during his career.

But the springboard for all of that, before he was famous, included family members, educators and community members in Lancaster County who believed in his dream.