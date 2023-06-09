THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, ingenuity, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as we confront critical and stressful issues in Pennsylvania, across the nation and around the world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

There are so many fun things to do in Lancaster County during the summer. We’re grateful for all the wonderful programs and all the public parks and outdoor recreational opportunities that can be enjoyed (when the weather and climate cooperate).

Two local programs with especially creative components caught our eye when they were highlighted in recent LNP | LancasterOnline coverage.

The first is the the Library System of Lancaster’s Teen SummerZine program, which pairs students ages 12 through 19 with mentors to create short stories, poems, comics and artwork.

“At the end of the summer the students’ pieces will be collected for a print magazine to be published in December,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mike Andrelczyk wrote. “The resulting magazine will also include a student-made cover and other student-made visual art and pieces from the program’s mentor writers.”

Copies of the final product will be available in all 16 libraries and the county bookmobile.

The program was launched in 2021 as the brainchild of Lindsay Bandy, author of the young adult novel “Nemesis and the Swan.”

“I really wanted to develop a program that would reach out to middle schoolers and high schoolers who are creative, who need something to do over the summer and some encouragement and mentorship from some professional creators,” Bandy, of Brownstown, told Andrelczyk.

There will be both virtual and in-person sessions throughout the summer. Participants can register for the program at any point and can learn more at lanc.news/teenzine23.

Another opportunity for folks to flex their creative muscles this summer is the Lancaster County Art Association’s summerlong sketchbook challenge.

There are divisions for children ages 8 to 16 ($15 entry fee) and for those ages 17 and up ($25 entry fee). The fee covers the cost of a hardcover sketchbook for the participant, who can draw in it until Aug. 2.

“Sketches can be done in charcoal, pencil, colored pencil, pen and markers,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Andrelczyk explained. “Participants must create at least 10 sketches of subjects from a supplied list and five of any subject.”

The diverse list of potential subjects for artists includes trees, insects, outer space, reptiles, landscapes, seashells, self-portraits, birds, clouds, UFOs, animals and vehicles.

Completed and returned sketchbooks will be judged in August, and the winners will receive cash prizes.

To register and learn more about this Lancaster County Art Association contest, go to lanc.news/draw.

In other good things:

— Congratulations to the Manheim Township unified track and field team, which recently won the state championship at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium. The Manheim Township squad followed in the footsteps of J.P. McCaskey High School, which won last year’s state crown.

Unified programs first came to Lancaster County in 2018. In the sport, students with disabilities (the athletes) and those without disabilities (partners) team up for competition in events such as the 100-meter dash, 800-meter run, long jump and shot put. Funding is provided by the Special Olympics.

“It’s a very humbling experience to be part of this,” Manheim Township head coach Shannon Sloss told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jason Guarente. “To see all these student-athletes come together and work together with various abilities has been amazing. They worked so hard for this.”

It’s a fantastic story for the team, considering that it only came into existence on March 16, when it was approved by the Manheim Township school board. The team had its first meet April 13.

Now these students are state champs.

“The smile goes from one end of the track to the other,” Manheim Township Athletic Director Tim Hollenback told Guarente. “To have that ability to compete in front of 3,000 people is something those kids are never going to forget. It definitely was a storybook ending.”

— Finally, there was a lot of wonderful content from local students in the Schools section that was published by LNP | LancasterOnline on May 24. Student artwork and essays were featured.

Our Mother of Perpetual Help School eighth grader Chris Baumler wrote about the importance of teamwork and respect. Bear Creek School fourth grader Ben Behan wrote about a future in which he works on engineering projects involving renewable energy.

Several students wrote passionately about the importance of schools and education. Among our favorites was the essay by Donegal High School 10th grader Harper Kitchen, who wrote about the teachers and resources that have been instrumental in her learning journey:

“Being exposed to a large variety of literature has broadened my knowledge and introduced me to new perspectives. My educational experiences, especially in AP Language, have influenced my aspirations of being a journalist and have taught me crucial skills to be both a successful writer and human being.”

Anyone wanting to learn more about the successes in Lancaster County schools would do well to heed students like Harper.

Enjoy your summer vacation, Lancaster County students and teachers. You’ve earned it!