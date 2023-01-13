THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light during the third year of the pandemic and as other serious, stressful and divisive issues confront our state, nation and world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

We’re big fans of books and, leading off this week, we’re highlighting a pair of them with local connections.

“Market Day,” a new children’s book, is a father-daughter project that conveys the beauty and endless discovery of living in Lancaster County.

As LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Chloe Miller describes, it’s about three friends who take a journey and visit iconic local landmarks such as Lancaster Central Market and a covered bridge.

It’s written by Corey Fogleman and illustrated by his 14-year-old daughter, Piper, who’s an eighth grader at Manheim Township Middle School. Piper deployed the skills she learned in a virtual learning art class.

“It was my first time illustrating, but I love drawing and doing all kinds of art,” she told Miller. “In school, when COVID first started, we all did online art on Sketchbook, and that is how I knew how to do it.”

Corey Fogleman’s text is a poem he wrote over the past few years; it’s representative of how his family has fallen in love with this area since making it their permanent residence in 2010.

“Lancaster is strong and vibrant because of all the different people and cultures represented here, who bring their food and their art and share themselves, and we wanted to convey how much we appreciate that,” Corey Fogleman, a physician, said.

Added Piper: “There are so many different people and families that live in Lancaster. I think it is important to show that everybody is welcome here.”

We congratulate them on the publication of their book, which is available at numerous local businesses.

Meanwhile, a pair of Lancaster County educators, Kristen Haase and Carmen Rowe, have published “Bolstering Vocabulary with Teacher Talk in the Classroom.”

It “offers strategies for building vocabulary in elementary English language learners,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Ashley Stalnecker reported.

Haase is an English language development teacher at Carter & MacRae Elementary School in the School District of Lancaster and Rowe is the founder of Accelerating Language LLC and a former School District of Lancaster educator.

The two found that they both use similar “teacher talk” strategies in their instruction. That means that, during everyday conversation with students, they continually change the vocabulary they use in order to introduce new words to students.

“By using ‘teacher talk’ strategies talking to a student about their weekend, when getting their attention or while teaching a lesson, the educators saw they were bolstering their students’ academic performance,” Stalnecker wrote.

Now collected in book form, the strategies should prove valuable to teachers, parents and others who work with young people.

“It’s really just for anyone who wants to help bolster their children’s language,” Rowe said.

And that should be a goal, objective, target, mission, aspiration and aim for all of us.

In other good things:

— “The Power Packs Project has expanded its ability to help provide children in low-income households in Lancaster and Lebanon counties with nutritious meals thanks to a $55,000 grant from the High Foundation,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Enelly Betancourt reported. “The funds allowed the nonprofit ... to cover the cost of a 20-foot box truck to help with the project’s food distribution efforts.”

This is a very good thing, because food insecurity remains a critical issue for many.

“We’ve seen a dramatic increase in the number of families we are serving who are struggling with hunger,” said Brad Peterson, executive director of Power Packs Project. “This allows us to get food to the families who really need it.”

The new truck has already been used to transport tons of potatoes and cereal.

— Finally, we applaud the members of the sewing group from the E-town Sewing Studio who are making dresses and dolls as their contribution to the nonprofit Christian organization Dress a Girl Around the World.

“Dresses are distributed to girls all over the world who are in need and at risk,” LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Carole Deck wrote. “Handmade dolls are also distributed.”

Renita Yahara opened the E-town Sewing Studio in 2017 to teach sewing and fashion design. Shortly afterward, she launched the project of helping Dress a Girl.

Since then, her team has stitched together more than 10,000 dresses and 2,000 dolls. It’s a volume of work that illuminates the wonderful fabric binding Lancaster County residents who seek to help others.