THE ISSUE: It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for neighborhoods across the county. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as we slowly return to everyday life while the pandemic continues its unpredictable twists and turns. All of this news deserves a brighter spotlight.

The feature story about Lancaster city’s Neighborhood Leaders Academy in the July 25 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, written by Enelly Betancourt, offered a great example of governmental community outreach to create a new generation of leaders.

The program launched in 2019 and more than 50 residents have participated. Milzy Carrasco, the city’s director of neighborhood engagement, described its purpose in an email to Betancourt:

“We created the Neighborhoods Leaders Academy (NLA) to empower residents who are already active in their neighborhoods and provide training and education on community building. ... Through NLA, the neighborhood leaders increase their understanding of the function of local government, develop relationships with City leadership, and learn how to engage with the community, understand their neighborhood and leverage all of these resources to create resident-led solutions to neighborhood issues.”

Betancourt told the stories of some of the program’s participants:

— “(Kirsten) Krimmel started frequenting the park to pick up trash, stopping along the way to talk with residents. Soon, neighborhood kids were talking to her about making the park and its playground a special, clean place for them to spend time and play. The children shared that creating art in the park would be a fun and meaningful project, so Krimmel commissioned local artist Adam Serrano to work with them.”

— Activist Larock Hudson “didn’t join any specific neighborhood group,” Betancourt wrote. “Instead, he chose to do volunteer work locally and in the south-central Pennsylvania region, joining organizations whose mission and vision align with his interests. Eventually, he landed a job with Lancaster city.” Thus the training of the Neighborhood Leaders Academy served to bring Hudson into a tighter orbit with the city, where he now focuses on equity, diversity and inclusion issues.

— Tene Darby, now the the first Black and Latina chairperson of the Lancaster City Democratic Committee, “said one of the things she learned at the Neighborhood Leaders Academy is how to access community resources that are available through city government but often remain untapped because people simply don’t know they exist,” Betancourt reported.

That’s such an important point. Effective messaging and communication are too often overlooked or undervalued by local government. Tapping into neighborhood leaders is one way to help remedy the problem.

— And Lisa Colon, using what she learned through the academy, “set out to work on bringing together the business and the residential communities in the northwest quadrant of the city where she lives,” Betancourt reported.

“They seemed to be very disconnected from each other,” Colon explained. “There seemed to be no sense of community as compared to the southeast. It seemed to be missing in this area.”

Parts of that disconnect have been improved, thanks to Colon’s work with a fall festival at Janice Stork Corridor Park.

The ways in which Colon has helped to bring her small part of the city together are a microcosm of the greater success the Neighborhood Leaders Academy strives for across a diverse city.

“NLA gave me training and more confidence," Colon said. “I might not know all the answers but now I know where to find the answers. I feel empowered.”

Quick hits

There were plenty of other good things reported in LNP | LancasterOnline last week. Here’s a quick look at some of them:

— ABC Keystone, the state chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors, recently held its first All ’Bout Construction Camp, which involved a dozen female students from across Lancaster County. It provided them with opportunities to meet women who are leaders in the construction industry and also check out what a job site looks like. It was fun, too. During the week, campers created their own steampunk-themed, lighted charging station.

— A round of applause is due for Conestoga Valley High School rising senior Jayden Stokes, who won first place in the Mid Penn Bank Juneteenth Youth Writing Contest and a $500 prize. Contests that encourage thoughtful, quality writing always get a thumbs-up from us.

— Elizabethtown’s Katy Shenk is doing an summer research internship with the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C. She’s using her time to explore possible connections between the museum’s 19th century works of art by African Americans and the people associated with the Underground Railroad.

— Finally, we couldn’t help but grin at the front page of the July 27 LNP | LancasterOnline, with all those cheery sunflowers popping out from the page.

It was the work of about 30 Junior National Honor Society students in the School District of Lancaster who saw that the Wheatland Community Garden needed some work. So they set out with 10,000 seeds earlier this year to start the garden’s transition back into an area of beauty.

The eventual plan is to develop the space for outdoor learning, said special education teacher and honor society adviser Kevin Ghaffari.

Students chose sunflowers for the project partly because they’re hardy and can survive just about anything.

That’s a great analogy for Lancaster County over the past year and a half.