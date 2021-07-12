THE ISSUE: It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for neighborhoods across the county. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as we return to everyday life and the state of the pandemic lessens. All of this news deserves a brighter spotlight.

Hot dog-fueled fellowship, the return of a popular piano project, an honor from Queen Elizabeth II and talented baton twirlers are all part of this week’s cheer-filled roundup, which we think is especially needed, given how somber much of the news has been in Lancaster County in recent days.

We’ll start with the news that Donegal High School graduate Chelsea Halterman and Hempfield High School graduate Caroline Marines have likely earned spots as twirlers for the famed Penn State Marching Blue Band this fall.

Getting to perform in front of the huge crowds at Beaver Stadium is one of the pinnacles twirlers can reach — and only after years of training.

“They’ve put in countless hours to get to this point, with baton classes at least three days a week, in addition to teaching a class to youngsters on another day, plus the tasks of juggling a school day and homework,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s John Walk reported in the July 4 edition.

Halterman and Marines learned their craft at Mount Joy-based Paula’s School of Baton, which is in its 36th year of training twirlers.

The two also overcame obstacles created by the COVID-19 pandemic; Penn State twirling auditions were virtual instead of being conducted in person.

“I always wanted to be on the line at Penn State,” Halterman told Walk.

“I’m from a huge Penn State family,” Marines added. “I feel like I’m just making my whole family proud by doing this.”

— Another proud moment happened this summer when Manheim Township High School graduate Wendy Mendenhall was honored with an appointment to the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II.

Membership in the order, which was established in 1917, is granted to honor contributions to arts, science and public service.

Mendenhall worked for 18 years with BritishAmerican Business, a nonprofit that promotes commerce between the United States and United Kingdom, LNP | LancasterOnline reported. She rose through the ranks to become global executive in charge and managing director.

“You are a wonderful and passionate advocate for U.K.-U.S. relations,” Antony Phillipson, British consul general in New York and Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for North America, told Mendenhall at a June 1 ceremony marking the honor.

— The colorful pianos have returned. After being necessarily canceled last year because of the pandemic, the Keys for the City program is letting everyone make melodies again, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jenelle Janci reported.

“Music for Everyone, the Lancaster nonprofit with a mission of cultivating the power of music ... placed 12 pianos at various locations in Lancaster city, and one in Lititz,” Janci wrote.

They’re available to the public in spots such as The Ware Center, Lancaster Public Library, Musser Park, Penn Square and the Prince Street Garage until mid-October. The Lititz piano is at Pebbles and Lace, 56 E. Main St. For more information and a map, go online to musicforeveryone.org

“We’re excited at their return, offering a chance to build community through the power of music, and further solidifying Lancaster’s status as ‘The Street Piano Capital of the World,’ ” said Brendan Stengle, director of operations of Music For Everyone.

We’re excited, too. Music has a way of making everything better.

— Another way to make things better is taking action that fosters a sense of community. In the Manheim Township neighborhood of Blossom Hill, Dave and Barb Basile have been doing just that since the summer of 2014.

From May through September each year, the Basiles hold Wiener Wednesdays in their garage and driveway, LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Karyl Carmignani reported.

It’s an opportunity for neighbors to gather, chat and share a meal.

“Old-timers, regulars and drop-ins make their way to this gathering,” Carmignani wrote. “Some have faithfully attended since it began.”

Wiener Wednesday has changed over the years. There are more kids now, so the Basiles added a Slip ’N Slide plastic runner in the front yard.

And there’s more than just hot dogs. “Dave provides hot dogs, deviled eggs and sliced watermelon and the rest is up to the people who show up,” Carmignani wrote. For example, homemade whoopie pies were part of the menu on a recent Wednesday.

But more important than the great food is the fellowship that’s renewed each week. Simply talking in a relaxed setting has a wonderful way of helping people from varied backgrounds connect.

“I was tired of not knowing my neighbors,” Dave Basile said.

So the Basiles did something about it. Their idea is one that neighborhoods across the county could borrow.

Super speller

She’s not from Lancaster County, but we wanted to add another round of applause for inspiring 14-year-old Zaila Avant-garde, who became the first African American winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee last week.

Her winning word was “Murraya,” a genus of tropical Asiatic and Australian trees.

“When she heard what turned out to be her winning word ... she beamed with confidence. It was over,” The Associated Press reported. “Declared the champion, Zaila jumped and twirled with joy.”

Zaila, from Harvey, Louisiana, has a fascinating background. Her father gave her the last name Avant-garde as a tribute to jazz legend John Coltrane.

Oh, and spelling is just her side hobby, albeit one she practiced for seven hours a day leading up to the national bee.

“Zaila has other priorities,” the AP reported. “(She) is a basketball prodigy who owns three Guinness world records for dribbling multiple balls simultaneously and hopes to one day play in the WNBA or even coach in the NBA.”

We wouldn’t dare count her out for anything she aspires to do. Her future spells success.