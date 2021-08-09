THE ISSUE

It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for neighborhoods across the county. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as the pandemic continues its daunting twists and turns. All of this news deserves a brighter spotlight.

We’ll start this roundup of good things with National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign across the United States that promotes police-community partnerships.

Unfortunately, most National Night Out events in Lancaster County were canceled last year because of the pandemic.

But the festivities returned last Tuesday, and LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tom Lisi reported that the night was a success here.

“Having this event felt very needed in this point in time,” said Stephanie Guzman, the director of the Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster’s Southeast Clubhouse.

Lisi reported that dozens of children and families crowded the 300 block of Dauphin Street in Lancaster city, next to Roberto Clemente Park. Overall, there were four National Night Out gatherings in the city and at least 13 across the county.

Guzman said allowing kids to meet and learn the names of officers in their neighborhoods can help to build more trust.

Such trust is needed, and incredibly valuable.

John Bey, who was formally sworn in as Lancaster’s police chief last Monday, attended all four National Night Out gatherings in the city.

“What I’ve preached since I’ve been here is that it’s a partnership between a community and a police department, so events like this just build that bond and reinforce that bond,” Bey told Lisi.

Bey made additional good points at his swearing-in ceremony.

“Safe neighborhoods are the result of a mutually respectful partnership between the community, and the police must partner to create communities capable of sustaining civic life,” Bey said, according to reporting by LNP | LancasterOnline’s Dan Nephin. “Take part in your neighborhoods. Help us make safe places in our communities.”

In other good things:

— Cheers for a new partnership between Millersville University and Penn Manor School District that will have students and teachers getting their feet wet in local streams.

Millersville has “received $400,000 in grant funding to provide local elementary school teachers with firsthand training on issues in Lancaster County watersheds,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Sean Sauro reported last week.

The goal is for Penn Manor’s teachers to be able to introduce environmental concepts, in hands-on fashion, to their fourth-grade science classes.

And to get those students away from their desks, too.

“It’s all about getting students outside,” said Nanette Marcum-Dietrich, a professor of science education and co-director of the Watershed Education Training Institute at Millersville. “Everyone needs to have basic environmental literacy.”

Students will able to learn about the threats that exist for about half of the county’s nearly 1,500 miles of streams. Most of that is “due to pollutants that are carried into streams by stormwater runoff that flows over both agricultural and urban landscapes,” Sauro explained.

Seeing those streams, and the threats they face, firsthand will be a different kind of learning experience for kids.

“So many of our students don’t even have access to places like this,” Penn Manor School District teacher Katie Harnish said while standing ankle-deep in a stream. “They are ultimately going to be the stewards of this ... area.”

This program will help make them better stewards.

— Sometimes there’s too much talk and too little action when it comes to the push for more affordable housing in Lancaster County. But there was good news on that front reported last week.

“The Spanish American Civic Association’s development arm has won another state grant, this one for $250,000, to help finance the second phase of Conestoga North, an owner-occupied affordable housing development,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Lisi reported.

It was the only Lancaster County project that earned Keystone Communities funding from the state this year.

The second phase of SACA Development’s town home project aims to make another nine units available for purchase by families that have no more than 80% of the area median income, a metric calculated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“We view homeownership as a way to help families grow, prosper and earn equity, so they can at some point claim wealth,” said SACA and SACA Development Corporation President Jose Lopez.

— Finally, we were incredibly moved by Gillian McGoldrick’s reporting in the Aug. 1 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline about courageous children dealing with cancer.

As McGoldrick describes at the start of the article:

“Noelle Weinhold spent a lot of time praying that Kirra would get better.

“The two girls became best friends at age 4, when both were being treated at Penn State Hershey. Weinhold, now 13 and living in Ephrata, got better within a year of her diagnosis with Wilms tumor, a type of kidney cancer. She’s been cancer-free for seven years.

“But Kirra Broadwater’s B-Cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a form of blood cancer, was much tougher to treat. It returned four times over seven years, forcing Kirra to spend most of her short life inside a hospital room. She died in 2018 at age 10.”

But the girls remain forever linked, and survivor Noelle is working with her family — and other families — to help boost pediatric cancer research in Pennsylvania.

They successfully lobbied “to get $9.3 million added to the 2021-22 Pennsylvania budget to fund pediatric cancer research,” McGoldrick reported.

Those efforts were aided in Harrisburg by state Sen. Scott Martin, R-Martic Township. Martin originally proposed the creation of a pediatric cancer tax credit, for up to $10 million each year. Under that proposal, which we praised in our May 3 “Good things” editorial, corporations would have been able to contribute directly to a research institution, instead of paying those dollars in taxes.

But a different funding solution was reached for this year’s budget.

“Caucus leaders came back to Martin with an alternative plan: use $9.3 million of the state’s tobacco settlement to send the money directly to research institutions,” McGoldrick reported. “Research institutions will receive these funds for cancer research every year, unless lawmakers decide to remove it from the budget.”

Those research funds are incredibly important, no matter their source.

And so much credit is due to the brave young survivors who are hoping that childhood cancer can be eradicated in their lifetime.