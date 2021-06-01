THE ISSUE: It’s Tuesday, which is not generally the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County. But Monday was Memorial Day. And we don’t want to miss our weekly chance to highlight good news. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for neighborhoods across the county. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light in a still-difficult time. All of this news deserves a brighter spotlight.

Sing it loudly: Summer music is coming back!

“Nearly two years after the last in-person concert of the Long’s Park Summer Music Series closed out the season, the beloved series will return to Lancaster County on Sunday, July 11, with a full lineup of musical acts to provide free entertainment in the park for eight weeks this summer,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Kevin Stairiker reported for the May 27 edition.

We think this might be the most eagerly anticipated lineup in the series’ history. People have waited a long time to share the communal outdoors experience of enjoying live music.

It will still be done in safe fashion, of course, with COVID-19 health guidelines followed as applicable.

“From our view, we know that people in Lancaster County respect one another and want to have good live music, so we’re depending on our local citizens that come to our concerts to respect each other’s space and also their views on whatever protocols are in place at that time,” Long’s Park Amphitheater Foundation president David Wauls said.

Among those artists that crowds will be able to enjoy are Bakithi Kumalo and the Graceland All Stars (who kick off the series July 11); Maggie Rose; Thornetta Davis; Jamaican sensations Big Takeover; Paul Thorn; Vanessa Collier; the Kenny Rogers Band; and, to cap the series on Aug. 29, local musicians will team up to perform a “Live Aid Tribute.”

In other good things:

— Hats off to the Stone Independent School students, teachers and friends who created The Big Do, which Stairiker described in the May 23 edition as “a series of weekend tree-planting events across the county leading up to a celebration concert taking place at Penn Cinema.”

That concert will be from 1-10 p.m. Saturday at the Penn Cinema parking lot at 541 Airport Road in Lititz. It caps a 60-day effort that began in April and aimed to plant 5,000 trees in the county. (Information on concert tickets is available at thebigdo.org.)

We applaud the spirit with which Stone Independent School senior Maxwell Davis told Stairiker that he approached the project.

“We thought if we can plant a seemingly insurmountable number of trees and do it with people all across the county, not only can we do a lot of good by planting a ton of trees, but we can also hopefully inspire the hundreds of people who plant trees with us,” Davis said.

We were among the inspired.

The 5,000 trees will help to pull 240,000 pounds of carbon dioxide per year out of the air, according to research done by students at Stone.

Many of the trees were provided by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, which also deserves ongoing plaudits for its 2018 commitment to plant 10 million trees across Pennsylvania by 2025.

— To mark National EMS Week, which was May 16-22, “local businesses and restaurants prepared and donated boxed lunches for providers of emergency medical service,” LNP | LancasterOnline reported May 23.

Among those contributing to the effort was Plough, a restaurant in the Lancaster Marriott downtown that delivered more than 120 meals to both day and night shift workers across the county.

Also among those showing their appreciation to EMS workers were Greenawalt Roofing, the Emerald Foundation, Donegal Insurance, Fulton Bank and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

It’s great to see so many groups supporting EMS workers, who are there for us in our times of greatest need, 365 days a year and 24 hours a day.

— Finally, we highly recommend reading the full interview between Issei Noodle co-owner Donna Pham and LNP | LancasterOnline’s Kim O’Donnel, which was published May 26.

Pham detailed the successful pivot to online ordering and takeout during the pandemic, some of the strange menu accommodations Issei Noodle is asked to make and, most interestingly, her thoughts on the recent rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States and how it’s important to embrace and protect your heritage in such moments.

Pham shared this poignant anecdote:

“Growing up as an Asian American kid in central Pennsylvania meant suppressing our heritage and our culture in order to fit in. We constantly asked ourselves the question: How could I possibly reconfigure and present myself to my peers in a package that is easily accepted?

“For Andre and myself (and I am sure for many other second-generation Asian Americans), that meant asking our moms to pack us American-style lunches in order to avoid being teased or interrogated about the smells or the look of our moms’ home cooking.

“The Pham family legacy is a history built on the foundation of food. Built on the shoulders of mothers who only wanted to feed their children the flavors and smells that they themselves grew up with, with recipes that were taught to them by their grandmothers and great grandmothers.”

Pham continued: “Once we came to America, why were we suddenly so ashamed of that? Why was it more important to us that we have Lunchables and PB&J sandwiches? Was it so that we could play the part of a well-assimilated immigrant?”

Now, Pham and her husband Andre and the rest of the Pham family — “the Phamily,” as Donna puts it — are celebrating eight years in Lancaster. And despite the obstacles, the pandemic and the measures they sadly had to take to protect their staff from anti-Asian hate, the Phams now are a fixture of the Lancaster restaurant scene, preparing and serving delicious Asian food.

We wish the best of luck to Pham and her Issei Noodle employees as they move toward reopening the Lancaster location for dine-in service this month. And to all the restaurants and their employees who are working hard to get fully rolling again after more than a year of pandemic challenges.