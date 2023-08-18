THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, ingenuity, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as we confront critical and stressful issues in Pennsylvania, across the nation and around the world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

Some of us dabbled in sales during our childhood summers. A lemonade stand. Or a porch sale featuring used books for a dime. If the effort lasted more than day or earned enough for the purchase of some minor bauble, it was deemed a success.

Few of us, however, were entrepreneurs on the scale of Mr. Ice Cream Kid.

LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mickayla Miller had a delightful profile of him in Sunday’s edition. He’s 12-year-old Bennett Dufrene of Landisville, and he’s been selling ice cream across the county since he was 9.

“I’m not your average middle schooler,” he said.

Indeed, he is not. He has his own website (mricecreamkid.com), where you can find out about his upcoming appearances. (He’ll be at the Cornhole Classic at Kissel Valley Farm in Lititz on Saturday afternoon.)

Bennett has the same aspirations we did when we were mixing batches of lemonade all those summers ago.

But he was thinking bigger. Much bigger.

He learned about motorized scooters with an attached cooler that serves as a driver’s seat. He had to have one.

Next step: Make the pitch to his parents. He created a professional business proposal, outlining how many hours he’d work.

He kept asking.

And, finally, Mr. Ice Cream Kid was in business.

Bennett goes all over the county, selling Klondike bars, ice cream bars, popsicles and more at flea markets, nursing homes, community events — you name it.

“I’ll turn my music up all the way and start driving over, but very slowly,” Bennett told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Miller. “One person says it and they all chime in: ice cream! So, the parents are looking everywhere. That’s when I start to drive a little more slow because I don’t want to run anyone over.”

He’s become a savvy businessperson.

“For the most part, Bennett has complete control over his business,” Miller explained. “Bennett and his parents buy new ice cream in bulk at BJ’s Wholesale Club. He then calculates the cost of each individual unit and figures out how to price them to make a profit.”

The profits go to one of three places: college savings, spending and donations.

The donations have reached into the thousands of dollars at this point, showing a heart for giving and helping others that is so common around Lancaster County. Bennett has helped the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Power Packs Project and, according to his mother, a group that protects elephants.

All while bringing folks sweet treats on steamy summer days.

One of Bennett’s goals is to study business at Penn State University. We suspect he’ll reach it. In the meantime, he has many years ahead of just being a Landisville kid — one who transforms into Mr. Ice Cream Kid when he gets onto his bright-red scooter.

In other good things:

— Also Sunday, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Olivia Schlinkman wrote about a pair of Lancaster County residents who are celebrating 70 years of participating in musical ministry as organists.

While playing at their benches, June Smith, 88, and Bill Rhoads, 85, “have seen loved ones walk down the aisle to their partner,” Schlinkman wrote. “They’ve heard fond memories shared at funeral services and shared smiles with people sitting in pews. They’ve also formed lifelong friendships.”

Smith, who’s lived in Manheim all her life, learned to play the piano when she was 5 years old. She began playing at church services when she was 18. She was promoted to full-time organist at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Manheim in 1972 and has been there ever since.

Amazing.

Rhoads grew up in Centre County, where he started with the piano and then transferred his skills to a Hammond organ when he was 7 or 8. His first act of musical ministry was playing the organ at his sister’s wedding when he was 15. He’s now at Otterbein United Methodist Church in Lancaster.

Neither Smith nor Rhoads intend to stop playing any time soon, which will be music to the ears of church congregants.

We congratulate them both on their incredible milestone.

— Finally, we want to note a good thing on the upcoming schedule.

The 10th annual African American Cultural Fair & Parade will be held Sept. 5-9 at Reservoir Park at 832 E. Orange St. in Lancaster city. Fair hours are 6–10 p.m. on Sept. 5-7; 6–11 p.m. on Sept. 8; and 4–11 p.m. on Sept. 9.

The event is presented by the African American Cultural Alliance of Lancaster. Admission is free, but tickets must be purchased for the carnival rides.

This year’s festivities will include a new basketball tournament and performances by musical artists Sean Kingston and Pastor John P. Kee, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Enelly Betancourt reported.

While it’s a joyful event — filled with great food, performances and lots of fun — there is a serious overtone this year.

“With laws being put into place to restrict the learning of Black history and restriction of affirmative action, we believe that now more than ever we need to showcase Black excellence with pride,” said Derek Smith, president of the African American Cultural Alliance of Lancaster.

We hope there’s a great turnout for this. Mark your calendar, if you haven’t done so already.