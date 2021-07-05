THE ISSUE: It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for neighborhoods across the county. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as we return to everyday life and the state of the pandemic lessens. All of this news deserves a brighter spotlight.

Our feet were definitely tapping while reading the June 28 story by LNP | LancasterOnline’s Kevin Stairiker about the ongoing revival for Lancaster County music venues.

“Venues are cranking it all the way up to 11 as stages big and small, venue operators and bookers are seeing rabid response to concert announcements,” Stairiker wrote.

It’s really good news for the hard-hit entertainment industry — and for local residents who want to sing along, clap along or just totally rock out to some live music.

These were two of the examples cited in the article:

— Tellus360 is announcing full-capacity shows for this autumn.

— American Music Theatre has announced about 50 concerts and events for the remainder of 2021 and into next year.

“It’s all over the airwaves and TV and print, and it’s exciting to see,” Brandon Martin, director of operations at American Music Theatre, told Stairiker. “I don’t think we realized how burdened we’d become by the doom and gloom of the industry — that when you start to feel little stirrings of excitement, man, it feels good.”

Indeed it does.

Stairiker also wrote about Phantom Power in Millersville, which had the gut-wrenching timing of launching its venue in March 2020, only to be affected by the necessary pandemic restrictions.

Owner Gregg Barley adjusted by creating an outdoor beer garden to host events. Now Phantom Power is getting into the rhythm of hosting both indoor and outdoor shows, Stairiker reported.

“We learned some very valuable lessons out of necessity,” Barley told LNP | LancasterOnline. “I was incredibly fortunate to maintain my crew. They stuck with me and, man, it was great. We realized a lot of things we didn’t realize that we could do initially.”

We’ve seen that kind of resiliency and ingenuity on so many fronts during the pandemic. We wish all of Lancaster County’s live music venues great success in the second half of 2021.

Some other good things:

— Switching from music to movies, staff writer Mike Andrelczyk reported June 27 that a film about a Garden Spot teacher who helped lead a struggling student toward a better life will be filmed entirely in Lancaster County later this year.

Derek Dienner, founder of Make/Films — a Lancaster-based film and video production company — says “Brave the Dark” will be the biggest film to be shot entirely in Lancaster County since 1985’s “Witness,” which starred Harrison Ford.

It will be based on the real-life story of 17-year-old Nate Busko and Garden Spot High School English teacher and theater instructor Stan Deen, “who helped Nate find purpose and direction in his life,” in the mid-1980s, Andrelczyk wrote.

Busko was living out of his car and struggling with drugs and alcohol when Deen — who died in 2016 — intervened in his life.

“I went to Garden Spot High School. I knew Stan Deen personally. I know Nate really well,” Dienner said. “It’s a really wholesome story that will hopefully inspire people. I feel really honored to tell their story.”

Dienner and the Emmy-nominated Make/Films production company are scouting locations and getting the infrastructure in place to begin filming this fall. The movie will be directed by Damian Harris and star Jared Harris and Nicholas Hamilton.

“We really want to represent Garden Spot High School and the beauty of Lancaster, and the great people,” Dienner says.

We’re looking forward to seeing that representation on the big screen.

— Another thing we’re justifiably proud of in Lancaster County is the professional baseball team. And there’s some good news with it.

For the second year in a row, Clipper Magazine Stadium — home of the Lancaster Barnstormers — has been named the Major League Baseball Partner League Ballpark of the Year by Ballpark Digest.

Clipper Magazine Stadium defeated Franklin Field, home of the Milwaukee Milkmen, in the final online balloting. There were 45 stadiums in the running for the national honor.

“To earn this award two years in a row is such an honor and we’re so proud to share it with the entire Lancaster community who continues to show support for all that we do here at Clipper Magazine Stadium,” Barnstormers managing partner Rob Liss stated in a news release.

The best part of this is that we can go see the Barnstormers in action this summer. They start a 15-game homestand Tuesday, which makes it very easy to catch a Barnstormers game this month.

— Finally, there’s more good news involving a bicycling team we wrote about in this space two weeks ago.

The eight Lancaster County members of Team ZOE finished first June 25 in the grueling 3,036-mile Race Across America.

LNP | LancasterOnline’s Erik Yabor reported that the local cyclists, with the help of a 12-member support crew, raised nearly $280,000 for ZOE International, which combats child sex trafficking.

“We were quite honestly a little surprised that we pulled it off,” said Brad Ortenzi, the team’s 53-year-old leader.

The cyclists made it from Oceanside, California, to Annapolis, Maryland, in just six days, 27 minutes. Along the way, they battled 120-degree temperatures in California’s Death Valley, flat tires and other challenges.

“You always have the stress of trying to scrap every second, every inch out of those 3,000 miles,” Ortenzi told Yabor. “Anything you can do to save a second or a couple of seconds, we were always doing that.”

We applaud this incredible athletic achievement — and especially tip our hat to the good work that has been done to raise money for an important nonprofit.

Finally, to our readers, who spur us to want to highlight these good things, we wish you and your loved ones a happy and safe Fourth of July holiday.