THE ISSUE: It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for neighborhoods across the county. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light in a still-difficult time. All of this news deserves a brighter spotlight.

We start this week’s “Good Things” with a trio of items related to mothers and Mother’s Day.

One of Lancaster County’s favorite annual events, the Make-A-Wish Mother’s Day truck convoy, took place May 9. It was smaller than in previous years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the event featured “a convoy of about 100 rigs (that) made their way from the Manheim Pennsylvania Auto Auction in Manheim to Routes 283 and 772 outside Mount Joy,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Erik Yabor reported.

The event raised more than $296,000 — 99% of its goal — for Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware & Susquehanna Valley.

“The community just came out to support them,” Terry Finch, the convoy’s co-chair, said. “There were people up and down the road. It kind of felt like our old convoy days with everyone out on the route.”

Anything that reminds us of our pre-pandemic joys is a great thing in our book. That it raised money for a great cause is icing on the cake.

Yabor covered another Mother’s Day weekend event that brought plenty of smiles.

“Music for Moms” on May 8 involved a “series of truncated, socially distant front porch concerts” with the help of Music for Everyone.

It struck just the right note.

Yabor described how 78-year-old Judy Coble left her Manheim Township home that afternoon for a walk with her daughter and instead was surprised with a 15-minute concert that included “Amazing Grace.”

The musical duo of Lisa Fairman and Dave Lefever delivered the performance outside Coble’s home. Other musical groups appeared at homes across the county.

“We had a couple of people kind of tear up, they were so moved by it,” Fairman told Yabor. “With the last couple we went to see, both of them sang a little bit with us. The mother that we were singing to was clapping along. We felt like it really engaged people, to have a mini concert just for them.”

Nicole Leahy, who received a personal concert outside her Lititz home, called it “really, really fun” and “kind of cool.”

It also exemplifies the ways in which the arts have adapted to pandemic times.

“I think Music for Everyone has done a great job adapting with COVID to find new and creative ways to reach people through music,” Fairman said. “I think they deserve a lot of credit for what they do in the community.”

Mothers who were serenaded also received a tote bag containing a T-shirt, soap, a wax candle, notecards, chocolate and other gifts.

We’re betting, though, that it was the music they loved best.

Meanwhile, our hats are off to the Mitzvah Moms, who were profiled recently for LNP | LancasterOnline by correspondent Gayle Johnson.

Inspired by a neighborhood Facebook group that offered small kindnesses during the darkest days of the pandemic last winter, a group of women launched Mitzvah Moms to help those who were “struggling mentally and physically,” said Gina Krouse, one of the founders.

A “mitzvah” means a good deed in Hebrew. The group is led by women of Jewish and Christian faiths.

As Johnson explained, the group’s aim was to expand on the idea of small kindnesses with larger efforts such as gift baskets for those suffering from COVID-19, hosting blood drives and cleaning up trash along the Susquehanna River. They also teach children about kindness and charity.

“They certainly picked up on a great project,” said Rabbi Jack Paskoff, whose synagogue, Congregation Shaarai Shomayim, partners with Mitzvah Moms. “We want mitzvahs to be a part of our everyday routine.”

The group now has more than 160 members. “Some of them gathered recently on the banks of the Susquehanna River in Columbia,” Johnson wrote. “Moms, dad and kids moved purposely around the area as a gentle breeze blew across the calm blue water. Armed with large white bags, volunteers searched for debris as part of a clean-up effort celebrating Earth Day.”

Lancaster County is better for the generosity of the Mitzvah Moms. We hope this fledgling organization can, in turn, inspire other efforts to do good within communities.

Finally, we were moved by LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Rebecca Logan’s article about how some local senior communities have responded to the calls for greater racial justice — calls that have grown louder and more urgent in the U.S. over the past year.

At Landis Homes, Logan writes, an anti-racism group formed and meets monthly (usually by Zoom) to discuss issues.

“We decided to begin with education and examining our own racism that we maybe don’t recognize,” Landis resident Marilyn Langeman said.

To that end, “members have added a related bookshelf to the library and have amassed a virtual mailing list of residents who are given updates with suggestions for books and online courses,” Logan wrote.

At Moravian Manor Communities last June, some residents organized an eight-minute, 46-second moment of silence in response to the police murder of George Floyd.

The residents didn’t stop there. To bolster their own awareness of racial issues, they sought speakers from the community. The first was Kevin Ressler, president and CEO of the United Way of Lancaster County.

These residents of Lancaster County understand that learning and personal growth are a lifelong process. May we all remain as eager to educate ourselves, reevaluate our own experiences and grow as human beings as we move through life.