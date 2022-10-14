THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light during the third year of the pandemic and with other worrisome developments enveloping our nation and world this autumn. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

We begin by congratulating J.P. McCaskey High School graduate Patricia Hofmann Meiser, who received this year’s George W. Kirchner Memorial Award from the Lancaster Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association and the Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame.

In 1974, two years after the passage of the landmark federal law Title IX, Meiser was promoted to the position of Penn State University’s women’s basketball coach. Title IX prohibits the exclusion of anyone on the basis of sex from participating in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance. As such, it was meant to level the playing field. And so Meiser was hired with the expectation from Penn State that increased funding for women’s sports would also mean increased time spent traveling, recruiting and building a quality national program.

“It was fascinating, because the world, the Title IX world, was all around us,” Meiser said. “Things were changing so fast.”

And Meiser became an important part of that world for more than four decades.

Meiser “turned Penn State into a top-20 program nationally,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mike Gross wrote. “Her teams went 92-52 over six seasons,” making the Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women national championship tournament each year.

In 1978, Meiser was a finalist for national coach of the year.

After her success as a coach, she turned to athletic administration.

“She became an associate athletic director and senior women’s administrator at the University of Connecticut in 1983,” Gross wrote. “A decade later, she became one of 12 female Division I athletic directors in the country at the University of Hartford.”

Meiser was involved in hiring two great women’s college basketball coaches — Geno Auriemma at Connecticut and Jennifer Rizzotti at Hartford.

And she made her mark on college athletics in myriad other ways over the years. The McCaskey grad’s pioneering career is one that Lancaster County can take great pride in.

In other good things:

— There was great news for the Lancaster County economy and businesses in a front-page article by LNP | LancasterOnline’s Lisa Scheid in Sunday’s edition: Tourism to the county is booming.

It’s a welcome and needed development following the downturn, especially in 2020, during the early part of this long pandemic.

“Lancaster County tourism is on track to hit another record year despite a continuing struggle to recruit workers and fewer motor coach travelers,” Scheid wrote. “Some measures of tourism have surpassed pre-pandemic levels, continuing a trend that began in 2021.”

All of this is heartening for those who manage and work at hotels, restaurants, attractions and events such as the recent Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival and Country Fair near Bird-in-Hand.

To help make this happen, there has been important work by those who market Lancaster County beyond our borders.

Discover Lancaster revamped its website and social media marketing strategies, Scheid reported. Podcast advertising and digital advertisements are now a bigger part of the mix. Some of the funds used to promote the county have come from the American Rescue Plan.

“National trends toward family, romantic and road trip travel play to Lancaster’s strengths,” Scheid noted.

In living here and taking advantage of all the county has to offer, including outdoor recreational opportunities that have been added or enhanced over the past year, we’re already aware of how great the county is. We’re glad that the rest of the East Coast — and beyond — is rediscovering that, too.

— As book lovers, we couldn’t put down the story by LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Gayle Johnson about Douglas Dannay and his remarkable donation to Lancaster Public Library.

Dannay, who died June 17 in Mount Joy, donated an incredibly valuable collection of rare books — 20 boxes worth — to the library. So far, the books that have been evaluated and sold via online auction have netted the library more than $16,000 for library operations, Johnson reported.

Dannay’s father was Frederic Dannay, one-half of the writing team that for years penned popular crime fiction under the pseudonym Ellery Queen (Manfred Bennington Lee was the other author).

The collection that Douglas Dannay donated contained some highly sought titles.

“Library volunteers discovered volumes mainly from Arkham House Publishers, which in 1939 started printing the works of American author H.P. Lovecraft and other writers of what at the time was called ‘weird fiction,’ ” Johnson wrote. “They found titles such as ‘The Abominations of Yondo’ by Clark Ashton Smith. That one sold for $935 on eBay, where the library sells most rare books.”

“This is a man who really loved his books,” said Lancaster Public Library volunteer Pat Ditzler of Douglas Dannay.

And as the end of his life drew near, he also showed that he loved public libraries. Because his collection — which is still being carefully sorted through — is providing a great financial boost for the Lancaster Public Library and all those in the county who use it.

— Finally, more than 150 students from county high schools had an opportunity to explore possible careers in health care during a program at Lancaster General Hospital earlier this month, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Scheid reported.

“The Day in the Life” event featured opportunities for students to shadow professionals.

“The students rotated through eight hands-on activities representing nursing, respiratory therapy, physical medicine, pharmacy, surgical technology, cardiology, radiology and the laboratory services at the hospital,” Scheid reported.

We applaud those who organized this event and those from area high schools who helped their students get involved.

As we’ve learned, especially during the past few years, health care workers are an essential part of the community. We must do all we can to encourage young people who might have an interest in doing such work. They will become the next generation of professionals who look after our well-being.