THE ISSUE: It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light in a still-difficult time of the pandemic. All of this news deserves a brighter spotlight.

Each year, the McCaskey Alumni Association honors five people who attended J.P. McCaskey High School with Distinguished Alumni Awards. “Each recipient is chosen because they have achieved a level of stature within their profession or community to which the students in the School District of Lancaster would wish to emulate,” the group notes on its website.

This year’s ceremony was held Thursday as a virtual broadcast because of the pandemic, though an in-person ceremony and banquet are planned for the spring.

Among the five alumni honored this year was the late Franklin J. Schaffner, who won an Academy Award for best director for the 1970 film “Patton.” Schaffner, who died in 1989, also directed the 1973 Steve McQueen drama “Papillon” and the iconic 1968 science-fiction movie “Planet of the Apes,” starring Charlton Heston and Roddy McDowall and featuring a cameo by the Statue of Liberty.

Interestingly, Schaffner once said in an interview with Cinefantastique magazine that the science-fiction aspect of “Planet of the Apes” was never the priority in his vision.

“The approach was to engage an audience in a simian society,” he said. “More or less, it was a political film, with a certain amount of Swiftian satire, and perhaps science fiction last.”

McCaskey theater teacher Lakisha Welch, who presented Schaffner's Distinguished Alumni Award during the virtual ceremony, called the honor “overdue,” and we certainly agree.

The other honorees, as reported by LNP | LancasterOnline's Mike Andrelczyk, were “Quinn Conyers (class of 2001), an entrepreneur, author and motivational speaker committed to building opportunities for women of color; Julio Cotto (class of 1998), a nonprofit executive helping young people get into positions of leadership; Cheryl Steberger (class of 1986), the first woman to serve as warden of Lancaster County Prison; and David Scott Kerr (class of 1975), a hospital administrator dedicated to helping challenged nations receive better health care.”

In other good things:

— LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jeff Reinhart wrote last week about Cocalico High School senior student-athlete Anthony Bourassa, who, in addition to being a standout on the football field, recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout within the Boy Scouts of America.

“Only 4% of Boy Scouts, dating back to 1911, earn Eagle Scout status. Bourassa is in that prestigious group,” Reinhart wrote.

Bourassa started with the Cub Scouts in first grade and achieved his Eagle Scout rank this past summer by completing his final service project, which involved constructing three benches for Peace United Church of Christ in Denver.

“It means a lot,” Bourassa told LNP | LancasterOnline. “It was a big moment to become an Eagle Scout. It made me really happy. I thank my parents for helping me out because it was a struggle. It was a long process, with a lot of requirements and stages, and I wanted to give up a few times. But I’d come too far; there was no turning back, and I stuck with it.”

Bourassa has also stuck with it on the football field, through the uncertainty of these past two scholastic seasons. He plays fullback for the Cocalico Eagles and draws raves from head coach Bryan Strohl.

“To be a fullback in our system, you better be tough because you’re getting hit on pretty much every play,” Strohl told Reinhart. “We’ve had speed kids. We’ve had tough kids. Anthony is a combination of both.”

Tough, fast ... and an Eagle Scout, too.

— Penn Manor School District reported last week in a news release that 20 middle school students learned about jobs in construction directly from professionals by attending the “Construction Wars” event Oct. 5-7 at the Keystone Center for Construction Careers in Manheim.

“Eleven students from Manor Middle and nine from Marticville Middle took part, building wooden benches, testing electrical circuits, making sheet metal tool boxes and trying their hands at brick laying under the guidance of professionals in the construction industry,” the school district stated.

Overall, about 200 students from south-central Pennsylvania took part in the program, which was sponsored by the Keystone Chapter of the Associated Builders and Contractors.

— Finally, Lancaster is the best place in the United States — outside of Florida, that is — to retire to, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Lancaster was fifth in the nation on the 2021-22 Best Places to Retire in the United States list issued by the media company.

“The four locations ahead of Lancaster were all in Florida, with Sarasota being the No. 1 best place to retire,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Andrelczyk reported last week, adding that U.S. News “evaluated 150 of the country’s most populous areas and ranked them according to several factors, including housing affordability, health care and overall happiness. It takes into account crime rate and air quality.”

Earlier this year, U.S. News ranked Lancaster at No. 74 on its list of Best Places to Live in the U.S.

To us, of course, Lancaster will always be No. 1.