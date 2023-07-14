THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, ingenuity, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as we confront critical and stressful issues in Pennsylvania, across the nation and around the world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

Leading off, we greatly enjoyed the recent article by LNP | LancasterOnline’s Olivia Schlinkman about Mitch Detter, a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in Manheim who recently retired after 39 years on the job.

That’s a lot of letters and postcards delivered.

Detter became a familiar face during his nearly four decades in the community, as much a regular part of some people’s day as the sun rising and setting.

He maintained “the same 11-mile walking route throughout Manheim since first assigned it in 1989,” Schlinkman noted of Detter’s daily journey, which involved more than 700 stops for pickup and delivery.

Walking the route allowed for a level of in-person interaction with the public that seems rarer with each passing year.

“I’m more of a people person, and when I’m doing my route, I get to talk to people every day,” Detter told LNP | LancasterOnline in an interview before his final shift last month. “It’s so neat, the people — you get to know them and almost feel like you’re family.”

Detter’s friendly and interested demeanor surely softened the impact of the countless bills he delivered. He got to know people’s names, personalities and habits.

His familiarity with his residential customers may even have saved a life. Once, in the 1980s, he became concerned when a woman who greeted him at the door without fail didn’t answer. Upon checking, he found that she was alone and had collapsed into a diabetic coma.

In Lancaster County, we look out for one another. This is also who we are: On Detter’s final day of work, he was celebrated all along his route. A Facebook group and local business coordinated to place signs expressing thanks and well-wishes in yards.

“Even the firehouse wished him well on their announcement board,” Schlinkman noted.

Detter said he was humbled by the outpouring of community recognition.

“It makes me feel good,” he said. “Sometimes you feel like you’re just a mailman.”

For many in Manheim, he was far more than just that. We join them in wishing Detter all the best in his retirement.

In other good things:

— We were encouraged to see that the state House of Representatives passed The CROWN Act — which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair — last week in a bipartisan vote.

The bill, if it becomes state law — and it should — would prevent discrimination based on hair type, texture or style in workplaces, schools or public settings.

“Black people, and particularly Black women, have long faced discrimination for wearing their hair in styles such as Afros, braids, locs, twists, or knots,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s DaniRae Renno explained.

The bill must now pass the state Senate before going to Gov. Josh Shapiro’s desk for his signature.

Nearly half of all states already have their own version of The CROWN Act, and there has been a push for legislation at the federal level.

The bill passed in the Pennsylvania House by a resounding 182-21. It was a much-needed reminder that it’s possible to forge agreement across the aisle in the service of worthy goals.

“Although I was told for four years that there were no Republican votes for it, I am thrilled that today there were plenty of votes for it,” state House Speaker Joanna McClinton said. “Each of us represent people of color.”

We hope The CROWN Act soon passes the state Senate with that same bipartisan support. It’s long overdue.

— Finally, congratulations to eight Lancaster County high school student-athletes who have been honored at the national level for their talents in lacrosse. The eight were named All-America selections for the 2023 season by USA Lacrosse, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jeff Reinhart reported.

Elizabethtown’s Danielle Bruno, Manheim Township’s Maddie Eckert and Gretta Harnish and Hempfield’s Whitney Hershey made the girls list, while Cocalico’s Cole Barnes, Manheim Township’s Austin Day, Conestoga Valley’s Jeff Fisher and Lampeter-Strasburg’s Colin Sullivan made the boys list.

“According to USA Lacrosse, All-American honors are given to players who exhibit superior skills and techniques, plus exceptional game sense and knowledge on the field, while representing high standards of academic achievement in the classroom,” Reinhart explained.

Manheim Township’s Eckert is a repeat All-America selection, which is quite the honor. We wish all of these young people the best as they go forward.