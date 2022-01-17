THE ISSUE: It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light during another winter of this long, stressful pandemic. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday honoring the iconic civil rights leader. He was born Jan. 15, 1929; MLK Day has been observed on the third Monday in January by most Americans since 1986.

It’s the second King day to occur during this long pandemic, meaning there is again some sense of sorrow overcasting the day.

Sorrow, perhaps, but certainly not resignation.

Those who are directly involved with King’s legacy are among the many Americans who are urging Congress to pass legislation that would protect voting rights, which are being endangered by new and proposed legislation in statehouses around the country.

“We can’t sit back and not ensure that there’s some federal protections in place,” Bernice King, the daughter of Rev. King and Coretta Scott King, and the CEO of the King Center for Nonviolent Social Change, told BET.com last week. She stressed that if one group can be disenfranchised, then it’s possible for anyone’s vote to be disenfranchised. Which is why the protection of voting rights should be a nonpartisan issue.

“The heart and soul of who we are as a democracy is our right to be able to freely cast our votes and that our votes are not intercepted by some arbitrary process,” Bernice King said.

Protecting the right to vote — protecting democracy — is one of the central principles of this year’s King holiday. Beyond that, we are encouraged to see all of the good things that have been held or are being held today in Lancaster County for the observance. These are some of the events (weather permitting) noted by LNP | LancasterOnline’s Aniya Thomas:

— The NAACP Lancaster Branch was to host its 42nd annual Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. worship service Sunday evening. Held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lancaster, it was titled “The Dream: Educate, Liberate, Mobilize.”

— Crispus Attucks Community Center was to present its 34th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast as a virtual event this morning. This year’s theme is “The Fierce Urgency of the Now,” and the keynote speaker is Aiko Bethea, an attorney and founder of RARE Coaching & Consulting.

Crispus Attucks, a Black man, is considered by historians to have been the first casualty of the American Revolution when he was shot and killed during the Boston Massacre in 1770.

In his 1964 book “Why We Can’t Wait,” King wrote of Attucks: “He is one of the most important figures in African-American history, not for what he did for his own race but for what he did for all oppressed people everywhere. He is a reminder that the African-American heritage is not only African but American and it is a heritage that begins with the beginning of America.”

— YWCA Lancaster is celebrating King’s life today through its Racial Equity Institute. The virtual event includes 30-minute readings and activities designed “to engage and expand young activists’ social justice awareness,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Thomas reported.

— At Millersville University, there will be a moment of remembrance for King at 11:45 a.m. today. The university’s Old Main bell will ring 39 times to honor the number of years King was alive. (Thirty-nine was far too few.) The event is open to the public and will be held at Alumni Bell Court, 1 S. George St.

This afternoon, Millersville will celebrate King’s life and legacy from 3 to 6 p.m. with an exhibit in the atrium of the Student Memorial Center, 113-251 Shenks Lane. It is free and open to the public.

And, looking ahead, Millersville will host a gospel concert and spoken word event at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 to celebrate King’s life. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. It is open to the public and will be held in the Reighard Multi-Purpose Room at the Student Memorial Center.

— Franklin & Marshall College students are observing the holiday today by learning how Church World Service helps to resettle refugees. In advance of the event, the students prepared toiletry kits for newly arrived refugees, specifically those from Afghanistan.

— In an act of King-inspired service that speaks to the health crisis we still find ourselves in, free KN95 masks will be available Jan. 30 as part of a pop-up health clinic at Garden Court Apartments in Lancaster city. (The event was postponed from today due to the bad weather forecast.)

Presented by Lancaster Healthcare Rights (a committee of Put People First! PA), the clinic will take place from 4-6 p.m. Jan. 30 in the community center at the apartment complex at 520 East End Ave.

Free blood pressure and glucose screenings, as well as assistance with state pardon and benefit applications, also will be available.

“It’s not about just providing them a service and walking away from them that day,” Tammy Rojas, a coordinator for Put People First! PA, said. “We will be calling these people back, we will be listening to their stories. ... My bigger hope is to have an opportunity to continue to base-build our organization and come together as a community.”

The number and variety of these local events exemplify King’s last impact — and remind us that there are so many areas in which we must keep striving to bring out the best in this country.

“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’ ” King asked.

It’s up to us to provide the answer.