THE ISSUE: It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light in a still-difficult time of the pandemic. All of this news deserves a brighter spotlight.

"The local Boy Scouts organization has sold more than a third of the wooded J. Edward Mack Scout Reservation at the northern edge of Lancaster County to a nonprofit that transferred the land to the state Game Commission," LNP | LancasterOnline's Tim Mekeel reported Friday. "Courthouse records show the 397-acre portion was divested by the Boy Scouts’ Pennsylvania Dutch Council to Natural Lands, a nonprofit based in Delaware County that preserves open space, for $2.88 million."

For the state Game Commission, the acquisition allows for the connection of two existing state game lands in a highly populated area. Additionally, "the change in ownership preserves the Brickerville-area acreage’s availability to the public," Mekeel noted. "Highlights of the property include the Eagle Rock overlook, hiking trails that include a section of the Horse-Shoe Trail and three streams that feed into Furnace Run and Hammer Creek."

Public hunting will now be allowed there, too.

Meanwhile, Camp Mack, which has served Scouts since 1968, still has nearly 600 acres remaining, including all of its campsites and the aquatic center. And the Pennsylvania Dutch Council, which oversees Boy Scouting in Lancaster and Lebanon counties, will put the proceeds of the land sale into an endowment for maintaining its facilities.

To us, this is a deal in which all parties and the public have benefited, and we're grateful to those who helped make it happen.

In other good things:

— Good progress is being made for families who want to be homeowners in southeast Lancaster city.

Local elected officials joined representatives of the Spanish American Civic Association on Sept. 30 "to celebrate the completion of the first phase of the Conestoga North townhome development," LNP | LancasterOnline's Tom Lisi reported. "Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace and Democratic state Rep. Mike Sturla cheered SACA’s success in producing nine brand new single-family homes on Chesapeake Street meant to give several working families a unique entry point into homeownership."

We join them in applauding this needed success.

The nine homes were built for about $3.5 million total, SACA president Jose Lopez told LNP | LancasterOnline. The project was paid for with government grants and financing through organizations like Tenfold, the Community First Fund and Camp Hill-based Linkbank.

The homes were priced between $165,000 and $170,000 and were made available to families that make no more than 80% of the area median income. "Homeowners agree to a 15-year limit on how much they can sell the home for. After that period, the deed restriction expires and the owners can assume the full value of the house," Lisi wrote.

This will help them to build wealth through homeownership. And it’s just the first stage. Lopez said SACA hopes to break ground on a second phase in early 2022, meaning more good news for future families looking to become homeowners.

— Hats off to a local athlete who has accomplished something great in her sport. Lancaster County Olympian archer Casey Kaufhold won a silver medal at the World Archery Championships on Sept. 26, the first for an American woman in 33 years.

The 17-year-old Conestoga Valley High School senior came in second, falling to Korea’s Jang Minhee in the women’s recurve finals at the international competition in Yankton, South Dakota. On her way to the silver, Kaufhold upset Korea’s An San, who won three gold medals at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in the semifinals.

— Finally, October has arrived, which means it's officially "spooky season."

And that means it's time for another outfit change for Manheim Township's Bobby Bones.

LNP | LancasterOnline's Mickayla Miller told the story last week. Here it is, in “skeletal” form:

"In 2019, Laura Cali found a plastic skeleton at Target and knew she was meant to buy it. What she didn't know was that Bobby Bones, the aforementioned skeleton, would turn into a Manheim Township neighborhood phenomena.

"Cali decorated Bobby through the Halloween and Christmas holidays, dressing him in the latest and greatest costumes she found at Goodwill. She even bought three other skeletons and dressed them up for the seasons, too."

Bobby Bones got one more seasonal change as we barrel toward Halloween, but now Cali is going to take a break from skeletons — for good reason: She has a baby on the way.

In the meantime, we appreciate all of the "humerus" moments that Bobby Bones has provided through the seasons (check out the rib-tickling photo gallery at LancasterOnline.com). And perhaps we can all do our part to add levity to the world this autumn, as Cali has.

"People just need something ... to make you smile," she says. "That's the goal."