THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as we enter the fourth year of the COVID-19 pandemic and as our society and world face other serious issues. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

Always encourage children’s hobbies and interests. For one thing, you never know when they might put them on a path toward achievement.

We’re thinking, in this instance, of Lancaster native Dominic Forte, whose national exploits as a Lego-builder extraordinaire have been covered by LNP | LancasterOnline. It’s been a great tale to follow.

Some background: Forte “was 6 years old when he received his first Lego set. He and his dad put it together — it was an activity that bonded his family together,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mickayla Miller wrote.

Building Lego creations also let Forte bond with his younger brother, Tony, who was born with a rare birth defect called Hirschsprung’s disease. They built sets together, including one from “Star Wars,” before Tony’s death in 2018.

Forte returned to his Lego hobby in 2020, while the pandemic was keeping people indoors for much of the time.

“I went through all my childhood Lego pieces and started sorting them and rebuilding the sets,” Forte told Miller. “Then, I started making more sets, and started making videos, and it just spiraled out of control.”

But not out of control in a bad way.

His TikTok account (@coolguydom02) picked up hundreds of thousands of followers. That social media presence spurred the producers of the Fox’s “Lego Masters” to offer him a spot on the show.

And thus Forte, now 20, has become famous within the Lego world, thanks to his childhood hobby.

Competing on the Fox show “was genuinely some of the most fun I’ve ever had,” he said.

His favorite challenge on the show came when he and his partner built a summer camp from Legos in 10 hours. In another appearance, Forte teamed up with actress Cheryl Hines and won $10,000 for the nonprofit United Cerebral Palsy.

Throughout their son’s roller coaster of TV fame, Forte’s parents, Monica and Stephen, have been watching proudly.

“We invest in our kids, but they love what they do and get paid for what they love doing,” Monica Forte told LNP | LancasterOnline. “For them, and for us, it’s a win-win. A parent couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Parental support is the one piece of a child’s foundation that can’t be built with a Lego brick.

In other good things:

— Jennifer Frank, an associate professor of social work at Millersville University, has been named the Pennsylvania Social Work Educator of the Year by the National Association of Social Workers.

We wrote about Frank in this space last March, lauding a pen pal project she worked on while partnering with The Factory Ministries, YWCA Lancaster and Tenfold.

The project involved Millersville University master’s candidates spending a year exchanging letters with local individuals facing a combination of poverty and social isolation.

“By writing back and forth as regular people, the power disparity that normally exists between a professional helper and a client is diminished and it’s possible to foster genuine connection,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Ashley Stalnecker explained at the time.

Frank’s efforts made that project a reality.

“I see teaching and social work as more of a life calling rather than a job,” Frank said in a news release issued by Millersville. “I really love what I do, and this award confirmed to me that what I am doing inside and outside of the classroom does matter to students and the community.”

Frank, who transitioned from social worker to educator, uses the experience of her former profession to connect her students to real-world issues. The next generation of social workers in her classroom is in great hands.

— Finally, congratulations to Elizabethtown Area High School graduate Olivia Farwell, who qualified for the United States Bowling Congress’ Team USA earlier this month.

Farwell graduated last year from Duquesne University, where she was a four-time All-American and the National Tenpin Coaches Association Bowler of the Year, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Philip Glatfelter reported.

She then joined the Professional Women’s Bowling Association Tour, on which she was named the top rookie last summer.

“It made me feel I belonged with the women I’ve been watching,” she told Glatfelter.

Farwell has indeed proven that she belongs, and we wish her a future full of strikes.