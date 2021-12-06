THE ISSUE

It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light in a still-difficult time of the long pandemic. All of this news deserves a brighter spotlight.

We begin with something that we feared at first was terrible, but turned out to be not nearly as bad as we feared — and, in fact, ended up inspiring some very good things.

And it has to do with the Hanukkah menorah in downtown Lancaster’s Penn Square.

When it was reported that the menorah had been badly damaged, there was a genuine worry that it might have been due to vandalism and perhaps antisemitism.

As Lancaster resident Mimi Shapiro wrote in the Sunday edition, “Attacks on Jews are on the rise in the United States. And in August 2020, as LNP | LancasterOnline reported, white nationalists and Holocaust deniers rallied in a Lancaster Township barn.

“So why, when the menorah in Penn Square was damaged, wouldn’t we be afraid?”

Indeed.

Then we learned that the menorah had been damaged by two people who stumbled into it. As this newspaper reported, Sean McBryan, spokesman for the Lancaster County District Attorney Office, said late Thursday afternoon that investigators reviewed video footage of the incident that caused damage to the menorah and determined that there is “no evidence suggesting either party intentionally damaged the structure.”

Now to the good.

As Miriam Baumgartner, board president of Jewish Community Alliance of Lancaster, told LNP | LancasterOnline, there was an “outpouring of support” for the Jewish people of this county.

Over the course of last week, hundreds of county residents — including elected officials — turned up for the evening menorah lightings.

Nate Boring, a Lancaster distiller with experience in metalwork, volunteered his services to temporarily repair the menorah after it was damaged.

And York artist Mark Lewin, who created the beautiful steel structure — which he based on the shape of a rosebush and adorned with red roses for Lancaster city — ended up putting it on a pedestal, to make it stronger and more visible.

Stronger and more visible also might describe the Jewish community of Lancaster County and everyone who stood alongside our Jewish friends and neighbors last week.

And that’s truly a good thing.

Local actor on TV

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mary Ellen Wright reported, there was a familiar face amid the cast of “Annie Live!”— NBC’s live performance of that popular musical Thursday night.

Broadway actor Eliseo Román, a McCaskey High School graduate who performed in many local theater productions, was part of the ensemble.

As Wright reported, “Román played Piragua Guy in the original Broadway cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘In the Heights’ and Gloria Estefan’s father in Broadway’s ‘On Your Feet!’ He was also in the ensemble of Broadway’s ‘Leap of Faith,’ and has performed in the regional premiere casts of other musicals including ‘Zorro’ and ‘Little Miss Sunshine.’ ”

He played the butler Drake in the NBC production of “Annie Live!” It was a star-studded cast, which included Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Tituss Burgess as Rooster and Megan Hilty as Lily St. Regis.

“Román also performs with the New York-based concert choir Broadway Inspirational Voices, which has backed many celebrity artists in stage and television performances,” Wright noted.

A 1978 graduate of McCaskey, Román worked as a banker in Lancaster while performing in musicals at local theaters.

From a bank to Broadway ... What an inspiration!

Farewell, Axel

This is not about a good thing, but about a very good boy named Axel.

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police and Axel’s best friend, Officer Steven Alexander, said goodbye last week to the 8-year-old police dog, who had been diagnosed with a painful and inoperable tumor on his spine.

Before he crossed the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday, Axel worked for nearly seven years as a police dog, helping city police in their mission to keep illegal narcotics off the streets.

The mixed-breed dog — part German shepherd and part Belgian Malinois — was partnered with Officer Alexander, and became part of his family.

In a Facebook post, the city police said Axel and Alexander had a “bond that few will understand.”

The post described Axel as a goofy, lovable dog — the best kind of dog.

“When meeting K9 Axel it was difficult to think of him as a police dog,” the Facebook post noted. “K9 Axel was extremely friendly and absolutely loved the attention he received from his fellow human officers and from the public. K9 Axel was always welcoming others to approach him in order to receive pats on the head. Most likely if you had the honor of meeting K9 Axel, you left with a smile on your face and with a bunch of his hair sticking to you.”

We’ll end as the city police Facebook post did: “Fidelis Canis” (“Faithful