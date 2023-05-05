THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, ingenuity, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as we confront critical and stressful issues in Pennsylvania, across the nation and around the world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

Congratulations to Evita Colon, who has been selected as Lancaster city’s first poet laureate.

Colon was chosen from an initial pool of 15 applicants and then three finalists by a 12-member committee that included artists, activists, educators and other professionals, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mike Andrelczyk reported last week.

“The city’s poet laureate will be tasked with championing poetry and poetry appreciation, reading poems during civic events, engaging with the School District of Lancaster and other educational organizations in the city and attending and organizing literary events in the city,” Andrelczyk explained.

The position, which carries a small honorarium and has a one-year term, was partly the idea of local poet and activist Sir Dominique Jordan. He approached the Mayor’s Office about the need for someone who could “champion the art of storytelling (and) educate our community — especially our youngest members — on the power in voicing their perspectives on the environment around them.”

That describes what Colon has long aimed to accomplish through her work. She told Andrelczyk that she got her start when she wrote a Martin Luther King Jr. Day poem as a student at King Elementary School in the School District of Lancaster.

“I just was so proud about the words that I put together and my teachers were all thrilled about it,” she said.

Those teachers must be so proud to see what Colon is doing now.

Barry Kornhauser, a playwright and member of the selection committee, expressed his excitement about Colon’s selection.

“Evita met and exceeded all of our hopes and expectations for our city’s first poet laureate,” he told Andrelczyk. “Our vision is for the poet laureate to engage the whole community, serving as a beacon and model for the power of poetry, inspiring and challenging the way we see the world, and striving to support the kind of transformation that moves us towards equity, healing and creative expression.”

That might seem like a tall task, but Colon is invigorated by the challenge.

“It does have a sense of responsibility with it,” she said. “When you perform, it can spark an idea or raise awareness about something (people) have overlooked. It’s thought-provoking. People feel like they aren’t alone and they feel seen.”

We wish her the best in her new role.

In other good things:

— We enjoyed and highly recommend the recent article by LNP | LancasterOnline’s John Walk about a family reunification here in Pennsylvania.

Ukrainian Dana Keller was attending Lancaster Bible College in February 2022 when she heard the news of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The lives of her family back in Kyiv — her mother, father and two younger sisters — were at imminent risk as the bombings began.

After a short phone call to alert her father, Dana didn’t hear from her family for a gut-wrenching amount of time. She was supported by her friends on the Lancaster County campus.

“We all started praying,” she said.

What followed, as detailed by Walk, was an arduous family journey marked by incredible perseverance, some happenstance and connections made via the family’s past missionary work on multiple continents.

That difficult chapter of the family’s story ended safely in nearby Montgomery County, where Dana’s family now resides while she continues to study here. She has two years remaining at Lancaster Bible College.

“The good part is now my family is here,” Dana said.

We hope for the best of all of them.

— Finally, we couldn’t help but grin while reading the story of Millie Rineer Bechtold, the only known living member of the McCaskey High School Class of 1938.

Millie made it to an event this week celebrating the 85th anniversary of the high school building opening its doors.

Millie, by the way, is 102.

And she remembers everything.

“I loved the smell of the new building,” she told LNP | LancasterOnline’s Olivia M. Miller. “Just the smell of the wood and everything. It was just wonderful.”

Her high school class had 290 students and they couldn’t even explore all of the sparkling new building, because construction wasn’t complete.

Millie, who now lives in Bowie, Maryland, expressed her gratitude to the McCaskey Alumni Association for hosting this week’s event.

“It feels great,” she said of being back. “A really good feeling.”

McCaskey pride truly runs deep.