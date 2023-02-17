THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as we enter the fourth year of the pandemic and are facing other serious issues. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

Two things we’re big fans of: (1) encouraging kids to write and (2) animals.

So we were delighted by the recent story from LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mike Andrelczyk about Lancaster Farm Sanctuary’s animal pen pal program.

The nonprofit sanctuary in Mount Joy rescues farm animals that have been abused or neglected. It also takes in animals with illnesses or disabilities that others might not be equipped to handle. The sanctuary is filled with cows, pigs, chickens, goats, sheep and more, all living their best lives.

But while those at the sanctuary are kept busy taking care of the animals, they also aim to engage with and educate the community.

Which brings us to letter-writing.

“One way the sanctuary is introducing their farm animals to the community is with their pen pal program,” Andrelczyk reported. “The program, which began last fall, pairs elementary school students from 20 Lancaster, Cumberland and Dauphin County classrooms with one of five of the sanctuary’s animals.”

Those animals are Jude the cow, Orville the sheep, Ramona the pig, Edie the goat and Val the chicken. When a classroom signs up for the program — which is funded with a Passion Grant from the Lancaster County Community Foundation — it receives a short video introducing the students to the animals. Afterward, the kids pick which one they want for a pen pal.

Students get to hone their writing skills (sometimes adding pictures they drew) while learning about the lives of specific animals.

In return, they get letters written by Jil Desso, the education programs coordinator at the sanctuary. Desso pens the replies — after close consultation with the animals, of course.

“It’s the cutest thing ever,” Desso told Andrelczyk, describing the letters from students. “They tell a little about themselves, they ask questions, they draw pictures of, like, them with the animal eating dinner or in a car. It’s really amazing to see.”

It’s a terrific and creative way to get kids motivated to learn about the world around them.

Wrote one student: “Dear Ramona, I love learning about you every day. I think about you. I love all of the food you like. You are so much fun.”

Is there anything better than a child writing “I love learning”?

Desso hopes to expand the program for the next school year. Interested teachers of those in kindergarten through sixth grade can email her at education@lancasterfarmsanctuary.com.

Your thank-you letters

Speaking of letters, we typically publish thank-you letters in the LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion section during each major holiday. But the next holiday isn’t until early spring. So today we’re sharing some letters of thanks featuring December happenings. These are always good things.

— Barb Konrad of Elizabeth Township writes: “On Dec. 21, I was having a Christmas lunch with my mother-in-law at the Coffee Co. (Lititz location). When I went to pay the bill, the cashier said it was already paid! I just want to thank the person for the kind gesture. Happy New Year.”

— Barbara Hahn of Terre Hill writes: “I just want to give a big thank-you to all the people who helped me on Dec. 21, when I became ill while doing errands for my sister, who is disabled, and niece. I was picking up lunch for them at the Village Farm Market in Hinkletown when a thoughtful customer called for an ambulance that took me to the hospital for an overnight stay.

“Also, thank you to the workers who came out to wait with me until the ambulance arrived. And thank you for whoever paid for my purchases. God bless you all, thank you so much, and also thank you to the ladies on the ambulance.”

— And Paul Freisher of Manheim Township writes: “I was rescued from an embarrassing situation when I attempted to pay by check for a prescription at a local pharmacy. I was informed that my check was not valid — no reason given. I had sufficient funds in my accounts, but had insufficient cash on my person and no credit card with me. Two clerks conferred with one another and one of them informed me that my bill had been paid by the gentleman behind me in line. I had no idea who he was, but talk about Christmas spirit. God bless, many thanks and I will pay it forward.”

These letters are wonderful. Please keep them coming. They can be mailed to Letters, c/o LNP | LancasterOnline, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328, or emailed to LancasterLetters@lnpnews.com.