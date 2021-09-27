THE ISSUE: It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light in a still-difficult time of the pandemic. All of this news deserves a brighter spotlight.

We enjoyed the coverage of a recent East Hempfield Township tricycle event from LNP | LancasterOnline’s Erik Yabor and Suzette Wenger.

Wenger’s gallery of photos, especially, is sure to bring a smile to your face.

The Sept. 19 event involved about a dozen children riding specially designed tricycles called Amtrykes around the parking lot of the Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development. The bikes “are designed to make anyone mobile, and can be foot- or hand-powered,” Yabor explained.

The event allowed children, most of whom have some type of physical or developmental impairment, to joyfully show off their mobility.

Andrea Grasso’s 9-year-old daughter, Giuliana, has learned to use her Amtryke so that she can ride outside with her siblings.

“It’s been incredible for her,” Andrea Grasso told Yabor. “She feels like one of the gang.”

Hats off to the Lancaster AMBUCS club, which has donated about 85 Amtrykes — at a cost of $600 to $1,500 apiece — to children and young adults here in recent years. The group relies on fundraisers and charitable donations to purchase and freely distribute the Amtrykes.

The Sept. 19 event “was designed to allow Amtryke recipients like Giuliana and their families to celebrate their mobility together,” Yabor wrote. “The courses set up at the pediatric center were noncompetitive, allowing Amtryke riders to take their time as they navigated their way through.”

In other good things:

— Notable achievements by a pair of Lebanon County athletes were highlighted recently by LNP | LancasterOnline’s Ashley Stalnecker.

First up is Joshua Aguirre. “At 9 years old, he’s a world traveler, has won 153 medals and is a second-degree black belt,” Stalnecker wrote. “Most recently, he won four gold medals at the 2021 Florida Open International Online Taekwondo Championships and won the grand championship taekwondo title at the AAU 2020 Junior Olympics.”

Joshua is slated to make a trip to the floor of the Pennsylvania Senate in Harrisburg today to be recognized for his latest achievements.

It’s his second such trip to the Senate floor.

“I am very, very honored,” Joshua said. “And I’m always very, very, a little nervous when I get there because it’s a big floor and it’s filled with people.”

(“A big floor ... filled with people,” is definitely an accurate thing we can say about the Pennsylvania Senate, and we’ll leave it at that, because today is about Good Things.)

We recommend checking out the action photos of Joshua that accompany Stalnecker’s article online. The flying kick and athleticism on display must be seen to be appreciated.

Stalnecker also wrote of the inspirational journey of 27-year-old Cedar Crest High School graduate Ryan Neiswender, who won gold as part of Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Wheelchair Basketball competition. (The 2020 competition, like the Olympics, was held this year, because of the pandemic.)

Neiswender was “born with arthrogryposis, a muscle disorder that prevented the joints in his legs from developing properly,” Stalnecker explained. After years of competing, qualifying for the Paralympic team for the 2020 competition was his “breakthrough,” as he put it.

“It’s hard to put 20 years into a moment, but I think the best way to describe it was when the medal was put on my neck, the weight that the medal had,” Neiswender told LNP | LancasterOnline. “I could feel the 20 years of work and the people that went into the process.”

That includes his parents, who are both retired teachers from the Cornwall-Lebanon School District.

“It’s my family that supported me along the journey, it’s the community that empowered me,” Neiswender said. “It’s my faith that really laid that foundation for me to be able to play free, play confident, play with joy.”

To “play free, play confident, play with joy” is the very best way to play sports.

— The owners of Stauffers of Kissel Hill have given $10,000 to the Lancaster Conservancy, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving Lancaster County’s forested areas, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Sean Sauro reported Sept. 20.

“This gift will allow the Conservancy to accelerate our efforts to protect our few remaining wild places in Lancaster County and along the Susquehanna in York County,” Lancaster Conservancy President Phil Wenger stated.

The conservancy works to preserve land by taking ownership of forest spaces and ensuring they will not be developed. Its success relies primarily on donations, of either land or of money used to purchase land to protect.

To date, it has protected about 8,000 acres.

— Finally, some news that will have many folks smiling and licking their lips in anticipation. A longtime Lancaster County chicken barbecue tradition that was postponed because of the pandemic in 2020 will return to Long’s Park next month with a new name and at a new time of year.

The 68th annual Civitas Lancaster Chicken Barbecue is slated for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the park.

“The barbecue, which typically took place in May and was formerly organized by the Lancaster Sertoma Club, has been recognized by the Guinness World Book of Records as the largest one-day chicken barbecue event,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mike Andrelczyk reported.

There will be drive-thru and eat-in options at Long’s Park on that day. A food court area will feature other food and beverage options, plus exhibits and games.

Doug Price, president of Civitas Lancaster, said he expects about 15,000 chicken dinners to be served. Among the beneficiaries of the charity event will be Long’s Park and local nonprofits, including the Blessings of Hope food bank, Andrelczyk reported.

Tickets can be purchased at civitaslancaster.org for a discounted rate of $10. Tickets purchased on the day of the event will be $12 and people will be able to purchase tickets while in line.