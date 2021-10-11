THE ISSUE: It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light in a still-difficult time of the pandemic. All of this news deserves a brighter spotlight.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of that disease. LNP | LancasterOnline's John Walk wrote an uplifting piece for the Oct. 3 Sunday edition about Gina Novak, who taught fourth graders at Conestoga Valley’s Smoketown Elementary School for 33 years before retiring this year.

Novak was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017, and this month is the four-anniversary of the completion of her treatment. She remains cancer-free.

We highly recommend Walk's full story about Novak; we can’t relate the entire tale here. But here are some inspirational quotes we want to amplify from Novak, who in addition to being a teacher was a former star athlete and longtime coach:

— “My attitude in life is when there’s a problem, you’ve got to attack it. I told my students that, too. … Cancer is a scary thing when you hear that word. I know mine could have been worse. There are people that have worse cancers than me. I consider myself one of the lucky ones.”

— "It’s never cured. That’s the thing. It’s not curable, but it’s treatable.”

— "Appreciate life every day. Every day I wake up in the morning and I think, ‘It’s a beautiful day. I’m here.’ ”

In other good things:

— We loved correspondent Carole Deck's story of the women who are keeping the memory of Sacred Heart Academy alive through the Holy Cross Alumnae Association. Among those she interviewed are nonagenarians Pat Sullivan and Romaine Templeton Frey, graduates of the Class of 1944 who have been friends for 80 years. They were among those who coordinated an alumni banquet for about two dozen women at Lancaster Country Club earlier this month.

Sacred Heart Academy opened in 1876 in Lancaster city and closed its doors in 1958. We think it's pretty wonderful that there are still living connections to an institution that's been gone for so many decades.

"The academy was the best thing that ever happened to me. Small classes gave me an opportunity to develop self-esteem," Sullivan told Deck.

Then there's Dianne Danz, who was a music student at the academy from 1950 to 1958 and today, at age 78, is one of the youngest members of the alumni group. She marvels at the older members.

"I've been impressed about the love these graduates have for their school and determination not to forget it," Danz said.

We're incredibly impressed, too.

— LNP | LancasterOnline's Chad Umble reported some good news from Lancaster city. "Renovation plans for West End Market in Lancaster city include the creation of new areas for a restaurant and bike shop, as well as rentable studio and rehearsal space," he wrote Oct. 3.

The 10,000-square-foot property at 501 W. Lemon St. was purchased in April for $1.01 million by Tracey Davis, a yoga instructor, and Adam Davis, an executive at Tait, a Lititz-based live events staging company.

Renovations, which have been approved by Lancaster city zoning officials, "will create space for The Horse Inn owners Starla and Matthew Russell to expand food and drink options at the market. Some dining and bar seating will be added, along with a sandwich counter," Umble reported.

And the warehouse space in the rear of the property will be renovated for Hush Money Bikes, which will move there from its current Prince Street location. That will allow the burgeoning business to offer more products.

Finally, "Second-floor space at the market will become The Second Story Studio, which will have rentable studio space for art, dance and yoga instructors. There will also be rentable rooms for massage, bodywork and counseling," Umble wrote.

There are plans for a playground in the back, too. It all adds up to promising additions and improvements for some small businesses in the city.

— Three cheers for Hempfield High School graduate Becca Hayes, who recently won the women's division in the grueling Ironman Indiana event and thus qualified for the 2022 World Championship Ironman in Kona, Hawaii.

And get this: She notched the victory as essentially a first-timer.

"It was the first time Hayes, 38, competed in a full Ironman competition, consisting of a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile run," LNP | LancasterOnline's Walk reported Oct. 6.

In winning the event, however, Hayes had to fight through pain and soreness.

“I didn’t think my body would hold up,” she said. “I didn’t want to commit to something and fail. I was afraid of committing and having to walk the last half. Or have my legs lock up.”

But she didn't fail. Motivated by her teammates from Yoder Performance, a local triathlon group, she crossed the finish line first among women.

— Finally, the story of 83-year-old Lillian Hess of Clay Township couldn't help but bring a grin to our faces. She recently won a $1.2 million jackpot in Pennsylvania's Cash 5 with Quick Cash.

It was via the newspaper that she discovered she was a big winner.

“After I got my Sunday paper, I saw it," she said recently. "I started screaming for my son to come and double-check.”

Indeed, she had the right numbers.

"Hess, who said she still mows her own grass … said she is going to buy a new tractor," LNP | LancasterOnline reported. The mother of eight also plans to use the winnings to pay off her mortgage, help her children and pay it forward to those who have helped her in the past.

We especially love that last idea.