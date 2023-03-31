THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light in the fourth year of the pandemic and as we are facing serious and stressful issues in Pennsylvania and the world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

There are so many uplifting things happening at our local institutes of higher education, and we have two of them to share today.

Millersville University senior Sami Subedi is among the five founding members of Bhutanese Refugees Inspiring, Growth, Humanity and Traditions, a nonprofit organization in which members mentor their younger peers on college tests, applications and essays. The group also works to raise awareness of mental health issues that young people can encounter.

“When we started this, we just wanted to make a difference in other students’ lives, because we know what being first-generation students looks like and how clueless we were when we first started,” Subedi told Millersville’s Mary Miller for an article published by the university. “So, we all just really wanted to be the leaders we needed when we were going through this whole process blindly.”

Subedi came to the United States from Nepal with her family when she was 8 years old. At Millersville, she’s majoring in biology and minoring in chemistry. In addition to her work with the nonprofit she co-founded, she is also a mentor with the College Assistance Migrant Program.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Subedi has worked with a group that provided food to first responders and packed groceries, baby formula and personal protective equipment for local families in need.

She was the 2021 Church World Service Lancaster Refugee Leader of the Year.

What a remarkable young woman.

John Wallace, a professor of biology at Millersville, told Miller that Subedi “is a beacon of hope for underrepresented students. She is a role model for students to follow towards success.”

We couldn’t agree more. And we wish Subedi well with whatever she strives for after graduation.

In other good things:

— Meanwhile, at Franklin & Marshall College, junior Grace Celi was recently honored as the winner of this year’s Jerome Irving Bank Memorial Short Story Prize. Celi, who is from Brooklyn, wrote a story about “a young woman navigating a romantic relationship and troubled family history,” Franklin & Marshall’s Kim O’Brien wrote in a news release for the college.

Celi is an English major with a minor in dance, and she’s currently studying abroad in Bath, England. She aims to pursue a master’s in either poetry or fiction after graduation.

In an interview with O’Brien, Celi discussed how the creative process works for her.

“Everything I write goes through so many different versions and never turns out the way I expect,” Celi said. “I always need something to ground and guide me, even if I don’t know exactly where it’s guiding me to. In fiction, it’s often character. In poetry, it’s a through-line metaphor, or even an image, sensation or tone.”

Asked to give advice to fledgling storytellers, she said that having an attitude of curiosity is crucial.

We think that’s great advice — valuable for any course of study. It reminds us of a great quote from Albert Einstein: “The important thing is not to stop questioning. Curiosity has its own reason for existence. One cannot help but be in awe when he contemplates the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvelous structure of reality. It is enough if one tries merely to comprehend a little of this mystery each day.”

— Finally, congratulations to the two Lancaster County Catholic school teachers who earned the highest recognition given by the Diocese of Harrisburg to teachers and principals in its schools.

Kelly Mastrogiovanni, a kindergarten teacher at Saint Leo the Great Catholic School, and David Sharp, a math teacher at Lancaster Catholic High School, are among those who earned the 2023 Golden Apple Award, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Ashley Stalnecker reported this week.

“Their dedication, commitment to Catholic education, and service has been witnessed by many, and it is for these reasons they are being honored,” Diocese of Harrisburg Bishop Ronald W. Gainer stated in a news release. “I commend each of these educators and thank them for the profound influences they have in the lives of our Catholic school students.”

Mastrogiovanni and Sharp are among the many outstanding educators we have throughout the private and public schools of Lancaster County, and it’s always heartening to see those teachers’ efforts recognized.