It's Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region.

Leading off, we have the inspirational story of Morgan Smoker, a 22-year-old photographer, dog lover and Philadelphia Eagles fan from Gordonville.

LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mike Andrelczyk recently profiled the Pequea Valley High School graduate, who captures her professional photographs “from her electric wheelchair and with the help of her Accent 1400 communication device — a machine that helps her craft messages and load preprogrammed responses.”

Smoker was born with an inherited condition that prevents her body from processing certain proteins; she is unable to walk, speak or control her hands.

But there’s so much she can do, including operating her electric wheelchair and her Canon camera via a sensor on her forehead. She works for Get the Picture, a vendor at Dutch Wonderland.

“When I started, I didn’t know what I was doing, but I knew that I loved doing it,” Smoker wrote in an email. “I pursued photography full force by going around my development and started to take pictures of everything. Such as trees, flowers, and sunsets. I started asking my friends and family if I could take pictures of them, and I continued to get better and better on my own.”

Smoker is constantly impressing those around her.

“She’s been great since day one,” Tara Olson, who works at Get the Picture, told Andrelczyk. “She’s been our top photographer. She’s done more sales than any of our photographers in the last couple of years. She always wants to work as many hours as she’s able.”

“She’s very determined,” added Lanita Smoker, Morgan’s mother.

“Nothing can stop me,” Morgan summed up in an email.

We believe her.

In other good things:

— The Lancaster-Lebanon League was formed in 1972 and LNP | LancasterOnline has been celebrating the high school sports league’s 50th anniversary season by looking back at highlights from the past five decades.

One feature story we especially enjoyed was correspondent Steve Navaroli’s profile of Terry Engleman, who is among the few individuals who have worked for the league in some capacity for all 50 years.

“For starters, the now 81-year-old Engleman, of Ephrata, began the track program at Ephrata High School in 1962 — 10 years before there was an L-L (League). Little did he know he would still be active in the sport (in 2022),” Navaroli wrote.

Engleman has been a coach, official and scheduler over the years, doing the kinds of unsung work that has given generations of student-athletes an opportunity to compete.

“I just enjoy the sport,” Engleman told Navaroli. “I will see athletes from other schools as an official and they may now be coaching, and they will remember me. I never did this for any glory. This keeps me feeling young and connected to the sport.”

One official called Engleman the “Energizer Bunny” for the enthusiasm he still brings to track and field after all these years.

Engleman’s planning to be at area track and field events as long as he can. If you see him, be sure to give him a round of applause.

— Lancaster’s Economic Action for Downtown’s Success is adding some springtime pizzazz to the streets of Lancaster city.

“LEADS, the all-volunteer organization responsible for beautifying downtown Lancaster ... will soon hang nearly 300 flower baskets from lampposts as part of its annual Adopt-A-Basket fundraiser,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jenelle Janci reported last week.

For $90, individuals can sponsor a basket in someone’s honor or memory. A plaque will be hung from each adopted basket, and a photo can be added to the plaque for another $10.

To adopt a basket, go online to lancasterleads.org/adopt-a-basket. The deadline is May 10.

— Finally, there’s great news regarding funding for construction, or reconstruction, of some facilities and projects around Lancaster County.

Rock Lititz will build a $10 million education center that should create about 50 jobs as it aims to address a shortage of workers in the live events industry, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Lisa Scheid reported last week.

Half of the funding for the project — $5 million — will come via a grant from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. That’s the largest of the four such grants for Lancaster County projects; the others are going to the Lancaster City Visitor Center, a Life Science Incubator project in West Hempfield Township and renovations at YWCA Lancaster.

The Rock Lititz project will be a nearly 30,000-square-foot facility called the Pod 1A Education Center and it will be built next to the two rehearsal studios in Warwick Township, the company said.

The site will have three tenants: Backstage Academy (a university), Blackbird Academy (a technical school) and Clair Global (a training center).

“Rock Lititz said in its application that once the education center is built, it plans to work in conjunction with ‘the public school system, career and technology schools and system of higher education to meet this unmet need’ for workers,” Scheid reported.

We’re also excited about the planned $2 million reconstruction of the Lancaster City Visitor Center at 38 Penn Square. Nearly $1 million of that project will be funded by the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.

“The grant will also help upgrade technology and a digital mapping system to improve service for local and international tourism, the city said in its application for state funds,” Scheid reported.

It will also enable the center to add four employees to the eight already working there.

The visitor center is located within a building that’s on the National Register of Historic Places and dates to 1795. The project will involve repairs and restoration for the structure’s old windows and original stone walls.

We’re happy to see this needed work now planned for this historic structure, and hope it will provide a shot in the arm for tourism here, too.