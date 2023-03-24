THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light in the fourth year of the pandemic and as we are facing serious and stressful issues in Pennsylvania and the world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

It’s been nearly eight years since South Korea’s In Gee Chun won the U.S. Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club at just age 20.

In the years since, she’s shown generous gratitude for what this county meant to her career.

“Chun won the U.S. Women’s Open at LCC in 2015, fell in love with the area and maintained a relationship with Lancaster and the club,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mike Gross wrote last week.

The In Gee Chun Lancaster Country Club Educational Foundation sprang from that relationship. It has provided scholarships for Lancaster Country Club employees, their dependents and caddies to help them advance their educational goals.

Chun returns regularly to the county for fundraisers and youth clinics, and she donates to local organizations, including the Lancaster unit of the American Cancer Society, Gross noted.

Truly, we have been blessed by her career-making victory just as much as she has.

And her good deeds have now led to even further good.

In recognition of her charitable works, Chun was awarded the inaugural Velocity Global Impact Award. Fittingly, the announcement was made by the LPGA on International Women’s Day earlier this month. Chun and her educational foundation will each receive $100,000.

“It’s high time that female athletes get the recognition they deserve for their philanthropy, leadership, and athleticism,” Sarah Fern of Velocity Global stated in a news release. “We’re delighted to recognize In Gee Chun for her dedication to empowering the next generation of women athletes to do the same.”

Fern added that Chun “has gone above and beyond to ensure members of her community have equal opportunities to advance their education and careers, many ... through the very foundation she created.”

There are 10 current recipients of scholarships from the In Gee Chun Lancaster Country Club Educational Foundation. They include Camille Zapata, who is studying political science and international relations at Boston University with the help of a $10,000 annual grant.

“She cares about education so much and wants to be able to make that possible for others,” Zapata said of Chun.

Last year, Chun said, “I wanted to be a light for the people in Lancaster and give back to the community.”

She truly has been a light, and she deserves all the kudos.

In other good things:

— There are a number of noteworthy, applause-worthy things happening at Millersville University.

First, an empty plot on campus has become the new site of a sustainable food forest, which is being “constructed” in layers.

“The fall planting focused on the top layers of the food forest ecosystem, including fruit trees like plum and paw paw, hazelnut trees, and berry-producing trees and shrubs that are edible to humans and other animals,” the university explained in a news release.

The Sustainability Committee and Sustainability Club will oversee the forest’s evolution as it becomes a self-sustaining home for animals, insects and microorganisms. The forest will also offer local opportunities for community service and hands-on learning.

Second, Millersville’s Applied Engineering, Safety and Technology department received the international STEM School of Excellence Award. Millersville was one of just six universities to be honored.

One reason for its selection involved the Intermediate Unit 13 STEM Bowl, for which Millersville students designed the challenges given to scholastic students in the competition.

Millersville’s program “offers opportunities for students to engage professionally and to prepare for their careers as teachers, managers, professionals and leaders in a variety of STEM-focused disciplines,” professor Sharon Brusic said in a news release.

It’s so encouraging to see how much focus there is on STEM skills and careers across Lancaster County.

— Finally, it’s the weekend of Zenkaikon, a pop-culture event that we love for the diverse and quirky flair it brings.

The event, running through Sunday at the Lancaster County Convention Center, “celebrates all-things nerdy, including categories like anime, sci-fi, horror, video games, roleplaying games, Renaissance Faire and more,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mickayla Miller explained.

It’s a place to enjoy a delightful mix of fantasy cosplayers, artists, J.R.R. Tolkien experts, musicians, actors, authors and more under one roof. Panels offer a mix of fun and serious topics, from period clothing and role-playing to discussions about mental health and bullying. There truly is something for everyone.

And it’s a joy to watch Zenkaikon attendees clad in colorful and creative costumes strolling the streets around Penn Square.

Learn more at zenkaikon.com.