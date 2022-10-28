THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light during the third year of the pandemic and with other worrisome developments enveloping our nation and world this autumn. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

We’re not necessarily itching to turn the page to winter yet — it’s not even Halloween! — but winter outdoor enthusiasts got some good news this week: A pop-up, full-size outdoor ice skating rink is coming to Park City Center from Nov. 18 through Feb. 26.

The rink will be located outside of the space that formerly housed Bon-Ton. The former Bon-Ton interior will be turned into an indoor holiday market.

There will be an admission fee for sessions at the rink, which will be operated by Flight on Ice (flightonice.com), and there will be group and family packages available.

What we love about this winter offering is that the rink — along with the holiday market — could be magnets that draw people to the many businesses in and around Park City Center.

The folks at Discover Lancaster, the county’s tourism promotion agency, seem to agree. They’re teaming up with Park City owner Brookfield Properties and Flight on Ice to make the outdoor rink available.

“When we were approached by Flight on Ice with the opportunity to bring ice skating back to Lancaster County, it was a no-brainer,” said Ed Harris, president and CEO of Discover Lancaster. “The numerous experiences on offer have wide appeal and will make for wonderful memories for family and friends alike.”

Weekly events to help attract people to the rink will include movie nights, Saturday night socials geared toward students, Sunday family days and and “Dine, Shop and Skate Under the Stars” on Fridays.

Thanks to these efforts, the holiday season should be filled with more opportunities for merriment — even for those who aren’t great on skates.

In other good things:

— Congratulations to Lancaster County’s The Jess Zimmerman Band, which snagged an Album of the Year award on Oct. 23 at the Josie Music Awards, held at Nashville’s legendary Grand Ole Opry concert hall.

The Josies are “the largest, all-genre, independent awards show since it began in 2015,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Kevin Stairiker noted.

The band earned its accolade for the 2021 album “Breathe” in the category of country rock/Southern rock, beating out two other nominees.

“I don’t think it has really sunk in for me or the band,” Jess Zimmerman said in a Facebook message. “I’m speechless. To bring home Country Rock Album of the Year for our album ‘Breathe’ feels like a dream.”

Stairiker noted that local fans won’t have to wait long to cheer the band’s homecoming. The Jess Zimmerman Band, along with special guest Fast Lane, will take the stage for an all-ages show at Mickey’s Black Box at Rock Lititz, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.

— The Solanco School District visual arts department has been recognized by the Pennsylvania Art Education Association “for its commitment to visual arts education with the endorsement of Outstanding Visual Arts Community 2022,” the school district noted on its website this week.

Districts earning this recognition have been found to have “rigorous and inclusive” arts programs that are highly accessible and visible within the district, in school and online.

“This award reflects the long-established dedication and expertise of Solanco visual arts educators, the passion and perseverance of Solanco artists, and the strong commitment of the Solanco School District to the arts,” stated Candace Rakers, chair of the Solanco Visual Arts Department.

Rakers further stated that, over the past two decades, Solanco students have earned more then $1 million in scholarships to the most competitive visual arts programs in the U.S.

Visual arts, the district notes, are an important element of a well-rounded education, and help students build the kind of problem-solving, collaborative and creative skills they’ll need to succeed in the workforce.

We couldn’t agree more, and our congratulations go out to Solanco and all of its visual arts educators.

— We will, of course, be rooting loudly for the underdog Philadelphia Phillies to continue their amazing postseason and notch four more victories when the World Series gets underway tonight in Houston.

Bryce Harper and his teammates have given Lancaster County fans an incredible ride over the past few weeks, with playoff series victories over St. Louis, Atlanta and San Diego.

But there’s a local connection on the Houston Astros who deserves applause, too.

Former Millersville University standout Chas McCormick is playing in his second consecutive World Series as an outfielder for the Astros. The West Chester native made his Major League Baseball debut in 2021 and, for the second straight October, has helped his team get to the World Series.

In the recent American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees, McCormick slugged a pair of home runs.

When McCormick homered in Game 1 of the series, Jon Shehan, his former coach at Millersville, was watching from home.

“I looked at my wife the other night,” Shehan said, according to an article in The Athletic. “I’m like, ‘Chas McCormick just homered against the New York Yankees in the ALCS. Is this real?’ ”

It’s real.

We wish McCormick continued success in the World Series.

So long as his team doesn’t win, of course.