THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light during the third year of the pandemic and as other serious, stressful and divisive issues confront our state, nation and world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

We made it to December, which is no small accomplishment in what’s been another difficult year.

So we’ve more than earned the right to add a little holly and jolly to our lives in these festive final weeks of the calendar year. To that end, we begin with a couple of seasonally appropriate good things.

December means Lancaster County home holiday tours, one of which is back for the first time since 2019.

Aside from showcasing beautiful and historic homes that are decked out for the season, holiday tours offer “chances to learn about past holiday traditions, hunt for candy canes with kids” and more, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Erin Negley noted.

Negley’s full rundown of the tours can be found at lanc.news/DeckTheHalls. Some of the tours have already begun and some are being held this weekend, so be sure to check the link today if you’re interested.

The Strasburg Holiday Home Tour, which is the one that’s back for the first time since 2019, is among those being held Saturday, with eight homes in the lineup. Day-of tickets will be available.

Aside from sharing decorating tips and raising money for the Strasburg Heritage Society, the tour is a nice way to bring the community together, committee member Lorna Mentzer told Negley.

Other tours this month include Yuletide at Wheatland; Sunday’s Marietta Candlelight Tour of Homes and Manheim Holiday Tour of Homes; the Christmas Candlelight Tour featuring the holiday traditions of the 1792 Johannes Mueller House and Lititz’s Moravian community; and outdoor tours of decorations in Lititz and Ephrata.

In other holiday news, we raise a glass of eggnog to cheer that the Long’s Park Amphitheater is being honored on this year’s local landmark ornament from Lancaster’s Economic Action for Downtown Success.

LEADS uses the ornament sales as a fundraiser that “helps the all-volunteer organization ... to provide the city’s decorations including the Penn Square Christmas tree and the summertime hanging flower baskets,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mike Andrelczyk reported.

Other LEADS ornaments over the years have featured Lancaster Central Market, the Fulton Theatre and Watt & Shand.

The ornaments are $25 and can be purchased at several downtown locations or online (for $29.95, which includes shipping) at LancasterLeads.org.

It’s a win-win, because you get a beautiful ornament and an opportunity to support those who make Lancaster beautiful throughout the seasons.

In other good things:

— Lancaster Pride hit maximum capacity for its 2022 LGBTQ celebration at Clipper Magazine Stadium earlier this year. This was both a great and not-so-great development, because some people couldn’t join the party.

In response, the event is moving to even bigger digs in 2023: The Pride festival will be held June 17 at the Lancaster County Convention Center.

“My number one goal was trying to find a new place to hold Pride,” stated Tiffany Shirley, Lancaster Pride’s president, in a news release. “And we’re not just doing this to plan a party, but to give people a safe spot to be.”

As stated on its website, “Lancaster Pride is a celebration of the progress that the local LGBTQ+ community has made toward achieving visibility, acceptance and equality. ... (The organization) is committed to producing a vibrant festival that honors these achievements. We want to educate, collaborate, and build partnerships with our allies, associations, and other organizations that directly support the LGBTQ+ population.”

And, after a modest beginning in Buchanan Park in 2008, thousands are now turning out each year to help support and celebrate that progress.

— In great economic news for northern Lancaster County, the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Lancaster will receive $5 million from Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment and Capital Assistance Program toward building the National East Coast Wrestling Hall of Fame in Warwick Township.

The project is expected to create more than 50 jobs, directly and indirectly. And, of course, it will be a boost to tourism here once it opens. It is estimated the attraction will generate more than $3 million per year, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Lisa Scheid noted.

“The facility is projected to host over 50,000 visitors per year, with roughly 10 percent of the visitors generating tourism spending in the county,” the redevelopment authority wrote in its grant application.

— Finally, congratulations to Tahrington Phillips.

Phillips, who graduated from Linden Hall and lives in Wrightsville, York County, is Washington and Lee University’s 18th Rhodes scholar.

Phillips, is a senior at Washington and Lee and is double-majoring in cognitive and behavioral science and English, LNP | LancasterOnline reported this week.

She will begin graduate studies next fall at the University of Oxford in England. The Rhodes scholarship fully funds two to four years of study at Oxford.

Phillips is also the captain of the Washington and Lee women’s basketball team and wrote the “Diversity and Inclusion Playbook” for the university that serves as an educational tool for campus sports teams to have conversations about race and gender identity.

Her success and hard work, on and off the court, are truly impressive. We wish her the very best.