THE ISSUE: It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light during the third spring of the COVID-19 pandemic and with other grim news enveloping our world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

We’ll start this week with some news that’s long overdue but is nonetheless great to finally see happen.

“For the first time in its 275-year history, Linden Hall, an all-girls boarding school in Lititz, will have a woman as permanent head of school,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Ashley Stalnecker reported last week.

Nan Wodarz, who was appointed to the position, has served as interim head of the school since mid-2020.

“We knew right away that she was just absolutely phenomenal, wise, witty, thoughtful, very centered on parents and alumni and students and learning,” said board and search committee chair Heather Wilson.

“Traditionally, they were looking for a male figure to head the school so I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to shatter that ceiling and have a woman lead our school,” Wilson said, adding that Wodarz will be a role model to the student body. “That gives them a positive example to say there’s nothing that you can’t do.”

Wodarz has an impressive resume that includes 30 years in public and private school education, and post-doctoral work at The Wharton School, Harvard Business School and Harvard Graduate School of Education, Stalnecker reported.

“It’s an incredibly proud moment for the school to see that we finally have the oldest girls’ school in the country and that we finally have a female head of school,” Wilson added.

In other good things:

— Lancaster County residents continue to respond with compassion and charity for the plight of Ukrainians who have suffered devastation and heartbreak during Russia’s unprovoked invasion of their country.

Bethany Slavic Church in Ephrata recently raised tens of thousands of dollars for those displaced by the violence. It did so by hosting a bazaar featuring about 27,000 baked goods, coffee, T-shirts, a silent auction and more.

About 1,000 people attended the event.

The funds raised will go primarily toward preparing personal care packages for some of the millions of Ukrainians who have fled the country and become refugees, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Erik Yabor reported.

“It was so amazing to put this event together and feel the support from the community once they found out why we were doing it,” said Andrey Teleguz, a 41-year-old Ephrata resident and Bethany church board member. “It exceeded all of our expectations.”

Teleguz is originally from the Chernivtsi region of southwestern Ukraine, about 20 miles from the Romanian border.

“Many church members are motivated to help the Ukrainian cause because they themselves are former refugees who fled the former Soviet Union in the 1990s,” Yabor reported. “Teleguz himself fled Ukraine, then part of the Soviet Union, in 1989, later arriving in the United States the following year after obtaining refugee status.”

Now these Lancaster County residents are helping another generation that is going through the trauma of war.

“We understand what these people are suffering and going through today,” Teleguz said.

— The third annual Central PA Music Awards and Hall of Fame ceremony was held on March 24, and LNP | LancasterOnline’s Kevin Stairiker noted the following award winners from Lancaster County: Big Fat Meanies won best rock band; the Big Fat Meanies’ Brenna Diehl won best female vocalist; Solar Federation won best tribute band; Valerian Sun won best new band; Casey Walton won best solo female; and Steven Courtney Projects/Radio Vibe Recording won best recording studio.

Congratulations to all of the musicians who won and were nominated.

— Finally, we enjoyed LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Stephanie Bradford’s March 30 article about 9-year-old boxer C.J. Lugo, the “Pee Wee with a punch.”

At the Sugar Bert WBC Green Belt tournament in Atlanta last month, the local youth won a title in the 60-pound, Pee Wee division and earned the event’s Outstanding Pee Wee award.

C.J., of course, hasn’t done this alone.

Bradford’s story focused on those who have helped him on the road to his achievements in the boxing ring.

There’s his dad, Christopher Lugo Sr., who built a garage gym where his son and others can train.

There have been numerous coaches and mentors, including Jinji Martinez at Jinji Boxing Club in Lancaster, Will Torres at Lancaster City Boxing Academy and Curt Barret Jr. of Tineo Boxing Gym in Reading.

Along the way, and with some guidance from Barry Stumpf of Finefrock & Stumpf Golden Gloves Center, Christopher Lugo Sr. learned how to coach his son from the corner of the ring.

“Dad, I want you in my corner,” C.J. said, spurring his father to make the jump to ringside work.

Together, the father and son make for a knockout combination, and we can’t wait to see what’s ahead for them in the sport.