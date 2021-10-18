THE ISSUE: It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light in a still-difficult time of the pandemic. All of this news deserves a brighter spotlight.

Elizabethtown College graduate Lt. Col. Kristal Turner-Childs became the first Black woman to be confirmed as deputy commissioner of staff for the Pennsylvania State Police, LNP | LancasterOnline's Dan Nephin reported.

"As deputy commissioner of staff, Turner-Childs will help Commissioner Robert Evanchick develop policies to make the agency efficient in carrying out its responsibilities," Nephin explained.

Gov. Tom Wolf, in a statement, praised the work of Turner-Childs, who joined the state police in 1998.

“Her exemplary service and commitment to protecting the public makes her extremely qualified for this leadership role,” Wolf said. “My administration is committed to ensuring that our workforce is reflective of Pennsylvania’s diverse population and I’m thankful for the lieutenant colonel’s passion for helping all Pennsylvanians throughout her career.”

In other good things:

— The Talk Tank is a new space at Ephrata Public Library "where anyone can quickly and discreetly connect with a mental health professional to ask questions and learn about support services," LNP | LancasterOnline's Aniya Thomas reported.

The "tank" is a soundproof booth. Inside there’s an iPad from which people can be connected with a professional from WellSpan Philhaven for between five and 15 minutes, Thomas reported. Appointments are not needed.

The booth was funded by Ron Vogt in memory of his wife, Laurie Vogt. She died from breast cancer in 2019 and had worked as a WellSpan Philhaven therapist. The Ephrata Public Library was a place the two of them went often.

“Laurie would be ecstatic," Vogt told LNP | LancasterOnline. "My wife was always known as someone to have real conversations about real things. She always had a heart for people who were struggling. I hope it meets a need for people to access services. Too many people wait too long to reach out for help.”

We hope it helps, too. And we believe the Talk Tank stands as a wonderful tribute to Laurie Vogt.

— Three cheers for Lancaster Mennonite High School junior Qianxiang (Daniel) Ma.

The school announced last week that the pianist won both the Gold Award and Best Performance of Virtuoso Composition in his category for the 2021 World Piano Teacher Association's China-North America International Piano Competition.

You can watch one of his amazing performances on YouTube at lanc.news/Piano.

“Congratulations to Qianxiang,” Lancaster Mennonite High School Principal Michael Badriaki stated. "I have interacted with him on a couple of occasions and I learned of his passion for classical music. Qianxiang thinks and feels deeply about his craft, art, and opportunities to practice and play piano. I wish Qianxiang more success as he continues to excel holistically.”

We share that sentiment. It’s wonderful to have such musically talented young people in Lancaster County.

— Faubion Jewelry, a high-tech Lancaster startup, finished first in the Ben Franklin Technology Partners’ “Big Idea” innovation competition last week, earning a $30,000 prize, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tim Mekeel reported Saturday.

The company, founded by Andrew Wolgemuth and Brian Elliott, makes unique engagement and wedding rings.

Mekeel described how it works: “Faubion’s process begins by collaborating with customers via Zoom to design a ring. Once the design is finished, Faubion uses a 3D printer to create a wax-resin version of the ring. From that version, a replica ring is cast in brass, set with cubic zirconia gems and then sent to the customer for approval. Once the customer approves, the real ring is made.”

Faubion Jewelry beat out 115 initial contestants to earn the top prize, a real feather in the cap for emerging entrepreneurship in Lancaster County.

— Finally, “kids vs. bugs” is not a category we thought we’d have in this weekly roundup, but here it is.

Kenny Box, an eighth grader at St. John Neumann Catholic School, won first place in the life science category of the North Museum Science and Engineering Fair’s junior category by discovering several chemical options for eradicating dreaded spotted lanternflies without killing plants.

The 13-year-old told LNP | LancasterOnline's Erin Negley how his idea came about.

“I have a fear of bugs, so it’s like, I don’t want to actually squash them ’cause I’m scared to,” he says. “So I just wanted to do it from a farther distance. To do that, I had to not harm the environment at the same time.”

We can absolutely relate to that feeling, Kenny. We don't like being around those gross, invasive bugs, either.

To do the scientific work, Kenny and his father, Rob, collected 30 lanternflies. Disturbingly, and in another sign of how widespread the bugs are, the father and son didn't have to leave the yard of their East Hempfield Township house to collect most of the test subjects.

Kenny then tested whether vinegar, insecticidal soap, neem oil (an organic insecticide) and a nonorganic insecticide would kill the lanternflies without harming plants, Negley reported.

The big winner? Vinegar.

Specifically, apple cider vinegar at 7% strength.

It killed lanternflies the second-fastest of any chemical. It didn't kill the plants. And it's inexpensive.

That’s a great combination.

We're just glad Kenny did the research, so we didn't have to.