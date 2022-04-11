THE ISSUE: It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light during the third spring of the COVID-19 pandemic and with other grim news enveloping our world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

Leading off this week, Lititz officials have recognized the heroic actions of Shauna Lukus, who helped to save the life of a Lititz mother in early March.

Lukus was presented with a Citizen Commendation by Mayor Timothy Snyder and the Lititz Borough Police Department, LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Laura Knowles reported.

“Lukus ... was driving home after visiting friends in Lititz on March 2 when she noticed a young boy outside his home on West Second Avenue,” Knowles reported. “The child was frantically seeking help for his mother, who was inside and experiencing a medical emergency that left her unconscious and not breathing.”

“I stopped right away,” Lukus said.

Lukus made sure that 911 had been notified and stayed with the boy through the ambulance’s arrival, while the boy’s mother was being treated and until other family members could get to the scene.

“Your actions not only played a critical role in caring for the needs of the child, but also contributed to the successful and safe outcome of his mother’s medical emergency,” Snyder said at the March 29 borough council meeting.

Added Lititz Borough police Chief Kerry Nye: “The agency is thankful for your intervention and appreciative of your efforts.”

We should all be appreciative of her actions. We hope we would do the same in a crisis moment, too. But when presented with a real-life emergency, and not a hypothetical, Lukus stepped up.

In other good things:

— The School District of Lancaster’s Lafayette Elementary School has partnered with local nonprofit The Edible Classroom to involve some of its refugee students in a sustainable gardening project, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Ashley Stalnecker reported April 6.

It’s Lafayette’s first year in a program that also includes other School District of Lancaster schools, plus Penn Manor, Columbia Borough and Manheim Township school districts and Kraybill Mennonite School in East Donegal Township.

“Lafayette Principal Marian Grill said the school invited student refugees to the program through its English Learning Development classes to give them an opportunity to showcase and learn about their different cultures through gardening,” Stalnecker reported.

Students are cultivating the crops they tend to eat most often at home, said Beth Horst, The Edible Classroom’s co-founder. She added that learning to grow fresh produce, rather than purchase it, provides an inexpensive option for students to consider as they grow toward adulthood.

Grill said she hopes the Lafayette students can continue the project into the summer, so they can harvest their crops and share a meal.

“The hope and the vision is that we will be harvesting together,” Grill said. “The benefits are understanding their culture even better, and really bringing the families into the community.”

We applaud all involved for making this hands-on educational experience possible.

— Lancaster County residents continue to find ways to aid Ukrainians who have suffered devastation during Russia’s unprovoked invasion of their country.

One more example: For the first time since 2019, Millersville University will hold the FestiVille music festival. And the May 1 event at the Student Memorial Center on Millersville’s campus will double as a benefit concert to help refugees from Ukraine, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mickayla Miller reported.

The event will include seven local performers and bands, including ska band Big Fat Meanies, rock band Eternal Frequency, African fusion artist Emmanuel Nsingani, country-rock singer Gillian Smith, multi-genre duo Dandy, bluegrass band Big Sky Quartet and the Music Business Technology Showcase Band.

Tickets are free for Millersville students, and the general public can purchase tickets online for $25 at lanc.news/FestiVille22. All ticket proceeds, as well as some other proceeds from the event, will go to Church World Service, organizer Barry Atticks said.

“Church World Service sends funds in its Ukraine Crisis Response Fund to people in Moldova, where almost 100,000 Ukrainians have sought refuge,” Miller wrote.

“We’re part of a global community rather than just Millersville,” Atticks said.

We’re thankful that so many in Lancaster County share that view and that level of compassion.

— Finally, Jean Marie Romig, a former Millersville University professor who died last year at age 86, has left a $900,000 endowment to benefit aspiring music educators.

The endowment “will generate approximately $45,000 each year to go to MU students majoring in music education with ‘demonstrated excellence’ in violin or viola,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Stalnecker reported Friday.

It will be called the “Jean M. Romig Violin and Viola Scholarship in memory of Karl and Pauline Romig” and was written into her will as a tribute to her parents.

“I hope Jean’s scholarship creation can help some young musician extend their education and travel to enrich their future in music,” Romig’s sister, Carol Landis, stated in a news release.

Helping to further the educations of others is indeed an outstanding legacy — and one that will keep giving each year.