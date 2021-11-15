THE ISSUE: It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light in a still-difficult time of the long pandemic. All of this news deserves a brighter spotlight.

Leading off, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Kevin Stairiker checked in recently with the nonprofit Writeface, which was started by Vietnam War veteran Scott Hower and local writer Annie Ginder in 2011 and has helped military veterans to deal with their trauma through its creative writing workshops.

We’ve written about this great organization before. In an April 2019 editorial, we lauded Writeface’s passion for helping struggling veterans, giving them “the care and attention they deserve.”

Now, another group has stepped up, too.

Stairiker explained that “thanks to a long-in-the-works partnership between Writeface and Music for Everyone, several local veterans (had) the chance to hear their words transformed into song at the fourth annual Veterans, Voices and Values free concert” last week on Veterans Day.

What a wonderful idea this was.

Lisa Fairman, one of the musicians involved in the project, said she was humbled by the ways in which the veterans who had worked with Writeface put “an unbelievable amount of trust” in them to adapt the poems into songs.

“They allowed themselves to be vulnerable and truthful and open to us in such a way that I feel like it’s such an honor and privilege to work with them,” Fairman said. “It’s a great gift.”

Writeface’s Hower said he wants to find ways to do even more.

“I wish I could find some millionaire that wanted to donate so that we could reach more veterans,” he said.

In other good things:

— There’s a nifty new educational experience available at Lititz Elementary School. Fifth graders have been walking and learning at the same time with the help of “Walkkits” audio players, Warwick School District reported on its website Nov. 9.

The device is preloaded with podcasts on topics including science, social studies and language arts.

Faith Siegrist, a fifth grade teacher at Lititz Elementary, helped secure the resource by applying for a $4,200 grant from The Walking Classroom, a national program.

Students can “plug in headphones, select a lesson, and listen while getting a brisk 20 minute fresh air walk,” the school district’s news release stated. “These lessons are custom-written, kid-friendly podcasts. Each podcast begins with a brief health literacy message. It’s a great way to get students out of their seats, walking outdoors, without sacrificing instructional time.”

Siegrist lauded the program’s virtues, saying it can lead to improved performance in the classroom and adding, “It’s fun!”

It sounds fun. It makes us want to get outdoors, too (at least before the autumn weather yields to winter). It would be great to see this educational resource available in more county schools.

— We applaud anything that boosts our ability to take care of our furry friends. That includes the recent news item in LNP | LancasterOnline indicating that Royer’s Flowers & Gifts is donating a portion of its proceeds from the sale of arrangements featuring plush animals to area animal shelters and rescue efforts.

Family-owned Royer’s has sent $100 checks to 10 area animal organizations, including three local ones: Humane Pennsylvania, serving Berks and Lancaster counties; 2nd Chance 4 Life Rescue in Elizabethtown; and Columbia Animal Shelter.

— Finally, we enjoyed LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Steve Navaroli’s recent feature story about three generations of local field hockey players.

The sport has such a rich legacy in this county. Part of it involves West Earl Township resident Eileen Grumbine, who has fond memories of her school days and of playing field hockey at Conestoga Valley High School in the 1960s.

Now she’s also known as “Grandma Hockey,” because she started a half-century family tradition.

“Her daughter, Lindsay (McElhenny) Gerner, had a great career at Conestoga Valley, graduating in 1995, and went on to play at Indiana University of Pennsylvania,” Navaroli reported. “Gerner’s daughter — Grumbine’s granddaughter — Grace Gerner is a sophomore standout for Penn Manor.”

As you might imagine, one of Eileen Grumbine’s favorite pastimes is watching her granddaughter play the sport.

“I am just proud. I get so excited, I cheer and holler,” she told Navaroli.

And for her part, 15-year-old Grace has much still ahead of her.

“There is lots of pride in hearing about Mom and Grandma,” she said. “And I have six more years of field hockey for memories, moments, goals, defensive plays and how much more fun I can have.”

We recommend that you read Navaroli’s article for the rest of this family story that will bring a smile to your face.

A reminder: The 10th annual Extraordinary Give will be held Friday. A great many nonprofits rely on this annual day of giving so they can provide good things, year-round, to those they serve. Learn more at ExtraGive.org.