THE ISSUE: It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for neighborhoods across the county. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light in a still-difficult time. All of this news deserves a brighter spotlight.

We had a lot of “Good Things” from which to choose this week, which is a great thing. So let’s get to it:

— Jes Tangert, a Lancaster County mission worker, and her husband, Ben, are organizing a relief effort for the residents of St. Vincent, a Caribbean island that was the site of a recent series of volcano eruptions.

“They’ve been gathering supplies and raising money with the help of Hinkletown Mennonite Church in Earl Township, Jes Tangert’s home church, and are looking for others to help make a difference,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Aniya Thomas reported.

Jes Tangert had lived in St. Vincent for seven years doing missionary work with Youth With a Mission, but returned to Lancaster County in April 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She and her husband are eager to return to the island and continue that work.

But, first things first, the people there need help to recover from this natural disaster.

“St. Vincent is a tiny country that gets forgotten and a lot of people don’t even know it exists,” Jes Tangert told Thomas. “But there are 110,000 people there that need help and love, too.”

Relief supplies can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1 at Hinkletown Mennonite Church, 2031 Division Highway, Earl Township. Among the items needed are toothbrushes and toothpaste; soap and shampoo; feminine pads; baby diapers and wipes; toilet paper; cleaning supplies; towels, sheets and blankets; first-aid supplies; flashlights and batteries; canned food; and baby food.

— Volunteering to help others is a way some in Lancaster County have found purpose and focus while navigating the grim months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Lancaster’s Ethan Dunnenberger, his outlook was certainly bolstered when he “started volunteering for Bridge of Hope, a Malvern-based national Christian charity that guides homeless women with children into housing and financial security,” Gayle Johnson reported for LNP | LancasterOnline.

Dunnenberger joined five members of Ascension Lutheran in Willow Street. They form a group of “neighboring volunteers” who, after training, are on a two-year commitment to mentor a single mother and her three children.

In Lancaster County, Bridge of Hope focuses on mothers because “they are the most vulnerable population,” Audrey Metzler, who directs the Lancaster branch, told LNP | LancasterOnline. “We want to build a relationship of trust and friendship that lasts beyond Bridge of Hope.”

Eight families are currently in the Lancaster program. But, in terms of giving, it’s anything but a one-way street.

“It’s not the haves helping the have-nots,” Dunnenberger told Johnson. “We are all walking together, trying to navigate life. ... This is a very serious and important thing that we’re doing.”

— We were moved by the news that Manheim Township School District will raise money for a scholarship honoring Alexandra Chitwood — a middle school counselor who died of COVID-19 last year — by holding a 5K run on Mother’s Day weekend, May 8 and 9.

“All proceeds ... will fund the Alexandra Chitwood Memorial Scholarship, which was created as a way to remember the educator’s legacy and continue her work of helping students strive for success,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Alex Geli reported.

As Geli wrote in November, Chitwood “was regarded as a fierce advocate for students of all backgrounds and someone who could flip the mood of a room right-side up instantly with her bubbly personality and kind, gentle spirit, according to family, educators, parents and former students.”

A scholarship is a wonderful way to honor her lasting memory. For more information about the race courses and registration, visit lanc.news/RunForAlex.

— The Manheim Township-based Emerald Foundation has been awarded another $500,000 state grant to promote esports throughout the region.

“The funds are part of the PAsmart Advancing Grant program, which seeks to expand access to computer science and STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — education in Pennsylvania,” Geli reported.

The popularity of esports, or competitive video gaming, has skyrocketed in recent years.

But gaming is far from the sole point. As we noted in a 2019 editorial, student eligibility rules for esports match those set by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association: above-average grades, regular attendance and a relatively clean disciplinary record.

We “see the growth of esports as a positive development,” we wrote in that editorial. “Anything that enhances STEM and other learning while allowing students to participate in an activity they love — and even earn college scholarships in the process — is a win-win in our book.”

— Finally, can a bird bring joy?

We say yes.

“Swooping down from an overcast sky (last) Wednesday, a tiny bird beat its wings in the air above Colerain Township, instantly catching the attention of about a half dozen people standing nearby in a patch of grass,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Sean Sauro reported.

The bird was a Scott’s oriole, a species native to the southwestern United States that has somehow ended up in Lancaster County.

It’s rare as rare can be in these parts.

“Modern records indicate that this was the first time a Scott’s oriole has been officially spotted in Lancaster County, and it’s only the second time one was seen in Pennsylvania, according to ... the Lancaster County Bird Club,” Sauro wrote.

Birdwatchers from across Pennsylvania — and even adjacent states — have flocked (pun intended) to Lancaster County to get a look at the bird. For them, it sparks joy.

“I saw it come flying into the lilac bush in their yard,” Zach Millen told Sauro. “My heart jumped into my throat.”

We find it heartening, too, that such a tiny creature can bring so much happiness.