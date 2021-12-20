THE ISSUE: It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as we enter what will likely be another grim winter of this long pandemic. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

However difficult things may be, Lancaster County residents continue to answer the call when others need help.

On Dec. 10, multiple violent tornadoes tore through western Kentucky and adjacent states, killing at least 90 people. The Kentucky communities of Mayfield, Benton, Dawson Springs and Bremen were among the very hardest hit. In Bowling Green, seven members of one family were killed.

Responding to the disaster, nonprofit food bank Blessings of Hope sent multiple trucks loaded with food to the devastated region, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Aniya Thomas reported last week.

“It’s a great opportunity that we have to be able to reach out and help at this time and it’s absolutely amazing how the local communities are connecting and everybody’s helping,” Blessings of Hope spokesperson Aaron Fisher told Thomas. “There’s organizations from all over the place, and all of the locals are pulling together and making a lot of impact and being able to help a lot of families.”

Blessings of Hope isn’t the only local organization lending a hand after the tornado strikes.

Manheim Township-based Mennonite Disaster Service sent a crew to the region to assess the damage and the need for repair and rebuilding services.

“Our strength is long-term recovery,” communications manager Jesse Huxman told LNP | LancasterOnline. “So, while other agencies may come in and do a lot of the initial cleanup, we stick around for the long term to rebuild homes and repair homes that are damaged by the disaster.”

Lancaster city-based First Response Team of America indicated through Facebook that it sent resources to the region. And the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region deployed volunteers, including some from Lancaster County, to the disaster zone.

All of their efforts should be applauded.

In other good things:

— Important work is happening to boost the Lancaster County workforce at Tec Centro’s newest campus in southwest Lancaster city.

“Started by the Spanish American Civic Association, Tec Centro provides bilingual education and skills training to individuals with a focus on education and workforce development,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Enelly Betancourt reported in the Dec. 12 Sunday LNP.

Among the skills taught at the new location are construction; carpentry; heating, ventilation and air conditioning; plumbing; electrician work; and masonry. All of these are good-paying occupations for which companies are hiring.

This new campus, with its focus on mechanical fields, complements the existing Tec Centro campus in southeast Lancaster, which offers medical and culinary programs.

Crucially, this education is very affordable.

“While SACA covers approximately 90% of tuition, students are responsible for the $50 registration fee, and the cost of books and any required uniforms,” Betancourt reported. “Most courses include a customer service and job readiness class.”

Betancourt spoke with some students who were very pleased with the classes.

“I got lucky that Tec Centro is offering this training, and I’m not worried about job security after graduation,” said 26-year-old Lancaster city resident Samuel Brisita, who is aiming to enter the plumbing field.

Tec Centro is also an example of just how important state and federal grants can be. Purchasing, renovating and outfitting the Laurel Street building where it’s located cost $6 million, Betancourt reported. That was covered by a combination of grants from the U.S. Department of Commerce Cares Act, the state Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program and the Neighborhood Partnership Program.

Additionally, there are local partnerships with the School District of Lancaster, Harrisburg Area Community College, Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology and the county’s Workforce Investment Board.

“We needed to offer training in high-demand trade occupational areas,” SACA CEO Carlos Graupera said. “The creation of customized shorter-term training offers an opportunity to enter the workforce rapidly.”

Which is just what Lancaster County’s economy needs right now.

— Students from Wickersham Elementary School in the School District of Lancaster gathered outside neighboring Hamilton Arms Center to sing Christmas carols for the senior residents on Dec. 10. Residents watched the performance through their windows, due to COVID-19 protocols, but still enjoyed the visit immensely. They made candy cane treats to give to the caroling students as thanks.

— Driving around and looking at Christmas lights is one of our favorite activities this time of year, and Lancaster County does not disappoint.

One highlight among many: At the Greenfield business park, 1853 William Penn Way in East Lampeter Township, 400 worker hours and 650,000 lights and decorations created a display that simply must be viewed in person. You can drive through nightly between now and the end of the first week of January.

To learn about other area light shows, go to lanc.news/ChristmasLights2021.

— Finally, Greg Irvin, of Denver, and Rodney Brenneman, of Manheim, have been selected to sing the national anthem during the Pennsylvania Farm Show next month.

“Irvin and Brenneman were among 20 finalists in the Farm Show’s ‘Oh Say Can You Sing?’ contest,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jenelle Janci reported last week. “The 20 finalists were selected by a panel of judges.”

Irvin will sing at 8 a.m. Jan. 11, and Brenneman will sing at 8 a.m. Jan. 13.