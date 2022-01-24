THE ISSUE: It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light during another winter of this long, stressful pandemic. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

Members of Lancaster County’s LGBTQ community living in unaffirming circumstances have a new temporary housing option, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Aniya Thomas first reported online Friday, for an article that was scheduled to be published in today’s LNP.

“The move to provide subsidized temporary housing ... at a five-person apartment comes as the nonprofit Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition is positioned to offer more comprehensive services by hiring its first director of programming,” Thomas explained.

Other services being offered include connections to career skills programs and health care services.

The temporary apartment in the Cabbage Hill section of Lancaster city is called the HEART House, Thomas reported. Residents may stay there for up to six months, and their rent is 20% to 25% of their income, with the coalition paying for utilities.

“The need is so great that five beds is a beautiful start but it’s certainly not the end,” said Lindsay Murdock, the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition’s recently hired director of programming. “For me this is an absolute passion project and I really think that it’s going to make a big difference for a lot of people.”

LGBTQ individuals are especially vulnerable to home and living situations in which they are harassed or not accepted for who they are, so we applaud this new and necessary housing option for them here. It’s especially crucial in this tight housing market.

“I think no one can argue with the fact that everyone deserves a happy, healthy and safe home,” Karen Foley, the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition’s executive director, told Thomas. “Regardless of your background or your beliefs this is really about caring for people and helping them thrive.”

In other good things:

— We enjoyed reading the profile of Lititz-based voice actor Kelly Brennan, which was written by LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mike Andrelczyk and appeared in the Jan. 16 Sunday LNP.

One area in which Brennan has been getting more work involves providing audio descriptions for people who are blind or have visual impairments, thus bolstering the accessibility of movies and TV shows. These are “separate tracks of narration that provide information about key visual elements in entertainment such as description of action sequences, physical comedy or jump scares,” Andrelczyk explained.

As examples, he cited some key scenes in famous movies that have little or no dialogue. Imagine, for example, the tension-filled crop duster scene with Cary Grant in “North by Northwest” or the dark basement scene at the end of “The Silence of the Lambs.”

(OK, we’ll actually pass on recalling that heart-pounding scene in “The Silence of the Lambs,” thanks.)

For Brennan, providing audio descriptions is a way to keep a steady income and also provide a valuable service.

“Not only do I love it,” she said, “but there’s a whole audience of blind and low-vision people, and it’s a way to include them in something they might not have been included in before because I’m explaining all the different action that’s going on.”

She’s done more than 70 projects, working for Netflix, HBO Max and Disney+, among other platforms.

With so much older content that’s now returning to streaming services, there should be a bountiful backlog of audio description projects for Brennan and others to work on.

For more on this fascinating topic, we highly recommend checking out Andrelczyk’s full story.

— A piece of local history is springing back into action. The new Southern Market at 100 S. Queen St. in Lancaster is scheduled to debut to the public Thursday afternoon, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Chad Umble reported.

As Umble notes, “36 years after the historic Southern Farmers Market closed and the building became picturesque office space, food vendors are returning as the centerpiece of a long-imagined revival. ... The former produce, meat and bakery stands will be replaced with food vendors offering globally inspired meals next to a large, central bar serving cocktails, wine and beer.”

We’ll be very excited to check it out and are encouraged about what this could mean for more economic prosperity toward the southern end of the city.

“It just feels like there is a turn here from the Lancaster of yesterday to the Lancaster of today that has an element of our diversity, and also has an economic development aspect,” said Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace.

We agree, and it could be a delicious turning point, at that.

— Finally, we liked this short letter from Quarryville Library director Susan Eshleman that appeared in Thursday’s LNP: “The Quarryville Library Center would like to express appreciation for the support from the community during the past year. We are deeply grateful for your generosity, which has allowed us to keep the library operating despite the impact of COVID-19 and has made it possible for library staff to continue to serve you in many creative ways. Your support makes a huge difference!”

We second that sentiment. We’d also like to turn it around and thank all of this county’s outstanding library directors, librarians and library staff members who have worked to keep books and other resources available to the public during the nearly two years of this pandemic. They are invaluable to this community.