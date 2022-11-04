THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light during the third year of the pandemic and with other worrisome developments enveloping our nation and world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

There’s so much we think is fantastic about living in Lancaster County, and the story about the boom of health care providers in the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline added to that perception.

Access to quality health care is crucial for families and communities to thrive, and this county is looking as good as anywhere in Pennsylvania in that respect.

“Penn State Health’s gleaming new hospital in East Hempfield Township is just one highlight of a recent local health care building boom that has tallied approximately half a billion dollars’ worth of medical infrastructure projects coming online in just the last four months,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Chad Umble noted in the article.

While health care providers are primarily expanding their footprints here because of the aging population, their services will benefit people of all ages. And the population here isn’t just aging, it’s also growing.

So having this level of choice and proximity of services is great for consumers. It’s also great for job creation and the economy.

And it looks like the county had a bit of luck, too. As Umble’s article notes, rising interests rates have made new brick-and-mortar construction far more prohibitive. The health care construction boom of the past few years likely couldn’t happen in the next few years.

The added competition will be a boon for consumers, too.

“The scale of recent building projects is also a testament to the coexistence in Lancaster County of four major health care providers whose arrival and expansion in the area over the last decade has realigned the delivery of service here, resulting in a highly competitive local health care market,” Umble noted.

Such coexistence can be rare, especially in areas of Lancaster’s size.

“We’re not in a game of trying to take patients away from others or reduce choice, we’re trying to bring choice and options to our patients, the people that live in these communities,” Steve Massini, CEO of Penn State Health, told Umble.

And our communities are better for it.

In other good things:

— The giving season is upon us. Lampeter-Strasburg School District is holding its annual turkey drive, which gives people a chance to brighten local families’ spirits at Thanksgiving.

The drive, sponsored by Lampeter-Strasburg/Willow Street Community Churches, will hold its collection at district schools from Nov. 14-16 and then allow registered families to pick up meals Nov. 21-22 at Lampeter Church of the Brethren.

Items sought are: canned vegetables, gravy, cranberry sauce and fruit; boxed stuffing; instant mashed potatoes; $25 Weis or Giant gift cards (so recipients can purchase turkey or ham and a dessert). Monetary donations also are accepted so that organizers can ensure there are enough gift cards and food items for each recipient.

Meals must be reserved by Nov. 11. For more information and/or to register, go to lanc.news/Turkey2022. If you are unable to complete the form to reserve a meal online, call 717-464-3311, ext. 4030.

— This item just takes the cake. Manheim-based baker Blayre Wright recently won the Food Network’s eight-episode Halloween Baking Championship with some spooky and scrumptious confections that wowed the judges.

Judges Carla Hall, Stephanie Boswell and Zac Young selected Wright — owner of the private wedding cake studio Flouretta Sweet — as the champion from among the four remaining bakers.

In the next-to-last competition, the judges were looking for one sweet baked good and one savory one.

“Wright decided to make a savory heart-shaped hand pie with rosemary and thyme and a savory mixture of onion, garlic and bacon inside,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mike Andrelcyzk reported. “Her sweet treat was a fudgy brownie with raspberries and brie melted into ruby chocolate ganache.”

The challenge in the championship round was right up Wright’s alley: a gothic-themed, three-tiered black wedding cake.

The catch was that it had to be finished in just five hours.

“Five hours for a wedding cake is a feat,” Wright said.

Thanks to blood orange curd, fresh blackberries and skulls as cake toppers, Wright came out on top.

“I loved the fact that you took a classic wedding shape and decor and just reversed and darkened the whole thing,” Boswell, one of the judges, told Wright. “I would have that at my wedding. The texture is perfect. This is awesome.”

— Speaking of weddings, this week’s final item is a lovely story that spans the decades.

For her 89th birthday celebration Monday, Garden Spot Village resident Janet Burge received her lost wedding ring.

It had disappeared 64 years ago.

“I never expected to see it again,” Burge said, as reported by LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Carole Deck. “This has been a wonderful birthday.”

The hero of the story — Burge’s 66-year-old son David — was also the culprit. But he gets a pass. He was only 2 years old in 1958.

“As a curious toddler, 2-year-old David took the engagement diamond and wedding ring from his mother’s nightstand and put them down the hallway heater grate,” Deck explained. “Janet, who was pregnant at the time, had not been wearing the rings, as they did not fit her finger.”

Les Burge, Janet’s husband, managed to retrieve the diamond ring. But the wedding band was thought to be lost forever.

David, however, never gave up the search.

The house where the ring was lost changed hands. David finally contacted the current owner. A new search failed, but then the owner stuck a vacuum cleaner down into the grate ... and heard a clink.

“I found a small metal ring covered in dirt, but I knew it mattered to someone,” Shiva Rai told Deck.

The inscription told the story: June 11, 1955 — the Burges’ wedding date — along with their initials.

And now that band of metal, which launched a lifetime of loving marriage, is back on the finger to which it belongs.