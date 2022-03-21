THE ISSUE: It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as we enter the third spring of the COVID-19 pandemic and with other grim news enveloping our world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

It’s always great to see local educators recognized for the work they do for the children of Lancaster County. Three of them were recently honored for their excellence.

“Linda Miller, Hempfield High School health and physical education teacher, received an Apple Award from the National State Teachers of the Year: Pennsylvania Chapter,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Ashley Stalnecker reported last week. “Lancaster Catholic High School Principal Terry Klugh and theology teacher Nicole Martin were honored with the 2022 Golden Apple Award by the Diocese of Harrisburg.”

Miller was nominated by Hempfield communications technology teacher Matthew Binder.

“From weekly emails, to after school activities, and personal encouragement, Linda has gone above and beyond to care for her fellow colleagues during the stress of the pandemic,” Binder stated in a news release. “We are fortunate to have Linda Miller on our staff, and on behalf of the staff at Hempfield, we would like to recognize her efforts.”

Martin was nominated by several co-workers, including theology colleague Megan Cotchen.

“The way she taught wasn’t necessarily always about the content,” said Cotchen, one of Martin’s former students. “The content was important, but it was building a relationship with her students that stood out to me. It was more about how we learned than what we learned with her. It was her enthusiasm and her joy.”

In other good things:

— Nonprofit Music for Everyone raised $135,000 to go toward music education with the help of some rock stars earlier this month.

“While on the Rock Lititz campus to shoot some music videos, Sammy Hagar and the Circle performed a 40-minute set at Mickey’s Black Box to an invite-only crowd of 175 people,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Kevin Stairiker reported. “Some of the items and experiences auctioned off included a private dinner with Hagar and the band.”

The supergroup Sammy Hagar and the Circle is comprised of Hagar and bassist Michael Anthony, both formerly of Van Halen; drummer Jason Bonham (the son of Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham); and guitarist Vic Johnson of The BusBoys.

Music for Everyone founder and executive director John Gerdy said the funds raised will be invested “strategically and efficiently” in schools and the community.

“We are humbled by the outpouring of support,” Gerdy added.

Also related to Music for Everyone, artists have been working on a series of public art installations to celebrate another year of the nonprofit’s Keys for the City program, in which pianos are made accessible to the public in high-traffic locations.

The art installations are being designed by local artists who will be compensated by Music for Everyone.

LNP | LancasterOnline photographer Blaine Shahan recently checked in with artist Kearasten Jordan, who is adding a colorful mural to a block of Vine Street in Lancaster city. Those photos can be seen at lanc.news/Jordan.

— Speaking of artists, the Demuth Foundation has two exhibits highlighting some of Lancaster County’s youngest artists on display through April 24.

“The Lancaster County Young Artist exhibit is on display at the Lancaster Museum of Art, 135 N. Lime St., and the Scholastic Art Awards exhibit is on view at the Demuth Museum, 120 E. King St.,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mike Andrelczyk reported last week.

Together, the exhibits feature more than 330 works by county middle and high school students.

The Lancaster County Young Artist Awards exhibit is a regional competition for Lancaster County school districts or home-schooled students in grades 7-12. Its categories include painting, drawing, photography, computer art, graphic design, ceramic and glass works and fiber art.

The Scholastic Art Awards is the first stage of a nationwide competition open to student artists in grades 7-12.

— Finally, here’s a story that we find amazing: Hempfield High School graduate Alessandro Pagliai is planning a 30,000-mile, five-year unicycling trip around the world.

Yes, unicycling.

“If completed, this could be the longest trip ever done on a unicycle, and if successful, he could become the new record holder,” LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Connor Hollinger reported last week. “The current Guinness World Record for the longest unicycle journey was set in 2002 by Lars Clausen, who covered 9,125.97 miles by crossing the U.S. twice.”

Pagliai, 30, is making the trip with his 20-year-old nephew, Corby Trego, who is opting for a slightly more traditional form of transportation: a mountain bike. Trego will also be the videographer and will help carry the gear needed for the journey.

The pair will begin April 30 in Washington, D.C., heading westward across the United States to California before turning south and cycling down the Pan-American Highway through Mexico, Central America and then South America, to the tip of Argentina.

We wish them the best on what sounds like an incredible adventure.