THE ISSUE: It’s Monday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for neighborhoods across the county. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light in a still-difficult time. All of this news deserves a brighter spotlight.

We have another dandy batch of “Good Things” to amplify today, and it starts with an inspirational story from a gnome-stead — err, homestead — in southeastern Lancaster County.

Richard Humphreys, a 78-year-old who runs the beloved Gnome Countryside nature trail in Kirkwood, is preparing to walk 380 miles to Ohio in order to “raise awareness about Type 1 diabetes and honor the 100th anniversary of insulin’s use as a treatment,” Mike Andrelczyk reported in the May 2 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline.

Humphreys has lived with Type 1 diabetes for 64 years, thanks in large part to insulin, the life-saving drug that was discovered in 1921 by Canadian surgeon Frederick Banting and his assistant Charles Best.

Going on a long, long walk is Humphreys’ way of paying it forward for that medical breakthrough.

“On May 16, Humphreys will strap on his pack, with his tent and supplies, pick up his handmade rattlesnake-skin walking stick — a gift from his friend Dale Kirkpatrick — and begin his journey,” Andrelczyk wrote.

His Ohio destination is Camp Ho Mita Koda, a longtime summer camp for children with Type 1 diabetes.

In addition to raising awareness about diabetes, Humphreys’ walk aims to raise funds for both Camp Ho Mita Koda and Gnome Countryside, where he has some improvements in mind to continue giving visitors a “whimsical walk” through the outdoors, as Andrelczyk describes it.

This won’t be the former Solanco School District teacher’s first time walking this particular route. In 2007, he did the trip in reverse, going from Camp Ho Mita Koda to Kirkwood and raising $7,000 for the camp.

“I love life,” Humphreys says. “I love adventuring.”

That passion should inspire us all. We wish Lancaster’s Gnome Man the very best on his upcoming adventure.

What a gift it will be to kids at Camp Ho Mita Koda to see Humphreys still hale and hearty at age 78.

In other “Good Things”:

— There’s a big boost for the environment on the way. Hundreds of miles of streams that pass through county farmland are set to be restored thanks to $7.4 million in approved funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Sean Sauro reported.

The funding will support Lancaster Clean Water Partners’ work to improve impaired streams bordering agricultural lands over the next two decades.

“More than half of Lancaster County’s 1,400 miles of streams are considered impaired, and the thousands of farms that dot the local landscape play a role in creating the problem,” Sauro explained.

The restorative work, on land belonging to about 400 individual owners, will help to address the problem.

“Our efforts will improve public health, economic development, wildlife habitat, outdoor recreation and water quality for not only Lancastrians, but also our neighbors downstream,” Allyson Gibson of Lancaster Clean Water Partners told Sauro.

It’s great news for the environmental future of Lancaster County. We all have an obligation to be good stewards of our soil, water and air for future generations.

— Elsewhere, another boost of funds for a great cause came quite unexpectedly.

Nick Vicidomini, a 2017 Manheim Township graduate and cancer survivor, appeared on NBC’s “Today” show recently to promote Penn State’s THON, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mary Ellen Wright reported.

THON raises money for the Four Diamonds Fund, which supports families of children with cancer. It has raised more than $180 million since 1973.

As a graduating senior and member of THON’s executive board, Vicidomini spoke about the importance of the annual fundraiser with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

Then came the surprise, as the hosts told him that “the Subway corporation donated $25,000 to Penn State’s THON as a tribute to Nick Vicidomini’s work with the nonprofit,” Wright wrote.

It was a wonderful act of charity in honor of someone who has put in so much work for the cause since his own diagnosis.

— In another inspirational story, we were touched by the article in Friday’s LNP | LancasterOnline about Millersville University graduate Colin Vanden Berg.

Reporter Alex Geli described all that Vanden Berg overcame during the past decade in order to walk at his commencement ceremony.

“In 2011, doctors told Carol and Chris Vanden Berg their oldest son was dying,” Geli wrote.

Vanden Berg, then 19, had gone into a coma after suffering a massive stroke following open heart surgery at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“Some of the most experienced doctors in the country said the teenager may never wake up,” Geli explained. “If he did, they said, he’ll likely be in a vegetative state for the rest of his life.”

But, three months later, Vanden Berg woke up.

And now the 29-year-old from Lancaster Township has earned a bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in print journalism. He actually graduated in December, but that commencement was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When you’ve been through everything that Vanden Berg has been through, what’s a few extra months’ wait for an incredibly well-earned commencement walk?

And he’s not done yet. His aspirations include becoming a newspaper film critic.

“The finish line is when I’m living by myself completely independently and going to work, or having work anyway, being financially stable,” he told Geli. “That’s the finish line.”

We have no doubt he’ll reach it.