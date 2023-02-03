THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as we enter the fourth year of the COVID-19 pandemic and are facing other serious issues. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

Girls wrestling is continuing its tremendous growth in the Lancaster-Lebanon League, upending decades of preconceived notions and, most importantly, giving girls an opportunity to participate in a sport they love.

In 2020, McCaskey High School launched the first board-approved girls team in the state. Penn Manor, Warwick and Manheim Township were among the first school districts that followed.

The expansion is continuing. More than a half-dozen area school districts — including Hempfield, Elizabethtown, Lampeter-Strasburg, Pequea Valley and Donegal — have added teams since last summer, LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Matt Pawlikowski reported.

“I think this is something that has been a long time coming,” Elizabethtown wrestling coach Kaitlyn Blosser told Pawlikowski. “A lot of people have been behind us and supportive. So to see Elizabethtown finally having a girls wrestling program is huge.”

At Donegal, adding girls wrestling was a democratic decision. Athletic Director Frank Hawkins said the district asked students what sports they’d like to see added, if the district could afford it. Girls wrestling came in No. 1.

“It was a no-brainer for us to start that program,” Hawkins said.

One year ago, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association gave girls wrestling “emerging sport” status. It will become a fully sanctioned sport once there are 100 programs statewide.

As of mid-January, there are 96 programs, Pawlikowski reported. Participation across the Lancaster-Lebanon League is one reason the sport has come so far, so fast.

In an editorial last year, we highlighted the importance of these programs and expressed gratitude for the athletic directors and coaches who have helped to pave their way.

“Wrestling benefits female athletes in a myriad of ways, instilling within them: confidence, grit, resilience, mental toughness, self-esteem, self-reliance, and discipline,” states the website of the organization Wrestle Like a Girl. “Wrestling also encourages physical fitness, teaches basic self-defense, and provides a family of wrestlers.”

But don’t just take that organization’s word for it. Listen to the voices of the student-athletes:

After the River Rock Challenge last month, Manheim Township’s Yenyia Terry told LNP | LancasterOnline, “I think I showed an improvement, gave it my all, and knew what I wanted.”

And Penn Manor’s Trinity Mowery said, “This is super exciting.”

Finally, from Manheim Township’s Sara Rager: “This is the first time I’ve won all my matches in a tournament. ... I get to do it at home in the place I live, in front of my family, I’m just so happy. This feels great.”

That’s what sports are supposed to be about. And it’s outstanding that such opportunities now exist for these student-athletes. As we wrote last year, we love that these girls are unafraid to show their strength and ambition.

In other good things:

— Fans of Hershey Bears ice hockey continued their annual show of giving by tossing 67,309 teddy bears onto the ice during the team’s Jan. 29 game at Giant Center.

That’s a new world record, according to the Bears. Kudos to the Bears employee who described that event as “SWEET CUDDLY MAYHEM.” That’s the kind of mayhem we can get behind.

The teddy bears will be donated to 35 local charities.

“Since the event’s inception in 2001, the Teddy Bear Toss has collected 322,199 teddy bears for organizations in the region,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Ann Rejrat noted.

— Finally, it’s heartening to see that the Lancaster Snow Ball is returning this year after its successful debut in 2022. The event brings home-schooled students together for the opportunity to experience a typical high school dance; about 100 students participated last year.

And it was for a good cause.

The 2022 Snow Ball “raised more than $3,500 for the Clare House — a local nonprofit that aids women and their children with the challenges of homelessness and unemployment,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mike Andrelczyk reported.

This year’s dance, open to home-schooled students in grades nine through 12, will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Star Barn at the Stone Gables Estate in Elizabethtown. Tickets can be purchased at thelancastersnowball.org.

A portion of this year’s ticket sales will benefit Milagro House, a Lancaster-based nonprofit that provides education, housing and support services for women and their children who would otherwise be experiencing homelessness.

Teens enjoying themselves while raising money for worthy organizations — the Snow Ball warms our hearts.