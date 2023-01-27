THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as we enter the fourth year of the COVID-19 pandemic and are facing other serious issues. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

We’ve all heard about random acts of kindness.

Now there’s a new subcategory that we appreciate, too: random acts of seating.

Those acts have resulted in positive progress in Lancaster County, which is just what John Hursh hoped for.

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Olivia M. Miller reported for a recent Lancaster Watchdog column, Hursh began leaving folding chairs at Red Rose Transit Authority bus stops around Lancaster city last spring. As the year unfolded, anonymous Samaritans placed benches at other stops without seating.

On one chair, a taped note stated: “Please do not take. Everyone that rides the bus should have a dignified and comfortable experience.”

These are wonderful gestures.

Even better, RRTA has gotten the message.

The movement gave the authority “a sense of urgency” to install more permanent seating, Miller reported.

Gregory Downing, executive director of South Central Transit Authority, which oversees RRTA, says the authority is now working more closely with the city to determine where the need for permanent seating exists and is feasible.

“They’re gathering information to determine which inbound buses have enough people waiting at bus stops,” Miller reported. “After obtaining the data from the survey, Downing said the main problem isn’t installing the bus seats but getting the approval from the individual businesses that require work on their property.”

We hope those businesses are flexible and open to the idea. Having a well-connected, safe and comfortable public transportation infrastructure is one key to a thriving community and economy.

And we’re grateful that a step toward improving that infrastructure began with something as simple as a folding chair.

In other good things:

— Here’s another tale of kindness, one born of an incredibly sorrowful event.

Sophia Battisti, a 21-year-old woman from Reinholds, died shortly after being hit by a vehicle in Ocean City, Maryland, last summer.

Donna Stark later came up with an idea to help Sophia’s mother, Heidi Battisti, navigate her grief: act of kindness cards. (Stark and Heidi Battisti were classmates at Ephrata High School.)

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mike Andrelczyk reported Sunday, Stark initially printed almost 1,000 cards with a picture of Sophia and the message: “You’ve been blessed with this random act of kindness in honor of Sophia Battisti. Please pay it forward, along with this card, to keep her generous and loving spirit alive.”

The cards became very popular.

Now, “there are probably close to 2,000 of Sophia’s cards circulating around the United States. Some even made their way to the Faroe Islands — part of the Kingdom of Denmark, located between Norway and Iceland,” Andrelczyk reported.

Goodwill and generosity are being spread worldwide in Sophia’s name. People pick up other people’s restaurant checks or pay for their groceries and then pass the card along.

“One young California woman is even purchasing tickets to Disneyland to give away in Sophia’s honor,” Andrelczyk noted.

We hope that no one has to experience what Heidi Battisti has gone through, but keeping her daughter’s memory alive in this way has brought some solace.

“She would love it,” Heidi Battisti said. “I feel like she’s seeing it. She has to be seeing it.”

— Finally, we want to amplify the column written by two members of the Lancaster Rotary Club that was published in the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section.

Chip Kirchner and Wally Otto relate how they were assigned to ring the bell at a Salvation Army kettle in Lancaster city last month. A group of students and their music teacher from Burrowes Elementary School in the School District of Lancaster came up to them and sang some Christmas carols.

“What followed next was truly inspirational and tugged at our hearts,” Otto and Kirchner wrote.

The students asked their teacher, Janet Rawleigh, what the red kettle was for, so she explained its purpose.

“One child immediately walked over to our kettle, removed a sandwich bag from her pocket and pulled coins from it, putting each and every one into the kettle,” Otto and Kirchner wrote. “This prompted the rest of the students to reach into their pockets and give every coin they had.”

Beautiful.

We highly recommend reading the whole column. It’s an incredible example of how kindness comes to us naturally here in Lancaster County.