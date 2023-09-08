THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, ingenuity, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as we confront critical and stressful issues in Pennsylvania, across the nation and around the world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

The aim of the annual Hospice & Community Care Labor Day Auction is both straightforward and laudable: It enables compassionate action by auctioning off desirable commodities.

This year’s event at the Solanco Fairgrounds in Quarryville — the 39th — exceeded its goal of raising $1 million, an astounding figure. The funds help patients and their families who need end-of-life care and support.

This year, attendees could bid “on items such as artwork, sports memorabilia, vacations and even a Plain-style buggy,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Jaxon White reported.

There was baseball memorabilia autographed by Brooks Robinson, Jim Palmer, Frank Robinson, Bob Feller, Brad Lidge, Bruce Sutter, Harry Kalas, Jim Bunning and Jimmy Rollins, among many others.

The buggy went for $8,800 after some back-and-forth between two bidders who told White they preferred to remain anonymous.

Modesty is very Lancaster County. As is generosity.

Some folks even turn around and donate the item they won in the auction — and paid hundreds or even thousands of dollars for — to nonprofits, turning it into twice the gift. Auction-goers could also donate $199 to cover the cost of the average day of hospice care.

Many of the auction supporters are people whose loved ones were helped by Hospice & Community Care. “And now they want to give back,” noted Steve Knaub, the nonprofit’s president and CEO, “and we couldn’t do what we do if it wasn’t for that support.”

A round of applause, too, for the more than 400 volunteers who worked during the multiple-day event. Combined, everyone’s efforts will help some individuals and families get through one of the most difficult passages in life.

In other good things:

— We loved Ad Crable’s column in the Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline that detailed how “the most ambitious tree-planting project in Pennsylvania since the Great Depression relies heavily on Lancaster County.”

The Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership, started in 2018 by the nonprofit Chesapeake Bay Foundation, has worked with more than two dozen local partners to plant 95,546 trees in 338 locations in Lancaster County.

The project aims to plant 10 million trees across Pennsylvania by 2025, and it’s more than halfway to that target.

The new trees “are growing on farmland, stream banks, parks, backyards, schools, churches, urban streets and other priority landscapes,” Crable noted. “Seventy species of native trees and shrubs are among the mix, including those that bear fruits and nuts and species that support wildlife and pollinators.”

Volunteers have worked hard to make the planting project a success here. Sometimes it’s group projects that involve planting hundreds of trees at a time. Other times, just one person or family can make a difference.

“In June, during a gathering on Penn Square as part of Lancaster Water Week and a concert at Long’s Park, about 1,700 people took home a tree or two,” Crable wrote.

Trees are, of course, incredibly beneficial to the environment, especially in combating the greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming. Trees improve the soil, air and water. Crable also noted that they reduce flooding, provide habitat for wildlife, keep cities cooler and bolster property values.

Joe Hallinan, who manages the Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership, said there are other benefits, too: “People learn better around trees. People heal faster. Families and friends gather under our trees.”

We’re all for those things. If you want to plant a tree, go to tenmilliontrees.org to learn more.

— Finally, trees aren’t the only way to beautify Lancaster County. We enjoyed the recent article by LNP | LancasterOnline’s Kevin Stairiker about how Wall 2 Wall, “a loose collective of top graffiti artists in and around the central Pennsylvania area,” spent the summer creating colorful murals.

The wall-covering works can be seen at The Fridge (534 N. Mulberry St.), Let’s Roll Electric Bike Shop (23 E. Walnut St.), the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design Art Garden (49 W. Chestnut St.) and Crowded Kitchen (347 N. Plum St.), among other locations. Check out Stairiker’s article for the full list.

Eric Regester, who helped to coordinate the efforts, estimated that 2,100 spray cans and 1,000 hours of labor from more than 15 artists went into the creations.

The artists, who asked only that the businesses cover the cost of paint and a meal or two, hope the murals serve as an advertisement for future jobs.

“We’re doing this out of the passion of giving people dope art to look at,” Regester said. “We’re not doing this for a check this time, we’re doing this for the community.”

Indeed, the community has been brightened.