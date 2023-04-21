THE ISSUE: It’s Friday, the day we take a few moments to highlight the good news in Lancaster County and the surrounding region. Some of these items are welcome developments on the economic front or for area neighborhoods. Others are local stories of achievement, ingenuity, perseverance, compassion and creativity that represent welcome points of light as we confront critical and stressful issues in Pennsylvania, across the nation and around the world. All of this uplifting news deserves a brighter spotlight.

Saturday is Earth Day, an annual event that began in 1970 and focuses on environmental protection and related issues.

We mark another Earth Day amid continuing apprehension over the direction of the planet’s climate and the role humans have long played in worsening its condition.

There is also the role humans can — and must — play in protecting and improving the environment. We see firsthand the necessity of such efforts while going about our daily lives in Lancaster County.

The stark message relayed in last month’s report from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is that our Earth will likely pass a dangerous temperature threshold within the next decade, leading to greater weather-related disasters, including heat waves, famines and the spread of infectious diseases.

Those outcomes can be significantly mitigated — but only if nations immediately transition away from fossil fuels and reconfigure their economies, the panel reports.

The good thing is that a lot of people are paying attention to this crisis and are working to raise awareness, educate others and be part of the solution. There will be Earth Day events across the county and region Saturday.

“The good news for Lancaster County is that there are many organizations, businesses and institutions taking the sustainability of our environment very seriously,” the Rev. David Bushnell wrote in an LNP | LancasterOnline column Tuesday previewing the Lancaster County Climate Summit. “The truth is, there are so many things that can be done, need to be done and are being done to ensure that our children, grandchildren and generations to come will have a decent and just world to inhabit.”

LNP | LancasterOnline’s Mickayla Miller detailed many of the local events set for this weekend. You can read about all of them at lanc.news/EarthDayEvents23.

Here are a few we especially want to note and praise:

— This afternoon and evening, Sahd Metal Recycling, 1045 Lancaster Ave. in Columbia, is hosting its 17th annual Earth Day event. It’s free and open to the public, and visitors can learn about the process of turning old metal into new metal. It runs from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. today. There will be vendors on site, as well as contests, prizes and other activities.

— Volunteers can participate in a “One Love, One Earth” cleanup event starting at La Academia Charter School, 30 N. Ann St. in Lancaster city, at 9 a.m. Saturday. “Groups will break off to clean up different Lancaster city neighborhoods and then reconvene for a mural unveiling from Terian Mack,” LNP | LancasterOnline’s Miller noted. State Rep. Izzy Smith-Wade-El will give The Artivist Corp. an award for its BlockRite program, which helps to clean up city neighborhoods. Afterward, groups will clean up Musser Park, the 6th Ward neighborhoods and Culliton Park.

— And Saturday’s biggest and most ambitious event is the aforementioned daylong climate summit at multiple locations in Lancaster city. As Bushnell detailed: “Throughout the day, a full schedule of events will be offered at six sites focused on key sectors: Tellus360, 24 E. King St. (home energy/buildings and cities/materials); St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke St. (land and food); First Presbyterian Church, 140 E. Orange St. (water); First Reformed Church, 40 E. Orange St. (public health and environmental justice); Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 S. Duke St. (transportation and faith-based climate action); and The Ware Center (climate overview/finances).”

The summit’s goals include planning ways to take meaningful, collective action in Lancaster County. Organized by RegenAll, it’s open to the public, and full information is available at regenall.org/2023climatesummit.

We’re encouraged that there are so many local opportunities this weekend for people of all ages to get better-educated and inspired to take action on climate issues.

And we continue to implore our state and federal lawmakers to heed the concerns of constituents who are focused on this issue. Passing legislation that addresses climate change must be a top priority; our elected officials hold the power to enact the most meaningful, wide-ranging and necessary solutions. We cannot, and must not, wait.